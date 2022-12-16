ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

kosu.org

Headlines: Housing crisis, young voter turnout & winter is coming

Section 8 voucher shortage leads to housing crisis. (NewsOK) Evictions and low wages put about 70,000 Oklahoma kids on the streets. (Journal Record) Tulsa mayor sees good start to $500M housing challenge. (Tulsa World) Fewer than 25% of registered Oklahoma voters under 30 voted in the midterms. (Tulsa World) Five...
OKLAHOMA STATE
wastetodaymagazine.com

Oklahoma launches sharps take-back program

The Choctaw Nation, Indian Health Services and New Jersey-based Covanta Environmental Solutions have partnered with the Product Stewardship Institute (PSI), a policy advocate and consulting nonprofit, to expand sharps take-back infrastructure in Oklahoma. Through the program, participating health clinics in eight areas will provide sharps users with easy-to-use containers that...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

Oklahoma legislator files bills for teacher, support staff pay raises

An Oklahoma lawmaker is pushing for a teacher pay raise to combat the state’s teacher shortage. Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, filed a bill for the upcoming legislative session to give Oklahoma public school teachers and support staff a raise starting in the 2023-2024 school year. Senate Bill 28 would...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kqennewsradio.com

GOVERNOR ELECT KOTEK TO LAUNCH “ONE OREGON” LISTENING TOUR

Wednesday in Yamhill County, Governor-elect Tina Kotek will launch her “One Oregon Listening Tour”, in which she will visit every county in Oregon. A release said the tour will focus on building strong partnerships across the state, especially when it comes to delivering results on housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction care, and successful schools.
OREGON STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Oklahoma Teachers' Salaries Released by OSDE

A review of the report released by the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) shows that Oklahoma school districts are paying above the State Minimum Salary Schedule in an effort to attract and retain academic staff. According to the data collected from school districts in all 77 counties, more than 80% of them are paying above the minimum.
OKLAHOMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Oklahoma

Surprisingly, Oklahoma is considered a southern state (despite residents who argue it’s a midwestern one). Despite its location on a map, this state can get much colder than expected. Today, we are going to take a look at Oklahoma and see just how cold the weather can get. Let’s discover the coldest place in Oklahoma, plus a few other interesting facts about this chilly state!
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Air Force To Base 'Sky Warden' Aircraft In Oklahoma

A new combat aircraft, that is being built in Tulsa for the Air Force, is going to be based in Oklahoma. The "Sky Warden" is being built at Tulsa International Airport. It is a heavily modified, armed and armored crop duster with all kinds of sensors for use in special operations.
TULSA, OK

