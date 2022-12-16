Read full article on original website
Proposed amendment would declare Oklahoma as sovereign state, voters would decide
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — State Senator Nathan Dahm (R-Broken Arrow) has filed an amendment that would declare Oklahoma as a sovereign state. If the amendment is passed by the legislature, Oklahomans would vote on the measure during the next election. “For far too long, the federal government has trampled...
kosu.org
Headlines: Housing crisis, young voter turnout & winter is coming
Section 8 voucher shortage leads to housing crisis. (NewsOK) Evictions and low wages put about 70,000 Oklahoma kids on the streets. (Journal Record) Tulsa mayor sees good start to $500M housing challenge. (Tulsa World) Fewer than 25% of registered Oklahoma voters under 30 voted in the midterms. (Tulsa World) Five...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Oklahoma launches sharps take-back program
The Choctaw Nation, Indian Health Services and New Jersey-based Covanta Environmental Solutions have partnered with the Product Stewardship Institute (PSI), a policy advocate and consulting nonprofit, to expand sharps take-back infrastructure in Oklahoma. Through the program, participating health clinics in eight areas will provide sharps users with easy-to-use containers that...
Governor Stitt Appoints New Oklahoma Poet Laureate
Governor Kevin Stitt appointed a new Oklahoma poet laureate. Jay Snider is an award-winning "cowboy poet" from Caddo County who also works as a rancher. Snider will make public speaking appearances and promote the arts throughout Oklahoma until his term ends in 2024.
kosu.org
Oklahoma legislator files bills for teacher, support staff pay raises
An Oklahoma lawmaker is pushing for a teacher pay raise to combat the state’s teacher shortage. Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, filed a bill for the upcoming legislative session to give Oklahoma public school teachers and support staff a raise starting in the 2023-2024 school year. Senate Bill 28 would...
kosu.org
Headlines: Jail Trust leadership, Starbucks strike & Thunder beats the Trailblazers
Oklahoma County Jail Trust searches for new leader after chairman resigns. (NewsOK) State lawmaker files bill to give pay raises in education. (KOSU) New study examines racial disparities in Tulsa’s youth legal system. (Tulsa World) DA drops charges against preacher arrested at Julius Jones vigil. (NewsOK) Terrence Crutcher Foundation...
kqennewsradio.com
GOVERNOR ELECT KOTEK TO LAUNCH “ONE OREGON” LISTENING TOUR
Wednesday in Yamhill County, Governor-elect Tina Kotek will launch her “One Oregon Listening Tour”, in which she will visit every county in Oregon. A release said the tour will focus on building strong partnerships across the state, especially when it comes to delivering results on housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction care, and successful schools.
okcfox.com
Two sites in Oklahoma receive designation in National Register of Historic Places
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Historical Society and State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) announced on Monday that two sites in Oklahoma have received designation from the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). St. Ann's Home for the Aged in Oklahoma County and Alva Municipal Swimming Pool and Bathhouse...
OKC Media Group Offers Scholarship To Learn Film Set Construction
The film industry in Oklahoma is growing and there are more opportunities for Oklahomans to get involved even on the construction side of movies. Oklahoma is being called a "prime destination" for movie and TV productions and even. "Hollywood on the prairie" with that there is a need for Oklahomans to get involved specifically with building the sets.
blackchronicle.com
GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt in surprisingly close reelection contest in deep red Oklahoma
Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt stunned state strategists and national politicos earlier this month when several private polls showed him trailing Democratic opponent Joy Hofmeister, only a few months after he led her by double digits in their surveys of the historically conservative state. Margins were also unusually thin...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Oklahoma Teachers' Salaries Released by OSDE
A review of the report released by the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) shows that Oklahoma school districts are paying above the State Minimum Salary Schedule in an effort to attract and retain academic staff. According to the data collected from school districts in all 77 counties, more than 80% of them are paying above the minimum.
kwit.org
Newscast 12.19.22: Republican Governors ask President Biden to end public health emergency; Standing Bear movie to begin next year in Nebraska
Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a letter with 24 other Republican governors asking President Joe Biden to end the Federal Public Health Emergency in April. The current federal public health emergency is set to expire on January 11. The letter says it assumes it will be extended another 90 days.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Oklahoma
Surprisingly, Oklahoma is considered a southern state (despite residents who argue it’s a midwestern one). Despite its location on a map, this state can get much colder than expected. Today, we are going to take a look at Oklahoma and see just how cold the weather can get. Let’s discover the coldest place in Oklahoma, plus a few other interesting facts about this chilly state!
Judge strikes down California gun law modeled on Texas abortion measure
The ruling could put the law on a trajectory to the Supreme Court.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt under investigation for “illegal” ad – Newstalk KZRG
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma County’s top prosecutor confirmed Thursday he’s investigating whether a recent campaign ad by Gov. Kevin Stitt violates state law and ethics rules. David Prater said he launched an investigation after a bipartisan group of House legislators suggested the 30-second ad, titled “...
oklahomawatch.org
Protests Prompt Cancellation of $1.5 Billion Power Project in Southeast Oklahoma
TUSKAHOMA — A Texas developer canceled plans for a $1.5 billion hydroelectric storage project in this southeast Oklahoma river community last week, citing protests from 200 residents and opposition from the Choctaw Nation. Tomlin Energy LLC proposed using Kiamichi River outflow to produce energy that would stabilize grids in...
Local family steps in to help pay OKC woman’s power bill
A local woman's bill is now paid after her power was shut off right before Oklahoma's temperatures drop.
KOCO
Arizona man faces federal charges for false threats to schools across country, including Oklahoma
An Arizona man is facing federal charges for making false threats to schools across the country, including Oklahoma. Documents say James McCarty has made several bogus swatting calls for months. In January, he called the police claiming he was a student at Vinita High School and he was armed with guns, along with propane tanks.
news9.com
Air Force To Base 'Sky Warden' Aircraft In Oklahoma
A new combat aircraft, that is being built in Tulsa for the Air Force, is going to be based in Oklahoma. The "Sky Warden" is being built at Tulsa International Airport. It is a heavily modified, armed and armored crop duster with all kinds of sensors for use in special operations.
The Top 10 Most Ridiculous & Crazy Oklahoma Laws That Are Still on the Books to This Day
The beautiful state of Oklahoma is well known for a great many things. For example our beautiful landscapes and scenery, rich state history, well-mannered and neighborly citizens, small-town charm, incredible outdoor experiences, and of course our amazing college teams. SCROLL DOWN TO HIT PLAY ON THE "TOP TEN" VIDEO BELOW.
