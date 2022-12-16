ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

The Festivus Fun Run Returns to Edwardsville on December 21

By Daniel Hill
St. Louis Riverfront Times
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qaI3F_0jknVXw900
"At the Festivus dinner, you gather your family around, and tell them all the ways they have disappointed you over the past year." —Frank Costanza, Seinfeld

Show off your high strength-to-weight ratio by participating in a Festivus Fun Run!

In what is truly a Festivus miracle, everyone's favorite winter holiday will be celebrated two days early this year thanks to the good people at RunWell (142 North Main Street, Edwardsville, Illinois; 618-659-9903)
, who are inviting the public to don their holiday pajamas or favorite ugly sweaters and take to the streets of Edwardsville. Bring your Festivus Pole and prepare to air those grievances as you hoof it through town for a Feats of Strength celebration you won't soon forget.

The festivities kick off at 6:30 p.m. and run through 8:30 p.m., whereupon participants will be served hot cocoa and, presumably, wrestle one another until someone gets pinned. Participation is free, with details at wheredoyourunwell.com .

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1520 The Ticket

Illinois Town Chosen by Netflix to Spread Joy with Holiday Light Display

Nothing brings the joy of the holiday season like your family in the cruiser, after the sun goes down, checking out beautiful light displays. Netflix, the streaming app, just selected six cities around the country to spread big time holiday cheer with their light displays. One of those cities is a small Illinois town of just over 6,000, that sits on the banks of the Mississippi River.
ALTON, IL
missourinetwork.tv

If it wasn’t for the city folks, the Lake of the Ozarks wouldn’t exist.

Union Electric Light and Power Company was an electric utility company that operated in the United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The company was founded in 1893 in St. Louis, Missouri, and initially provided electric lighting and power to customers in the city and surrounding areas. In the 1920s, the company built the Bagnell Dam on the Osage River, which created the Lake of the Ozarks and provided hydroelectric power to the region. The dam and lake were major engineering projects at the time and helped to spur economic development in the area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Evan Crosby

10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a Year

St. Louis, Mo. - The economy of St. Louis is comprised of a wide range of industries. For example, some of the biggest economic sectors in the metro area include financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and technology. Furthermore, many of the highest-paying jobs located throughout the St. Louis region also happen to be in these sectors as well.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis, MO
5K+
Followers
757
Post
848K+
Views
ABOUT

The Riverfront Times focuses on the issues that are important to St. Louis's young adults. Each week, hundreds of thousands of readers turn to the RFT for award-winning journalism, powerful investigative reporting, news and commentary on local politics, and the most comprehensive arts and entertainment coverage in the St. Louis area.

 https://www.riverfronttimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy