The Festivus Fun Run Returns to Edwardsville on December 21
Show off your high strength-to-weight ratio by participating in a Festivus Fun Run!
In what is truly a Festivus miracle, everyone's favorite winter holiday will be celebrated two days early this year thanks to the good people at RunWell (142 North Main Street, Edwardsville, Illinois; 618-659-9903) , who are inviting the public to don their holiday pajamas or favorite ugly sweaters and take to the streets of Edwardsville. Bring your Festivus Pole and prepare to air those grievances as you hoof it through town for a Feats of Strength celebration you won't soon forget.
The festivities kick off at 6:30 p.m. and run through 8:30 p.m., whereupon participants will be served hot cocoa and, presumably, wrestle one another until someone gets pinned. Participation is free, with details at wheredoyourunwell.com .
