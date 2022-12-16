ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

mainstreetmaury.com

TDOT stops highway construction during holidays

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is stopping all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. According to a TDOT news release, no temporary lane closures will be allowed for construction on Tennessee roadways beginning at 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, through 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
