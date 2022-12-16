ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals remain road favorites over Buccaneers in Week 15

By Chris Roling
The Cincinnati Bengals started Week 15 as road favorites over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and that line hasn’t seen much movement as the week progresses.

According to the lines at Tipico Sportsbook, the Bengals are 3.5-point favorites over the Buccaneers on the road.

It’s not too outlandish to think that even with the three points generally spotted to the hosts, the Bengals stand as favorites. They’ve won five in a row with Joe Burrow playing at an MVP level — with and without Ja’Marr Chase.

Things haven’t been as nice for Tom Brady and Co., a team that sports a 6-7 record with losses in two of its last three, the outlier a meager one-point win over four-win New Orleans.

Even with things looking shaky for some big-name Bengals on the injury report, the Buccaneers somehow look worse on that front, too.

While it’s never wise to discredit Brady in any situation, this does feel like a safe one to roll with the Bengals.

