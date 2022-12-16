ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

92.7 WOBM

These 7 Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ Made Tops in New Jersey

Our restaurants are the best here in Ocean County. This list is from blog.yelp, the top 100 restaurants in New Jersey. Some are a little pricey, some are not. It all ranges from great food to the atmosphere in one of these fabulous Ocean County restaurants. There's a restaurant on here, that's more of a quick pick-up, but you love it and I do, too. Let's just say, "Taco's."
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Which would you buy? New beers spark classic Central Jersey debate

As if alcohol doesn't start enough trouble, a set of brews set to launch on Friday is bound to give new life to an age-old war: whether or not there is a Central Jersey. Departed Soles Brewing Company, located in Jersey City, has teamed up with a couple other breweries in the Garden State to create two beers that will be around for a limited time.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Check Out The Top Ten Places For a Family Trip in New Jersey

So this is a pretty cool story, the best place to take the family in New Jersey. Microsoft Bing Travel has put together the ultimate guide to bringing the family to Jersey for a fun getaway. This list of ten places has something for everyone from different locations. From history to nature to boardwalks and beaches, check out the list of great places to visit here in the Garden State.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Popular New Jersey Wedding Venue Changes Appearance Before Couples’ Big Day

Wedding planning is stressful. So much time and detail go into your big day, and most of the time, that big day is only a handful of hours. One of the biggest investments in the entire celebration is the venue. For many couples, the venue, whether it is just for the reception, or wedding and reception, is the most memorable part of the entire event. It's where the true party starts.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Yay! More Amazing Small Towns in New Jersey to Explore

Well based on your response, you enjoy reading about beautiful small towns here in New Jersey to visit. Hopefully, you can take some of the posts I have written about "cozy" little Jersey towns and put them on a list of places to explore. If you have a handful of these tiny towns you will have plenty of day trips to do with your friends and family.
NEW JERSEY STATE
This Cheesecake Is Ranked The Best In New Jersey

Cheesecake is the perfect thing to bring to your holiday gathering. Just ask the Golden girls, there is almost nothing better than a cheesecake to solve your problems or get through the holidays. There are lots of options so let’s cut to the chase and tell you the highest-ranked cheesecake spots in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. I want to make sure your bases are covered.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Jaw-dropping new Amtrak trains heading to New Jersey

Amtrak’s newest trains will soon be rolling through New Jersey. The new rail cars, which are designed to “reveal a modern customer experience, include the Amtrak AiroTM, will start debuting in 2026 and operate on routes throughout the country, including the Northeast Regional. Other routes include Empire Service,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
