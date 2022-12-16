Read full article on original website
Mindy Kaling Embraced Taking Fashion Risks With a Cut-Out Dress and Matching Ivory Blazer
Fresh off a red-hot look just last week, Mindy Kaling is ushering in her fashion resolution before 2022 comes to a close and we all scramble to figure out how we can brush off all those questions about New Year's resolutions. In a new carousel of photos she shared on Instagram, Kaling explains that she finally embraced wearing white clothes after being hesitant before. She wrote that she always considered it to be unflattering and — in the most celebrities are just like us moment, ever — she was scared she'd stain her outfit.
Dua Lipa Embraced 'Wednesday'-core With an 'Addams Family' Graphic Tee
Dua Lipa and Wednesday Addams actually have a lot more in common than just their flawless dance skills — they both also have punk fashion down pat. And the singer just incorporated a graphic tee into her OOTD that clearly shows she's a fan of the new Netflix series Wednesday and the original The Addams Family movie.
Sydney Sweeney Wore a 'Wednesday'-Inspired Blazer and Minidress While Reuniting With the 'Euphoria' Cast
It’s been a few weeks since Netflix’s newest hit series Wednesday first exploded onto the scene in late November, but the world still can’t get enough of the titular character’s signature goth glam style. The latest celeb to try on Wednesday Addams-inspired garb? Sydney Sweeney, who departed from her typically-girly threads to venture into the dark side over the weekend.
Megan Fox Just Made LA Her Runway in a Glitzy Micro Mini and Barbie-esque Pumps
No matter what the occasion is or where she’s headed, one thing is certain: Megan Fox will always serve looks. She’s proved she can rock just about anything, from see-through mesh dresses to glitzy canadian tuxedos. Just when we thought she couldn’t further outdo herself, Fox was spotted in a Y2K ensemble that would be the perfect New Year’s Eve ‘fit.
North West Pranked Kim Kardashian Into Thinking She Shaved Off Her Eyebrows
Someone call Ashton Kutcher, because North West is already well on her way to becoming the next generation's ultimate prankster. On Sunday, Kim Kardashian's eldest child played a hilarious joke on her mom and documented the entire ordeal on TikTok. In a short clip shared to the social media platform, the 9-year-old recorded herself carrying a pink eyebrow razor to Kim's bedroom while the SKIMs founder was sleeping. Moving the razor up and down right above Kardashian's thick brows, North then exclaimed, "Mom, wake up. Wake up."
Kim Kardashian Paired an Ultra-Cropped Y2K Concert Tee with Bejeweled Leather Pants
After her trip to Miami for Art Basel earlier this month, it's clear that Kim Kardashian has found her new go-to uniform for a night out on the town: an ultra-cropped shirt and leather pants. And last night, Kim's tried-and-true combination sealed her cool aunt status at her nephew Mason Disick's 13th birthday party.
Michelle Obama Paired Silky Cargo Pants With an Oversized Blazer and a Super-Voluminous Ponytail
It may not be a remixed dress over jeans, but Michelle Obama is continuing her fashion tour de force with her latest look, which brings together a streetwear staple with an office-appropriate blazer. It's miles and miles away from the demure sheath dresses and pantsuits that she wore during her tenure as first lady, but definitely in line with the amazing ensembles that she's been wearing as she promotes her new book, The Light We Carry.
Kate Middleton's Green Plaid Trench Coat Ushered In Major Holiday Vibes
From vibrant coat-dress hybrids to neutral tried-and-true closet staples, Kate Middleton is never one to shy away from accessorizing with one of her (many) very good coats when in need of an extra layer of warmth. Her latest outerwear offering? A festive hunter-green trench that ushered in all of the holiday vibes.
Bella Hadid Dyed Her Hair Honey Blonde
In a year where red dye jobs seemed to reign supreme (from Megan Thee Stallion’s fiery red to Kendall Jenner’s more understated auburn), Bella Hadid further proved that she’s not afraid to go against the grain by switching up her hair with an entirely different — but equally as beloved — new hue: honey blonde.
Kylie Jenner Dressed for a Kid's Birthday Party the KarJenner Way
While most people would probably wear a cozy sweater, jeans, and a practical boot or ballet flats to a kid's wintertime birthday party, the KarJenners aren't most people. Case in point? Kylie Jenner wore head-to-toe black latex for her 13-year-old nephew Mason Disick's Bar Mitzvah. Along with her older sisters,...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Releasing Another Docu-Series Before the End of the Year
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been staying busy and keeping us enthralled this month with their Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan that premiered — and captivated the world — earlier this month. Now, Netflix has announced another series presented by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex slated to launch later this month. The documentary-style, seven-episode show titled Live to Lead will take a look at some of the most prominent leaders in the world history who have shaped humankind, including Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Gloria Steinem, Greta Thunberg, South African rugby player Siya Kolisi, and more.
Kate Winslet Finally Addressed the Controversial "Titanic" Door Debate
Ever since the release of Titanic in 1997, fans have debated about that door scene and whether or not Jack Dawson (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) could have fit next to Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet). Now, exactly 25 years later (happy anniversary to the movie that taught us heartbreak), Winslet is weighing in on Jack's death.
Hailey Bieber Channeled Princess Diana in Bike Shorts and Justin's Sweater
There's no denying that Princess Diana's signature sporty-preppy style (sneakers and crew socks, blazers and baseball caps) has influenced Hailey Bieber's model off-duty looks over the years. And yesterday, Hailey recreated one of the late princess's iconic outfits once again with a little help from her husband Justin Bieber. Seemingly...
Kendall Jenner’s Romantic LBD Had a Plunging Lace Neckline and Puffy Cap Sleeves
When the Kar-Jenner family gathers together, you already know it’s going to be a fashion-filled affair. And while Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner both chose to slip into edgy leather looks when attending nephew Mason Disick’s Saturday night bar mitzvah, Kendall Jenner showcased her individual style by opting for something a bit more flirty.
