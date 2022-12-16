Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields May Never Do This AgainOnlyHomersChicago, IL
A new massive nature exhibit is coming to The Morton Arboretum in Lisle next springJennifer GeerLisle, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Businessman Anthony McCaskill Files Nominating Petitions To Run For Mayor of HarveySouth Suburban NewsHarvey, IL
nbcsportsedge.com
It's time to add Quentin Grimes
It wasn't the biggest game on Tuesday's five-game schedule, but the matchup between the Jazz and Pistons was interesting for fantasy purposes. With Kelly Olynyk sidelined due to injury, rookie Walker Kessler was in the Utah starting lineup for the second consecutive game. On the other side of the matchup was another rookie, Jalen Duren, who moved into the Pistons' starting lineup on December 9. Both rookies have provided solid fantasy production in the present, and they're two players worth tracking for the future as well. Kessler is the highest-ranked rookie in 9-cat formats, while Duren provides late-round value in deeper leagues.
nbcsportsedge.com
Lakers begin life without Anthony Davis
It's Christmas Week in the NBA, which traditionally results in some interesting schedules. Fantasy managers will only have six days to deal with this week, as no games will be played on Christmas Eve. And with only 10 teams scheduled to play on Christmas Day, managers with rosters loaded with players who won't be showcased on the holiday are down to five. That's not great as far as fantasy production/value is concerned. While the scheduling will impact Week 10, so will the absence of Lakers star Anthony Davis, who will reportedly be sidelined for at least a month with a right foot injury.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping
Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
nbcsportsedge.com
Getting Defensive: Week 16
For fantasy managers, Week 16 brings with it the excitement and pressure of the playoffs. The stakes are that much higher. The rewards for victory that much greater. Everything is amplified. It's a rush. It's also a rush the Denver Broncos will be having no part of in 2022. Last...
nbcsportsedge.com
Berry Boost: Betting on the Commanders on FNIA
The ramifications of a handful of games in Week 15 of the NFL season promise to be massive. From the NFC East Battle on FNIA to Cincinnati's tilt in Tampa against Tom Brady and the Bucs, there are many reasons to sweat this Sunday in the NFL. Zach Wilson is...
nbcsportsedge.com
How to bet Aaron Rodgers and Tutu Atwell's player props on MNF
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have the chance to come off a bye week and keep their postseason hopes alive. On the other hand, Baker Mayfield will attempt to play spoiler on Primetime two weeks in a row as the Rams quarterback. This matchup is an exciting for Packers' fans because they are getting healthier and Rodgers remains under center for the last chance at a postseason run.
nbcsportsedge.com
What changed and what stayed the same with Atlanta post-Ridder?
What comes to mind after watching Desmond Ridder's debut is the following sequence of quotes from Flight of the Conchords:. I had held out some hope in my mind that Ridder would be able to invigorate a moribund Falcons passing game. Instead, he arguably managed to look worse than Marcus Mariota.
nbcsportsedge.com
Markelle Fultz appears to be turning a corner after shining again
Monday featured a nine game slate with plenty of storylines. Dejounte Murray and John Collins returned to the lineup as the Hawks nearly blew a 12-point lead with three minutes left. Donovan Mitchell got the best of his former team in Lauri Markkanen's return to Cleveland. We even had a game-winner from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the buzzer.
