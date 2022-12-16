It's Christmas Week in the NBA, which traditionally results in some interesting schedules. Fantasy managers will only have six days to deal with this week, as no games will be played on Christmas Eve. And with only 10 teams scheduled to play on Christmas Day, managers with rosters loaded with players who won't be showcased on the holiday are down to five. That's not great as far as fantasy production/value is concerned. While the scheduling will impact Week 10, so will the absence of Lakers star Anthony Davis, who will reportedly be sidelined for at least a month with a right foot injury.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO