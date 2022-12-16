Read full article on original website
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell’s Whirlwind Romance: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Her perfect match! Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell tied the knot after two years of dating — but their relationship was love at first sight. The duo were first linked in early 2019, with the Emily in Paris star making the romance Instagram official that August. Just over one year later, Mary Steenburgen’s son popped […]
Mindy Kaling Embraced Taking Fashion Risks With a Cut-Out Dress and Matching Ivory Blazer
Fresh off a red-hot look just last week, Mindy Kaling is ushering in her fashion resolution before 2022 comes to a close and we all scramble to figure out how we can brush off all those questions about New Year's resolutions. In a new carousel of photos she shared on Instagram, Kaling explains that she finally embraced wearing white clothes after being hesitant before. She wrote that she always considered it to be unflattering and — in the most celebrities are just like us moment, ever — she was scared she'd stain her outfit.
Michelle Obama Paired Silky Cargo Pants With an Oversized Blazer and a Super-Voluminous Ponytail
It may not be a remixed dress over jeans, but Michelle Obama is continuing her fashion tour de force with her latest look, which brings together a streetwear staple with an office-appropriate blazer. It's miles and miles away from the demure sheath dresses and pantsuits that she wore during her tenure as first lady, but definitely in line with the amazing ensembles that she's been wearing as she promotes her new book, The Light We Carry.
Megan Fox Just Made LA Her Runway in a Glitzy Micro Mini and Barbie-esque Pumps
No matter what the occasion is or where she’s headed, one thing is certain: Megan Fox will always serve looks. She’s proved she can rock just about anything, from see-through mesh dresses to glitzy canadian tuxedos. Just when we thought she couldn’t further outdo herself, Fox was spotted in a Y2K ensemble that would be the perfect New Year’s Eve ‘fit.
Sydney Sweeney Wore a 'Wednesday'-Inspired Blazer and Minidress While Reuniting With the 'Euphoria' Cast
It’s been a few weeks since Netflix’s newest hit series Wednesday first exploded onto the scene in late November, but the world still can’t get enough of the titular character’s signature goth glam style. The latest celeb to try on Wednesday Addams-inspired garb? Sydney Sweeney, who departed from her typically-girly threads to venture into the dark side over the weekend.
The Anatomy of a Holiday Movie Outfit, According to Hallmark's Costume Designer
Say what you want about mushy holiday movies, but for us, even the cheesiest of Hallmark flicks can bring immeasurable amounts of joy. We know what we're getting whenever we tune in: a seasonal love story that follows a somewhat predictable plot — main character comes to town, main character falls in love, main character gets a happy ending. Sprinkle in a few cozy-looking winter outfits and, boom. Seasonal perfection.
Kim Kardashian Paired an Ultra-Cropped Y2K Concert Tee with Bejeweled Leather Pants
After her trip to Miami for Art Basel earlier this month, it's clear that Kim Kardashian has found her new go-to uniform for a night out on the town: an ultra-cropped shirt and leather pants. And last night, Kim's tried-and-true combination sealed her cool aunt status at her nephew Mason Disick's 13th birthday party.
Kate Middleton's Green Plaid Trench Coat Ushered In Major Holiday Vibes
From vibrant coat-dress hybrids to neutral tried-and-true closet staples, Kate Middleton is never one to shy away from accessorizing with one of her (many) very good coats when in need of an extra layer of warmth. Her latest outerwear offering? A festive hunter-green trench that ushered in all of the holiday vibes.
North West Pranked Kim Kardashian Into Thinking She Shaved Off Her Eyebrows
Someone call Ashton Kutcher, because North West is already well on her way to becoming the next generation's ultimate prankster. On Sunday, Kim Kardashian's eldest child played a hilarious joke on her mom and documented the entire ordeal on TikTok. In a short clip shared to the social media platform, the 9-year-old recorded herself carrying a pink eyebrow razor to Kim's bedroom while the SKIMs founder was sleeping. Moving the razor up and down right above Kardashian's thick brows, North then exclaimed, "Mom, wake up. Wake up."
Dua Lipa Embraced 'Wednesday'-core With an 'Addams Family' Graphic Tee
Dua Lipa and Wednesday Addams actually have a lot more in common than just their flawless dance skills — they both also have punk fashion down pat. And the singer just incorporated a graphic tee into her OOTD that clearly shows she's a fan of the new Netflix series Wednesday and the original The Addams Family movie.
Kylie Jenner Dressed for a Kid's Birthday Party the KarJenner Way
While most people would probably wear a cozy sweater, jeans, and a practical boot or ballet flats to a kid's wintertime birthday party, the KarJenners aren't most people. Case in point? Kylie Jenner wore head-to-toe black latex for her 13-year-old nephew Mason Disick's Bar Mitzvah. Along with her older sisters,...
Have You Considered Buying the Same Present for Everyone You Know?
The conventional wisdom when it comes to holiday gift-giving goes something like this: budget appropriately, work ahead, and, above all, make it personal. And it seems like everyone from Martha Stewart and Oprah to your Midwestern grandma agrees. Come December (actually, if we’re being honest, the day after Halloween), department store displays and email subject lines alike turn our full attention to the holiday crunch. Much like the twinkly lights and tinsel that appear overnight, prompts such as “for the fashion lover” and “gifts to buy your cool Gen Z sister” let us know that the holiday season is upon us, and it’s time to start stress-shopping.
Kendall Jenner’s Romantic LBD Had a Plunging Lace Neckline and Puffy Cap Sleeves
When the Kar-Jenner family gathers together, you already know it’s going to be a fashion-filled affair. And while Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner both chose to slip into edgy leather looks when attending nephew Mason Disick’s Saturday night bar mitzvah, Kendall Jenner showcased her individual style by opting for something a bit more flirty.
This Editor-Loved, Radiance-Boosting Concealer Sold Out Immediately — but It's Back in Stock Now
Last month I spent hundreds of words waxing poetic on Chanel’s new Sublimage Eye Concealer and Brightener. Although intended for under-eye use, I found the moisturizing corrector to be one of the best concealers I’ve used not only this year, but in my lifetime. Although I was smitten, I was not expecting said $95 concealer to sell out within a matter of days.
