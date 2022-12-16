Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden HistoryModern GlobeTampa, FL
Walmart now uses drones for delivery in FloridaR.A. HeimTampa, FL
The Coolest Museum in the State of Florida, According to the DiscovererL. CaneFlorida State
Dreams Can Come TrueH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Explore the World's Largest Collection of Vinyl Records Here in FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
“Tiger King” Star Carole Baskin Talks About New Streaming Show And Secret Big Cat Owners
TAMPA, Fla. – If you thought you saw a big Putty-tat, you probably did. In recent years, secret privately-owned tigers and other exotic cats have suddenly appeared, roaming in big cities like Houston, Dallas, and Atlanta. But a new federal bill, the Big Cat Public
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete artist Nick Davis dies at 31
I’m still trying to find my place in the art world. That’s why I just love to draw. I just love to know that art is taking care of itself. And I won’t be here forever, so with the time that I do have, I’d rather my art make an impact. With every opportunity I have to draw, it’s an opportunity to spread a new message. And that’s the only thing I focus on. I don’t need to reach millions of people. I just need to reach one person, and let that one person take the message to the next person.
businessobserverfl.com
Watch out Santa: Gift-giving drones take to Tampa skies
For a $3.99 fee, Walmart will offer aerial delivery to customers who live within a mile of four participating stores in the area. Just in time for the last-minute holiday shopping rush, Walmart has launched its DroneUp network — a drone delivery service — at four stores in the Tampa Bay region.
Tampa Bay area man gets the ultimate gift of life just in time for Christmas
Christmas came early for a Tampa Bay area family, after a man found the kidney donor match he’d been patiently waiting for.
The Coolest Museum in the State of Florida, According to the Discoverer
Photo byLovelyLillith, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. If you want to learn or experience something new, there's arguably no better place to do it than a museum. And even better, the chances are good that if you're in a museum in Florida, you're out of the heat, into the air conditioning, and looking at some memorable things.
cltampa.com
Tampa Bay's most WTF stories of 2022
It's hard to believe that in the last 12 months, the Tampa Bay area lost a police chief due to a golf cart scandal, Pasco County was under quarantine because of giant African land snails, and the Home Shopping Network debuted a new line of terrifying robot cops in St. Pete. Yes, 2022 was one of the weirdest yet. Here are a few of the more notable moments from our big dumb year.
Tampa housing sales slowed the most in US, RE/MAX reports
Tampa home sales slowed down the most in the whole country, according to new data from RE/MAX.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Florida
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Florida. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
businessobserverfl.com
Bank promotes from within for Tampa market president role
St. Petersburg-based BayFirst Bank has promoted Anthony Perez to senior vice president and Tampa market president, rounding out an executive team that also includes Pinellas Market Executive Adam Curtis and Sarasota Market President Tom Quale. According to a news release, Perez joined BayFirst Bank in 2020 and had been serving...
cltampa.com
All the Tampa Bay bars and restaurants that closed in 2022
It's been a tough year for Tampa Bay's restaurant scene, especially following the aftermath of the pandemic. Some major local institutions decided to close in 2022, citing everything from mental and physical fatigue, supply chain issues and just general burnout. While this is by no means a comprehensive list, here...
Florida Woman Identified After Fishermen Finds Floating Body In Trash Bag
The victim went missing over a week before her body was found off the Gulf Coast.
Glass falls from Tampa’s tallest building, closing part of Ashley Drive
Police have shut down the street in front of the Regions Building after one of the tower's windows broke Tuesday morning.
fox13news.com
Hotbins in Tampa offers bargain hunt with big deals for local shoppers
TAMPA, Fla. - Local shoppers are combing through bins hoping to find big deals for $12 or less, depending on the day at Hotbins in Tampa. Hotbins store manager Mike Ijak said most of the merchandise is returned items from Amazon, but it doesn't mean they're used. "Also, we buy...
Tampa could see ‘coldest air of the season’ before Christmas
Ready your sweaters, the Tampa Bay area could see its coldest air of the season in time for the Christmas holiday.
orlandoweekly.com
This St. Pete mid-century time capsule comes with a private, hidden lake
This largely untouched retro home in St. Petersburg would be a marvel on its own. The built-ins and swinging bachelor decor is enough to drive any fan of mid-century design wild. But what really sets the home at 5034 28th Ave N. is fully hidden from view of any looky-loos...
Arctic air mass heading to Tampa Bay expected to bring chilly Christmas
An arctic airmass making its way through the United States could make things chilly for anyone waking up early on Christmas morning.
stpetecatalyst.com
Update on Howard Frankland, Gateway Expressway
Cranes on barges can be seen as cars zip past the hundreds of workers constructing the new Howard Frankland Bridge that will link Tampa and St. Petersburg. The new $865 million bridge, expected to be completed in late 2025 or early 2026 (weather permitting), will have eight lanes: four will be general use lanes, allowing drivers to travel from Tampa to St. Petersburg, and four will be express lanes with two lanes from the St. Petersburg side toward Tampa and two lanes from the Tampa side toward St. Petersburg.
fox13news.com
200-acre racetrack takes shape east of Tampa for car enthusiasts
TAMPA, Fla. - A huge racetrack is taking shape near the intersection of I-4 and I-75, just east of Tampa, but it's not for NASCAR or Formula 1. It's for ordinary people who love cars and want to drive fast – legally. Motor Enclave Tampa is a 200-acre track...
‘I am terrified of Troy’: Salt Life co-founder accused of stalking women after killing teen
Michael Troy Hutto, who was accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old woman inside a Florida hotel, was denied bond twice after being accused of stalking the victim's friends and coworkers, according to the Lake City Reporter.
Explore the World's Largest Collection of Vinyl Records Here in Florida
In today's world, music can be bought in a second on your smartphone. But for some of us, nothing will beat shopping for records in person, at a store, and listening to music the old-fashioned way–on a record player.
