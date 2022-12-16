ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete artist Nick Davis dies at 31

I’m still trying to find my place in the art world. That’s why I just love to draw. I just love to know that art is taking care of itself. And I won’t be here forever, so with the time that I do have, I’d rather my art make an impact. With every opportunity I have to draw, it’s an opportunity to spread a new message. And that’s the only thing I focus on. I don’t need to reach millions of people. I just need to reach one person, and let that one person take the message to the next person.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Watch out Santa: Gift-giving drones take to Tampa skies

For a $3.99 fee, Walmart will offer aerial delivery to customers who live within a mile of four participating stores in the area. Just in time for the last-minute holiday shopping rush, Walmart has launched its DroneUp network — a drone delivery service — at four stores in the Tampa Bay region.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Tampa Bay's most WTF stories of 2022

It's hard to believe that in the last 12 months, the Tampa Bay area lost a police chief due to a golf cart scandal, Pasco County was under quarantine because of giant African land snails, and the Home Shopping Network debuted a new line of terrifying robot cops in St. Pete. Yes, 2022 was one of the weirdest yet. Here are a few of the more notable moments from our big dumb year.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Bank promotes from within for Tampa market president role

St. Petersburg-based BayFirst Bank has promoted Anthony Perez to senior vice president and Tampa market president, rounding out an executive team that also includes Pinellas Market Executive Adam Curtis and Sarasota Market President Tom Quale. According to a news release, Perez joined BayFirst Bank in 2020 and had been serving...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

All the Tampa Bay bars and restaurants that closed in 2022

It's been a tough year for Tampa Bay's restaurant scene, especially following the aftermath of the pandemic. Some major local institutions decided to close in 2022, citing everything from mental and physical fatigue, supply chain issues and just general burnout. While this is by no means a comprehensive list, here...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Hotbins in Tampa offers bargain hunt with big deals for local shoppers

TAMPA, Fla. - Local shoppers are combing through bins hoping to find big deals for $12 or less, depending on the day at Hotbins in Tampa. Hotbins store manager Mike Ijak said most of the merchandise is returned items from Amazon, but it doesn't mean they're used. "Also, we buy...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Update on Howard Frankland, Gateway Expressway

Cranes on barges can be seen as cars zip past the hundreds of workers constructing the new Howard Frankland Bridge that will link Tampa and St. Petersburg. The new $865 million bridge, expected to be completed in late 2025 or early 2026 (weather permitting), will have eight lanes: four will be general use lanes, allowing drivers to travel from Tampa to St. Petersburg, and four will be express lanes with two lanes from the St. Petersburg side toward Tampa and two lanes from the Tampa side toward St. Petersburg.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

200-acre racetrack takes shape east of Tampa for car enthusiasts

TAMPA, Fla. - A huge racetrack is taking shape near the intersection of I-4 and I-75, just east of Tampa, but it's not for NASCAR or Formula 1. It's for ordinary people who love cars and want to drive fast – legally. Motor Enclave Tampa is a 200-acre track...
TAMPA, FL

