Kewaunee, WI

doorcountydailynews.com

Boys Basketball Roundup: Algoma, Kewaunee prevail, L-C falls to Seymour

The area high schools were busy with boys basketball action on Tuesday evening as the holiday break approaches. Here is a recap of the games besides the Gibraltar-Peshtigo and Southern Door-Sturgeon Bay results which you can find at New Radio Sports Network. The Luxemburg-Casco Spartans fell to the Seymour Thunder...
KEWAUNEE, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Girls Basketball Recaps: Sevastopol, Kewaunee and L-C fall

The girls basketball action Tuesday night saw local teams come up short on the hardwoods. The Kewaunee Storm fell to the Valders Vikings 60-35 at home. The Sevastopol Pioneers lost to the Bonduel Bears 60-52 at Institute. The Luxemburg-Casco Spartans were blitzed by the Freedom Irish 61-25 in Luxemburg.
KEWAUNEE, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Girls basketball round-up: Sevastopol looks to stay perfect

Sevastopol, Luxemburg-Casco, and Kewaunee are all in action Tuesday night after Southern Door kicked off the girls' basketball action on Monday. The Eagles fell to Brillion 61-45 behind three double-digit performers by the Lions. Tuesday's slate of games includes Luxemburg-Casco hosting Freedom (7:30 p.m.), Sevastopol playing in Institute against Bonduel...
STURGEON BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Southern Door girls host Brillion

The lone local varsity contest belongs to the Southern Door girls' basketball team as they get ready for their non-conference matchup against Brillion on Monday. The Eagles dominated Sturgeon Bay on Friday night, beating them 76-37. Four Eagles players reached double figures, including Ashlyn Delfosse's team-high 18 points. Callie Miller scored 15 points while Payton Gilbertson added 13 points and Paige Olson chipped in 12 points in the game.
BRILLION, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Phoenix play tough in road contests

The Green Bay Phoenix women kept their winning ways alive at Illinois State while the men played the Pac-12's Oregon State to the bitter end in Sunday's NCAA action. Their 63-49 win at Illinois State was the Phoenix women's fourth straight win, thanks to Sydney Levy and Jasmine Kondrakiewicz each scoring 12 points. Luxemburg-Casco alum Cassie Schiltz nearly had a double-double, adding nine points and a team-high 11 rebounds. Two separate runs of 13-0 and 14-4 helped Phoenix fans breathe easy ahead of Wednesday's matchup against Chicago State at the Kress Center.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Winter Storm Brooklyn to bring snow and wind to Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin's second named winter storm of the season will bring snow and wind to the area just before Christmas. Right now it looks like Winter Storm Brooklyn will have accumulating snow starting Wednesday night and continuing into Friday. The first bit of Winter Storm Brooklyn moves in...
WISCONSIN STATE
doorcountydailynews.com

Sturgeon Bay lays groundwork for 2023

The Sturgeon Bay Common Council promptly took care of the City's business on Tuesday night. The year's final meeting was held right after an hour-long session of the Board of Public Works. City Engineer Chad Shefchik gave an overview of 2023 capital road improvements and the five-year plan. The board formally approved future sidewalk projects for stretches on Delaware and Georgia streets, Memorial Drive, and South 15th Avenue. In the council meeting, the Finance/Purchasing & Building Committee recommended the continuation of special assessment deferments. Two properties of the five deferments were written off because neither parcel would hook up to Duluth Avenue's city water and dates back more than 50 years.
STURGEON BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Kaukauna man charged with attempted murder for Green Bay shooting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kaukauna man is in custody for a shooting on Green Bay’s west side last month, where gunfire entered a home with a woman and two children inside. According to the criminal complaint, the shooting was over undelivered marijuana. Laquan Taylor, 20, is charged...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Room 108: The Clearing filmed at St. Brendan’s Inn in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – When you think of a film, usually our minds go to Hollywood and Los Angeles, but over the weekend, the cameras were out at St. Brendan’s Inn for a historic thriller film. Freddy Moyano, the Green Bay-based filmmaker, is creating a historical thriller...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

School Districts Prepare For Nasty Weather

OUTAGAMIE CO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Schools in Northeast Wisconsin are already bracing for the anticipated cold temperatures and snow. Appleton and Hortonville say they’re already keeping an eye on the weather this week by attending webinars. Both districts say they have thresholds for temperature but not for snow...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police looking for witnesses to triple shooting in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the victims of a triple shooting on the east side of Green Bay has life-threatening injuries, police say. Three people suffered gunshot wounds in a shooting in an alley in the 1400 block of Smith Street. Police were called to the scene shortly after midnight.
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Ronald R. Eisenmann

The great and amazing Ronald R. Eisenmann, 84, of Sturgeon Bay stepped away from his physical life on Dec. 12, 2022. We expect that he is still scratching his head over how this could have happened so swiftly, because he had a long to-do list and an incredible zest for life. A finer gentleman, you could never meet. He was a legend to his family.
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

From homeless to business owner: Green Bay woman owns nail salon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Billie Sue Williams was homeless for four years, but now she runs her very own nail salon, Emerald City Nails. Until the age of 18, Williams lived on the Menominee Reservation. When she was old enough, she moved to Green Bay in hopes to start living her adult life. However, her transition did not go as planned.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

67-year-old Appleton Man Found After Missing for a Week

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — After missing for a week, a 67-year-old Appleton man has been found. The Appleton Police Department requested public assistance finding Robert Kraus on Thursday, saying that the man was last seen in Appleton on Dec. 8. Police said Kraus has some health conditions that could...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Acuity Announces Three Staff Promotions

Three members of the Acuity Insurance team now have new jobs within the organization. Julie Beaumont is promoted to Central Claims General Manager. Julie started her Acuity career in 2007 as a Senior Field Claims Representative and was promoted to Field Claims Manager in 2014. She is a graduate of Milwaukee Business Technical Institute and earned the foundations of management certificate from the Wisconsin School of Business at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Julie also holds the Associate in Claims (AIC) professional designation. She resides in New Berlin, Wisconsin.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wpr.org

Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back

Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
WISCONSIN STATE

