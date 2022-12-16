The Sturgeon Bay Common Council promptly took care of the City's business on Tuesday night. The year's final meeting was held right after an hour-long session of the Board of Public Works. City Engineer Chad Shefchik gave an overview of 2023 capital road improvements and the five-year plan. The board formally approved future sidewalk projects for stretches on Delaware and Georgia streets, Memorial Drive, and South 15th Avenue. In the council meeting, the Finance/Purchasing & Building Committee recommended the continuation of special assessment deferments. Two properties of the five deferments were written off because neither parcel would hook up to Duluth Avenue's city water and dates back more than 50 years.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO