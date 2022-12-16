Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Romeo Doubs Injury Update Has Him Active TonightFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Woman Disappears After Alleged Affair With Married ManStill UnsolvedGreen Bay, WI
Related
doorcountydailynews.com
Boys Basketball Roundup: Algoma, Kewaunee prevail, L-C falls to Seymour
The area high schools were busy with boys basketball action on Tuesday evening as the holiday break approaches. Here is a recap of the games besides the Gibraltar-Peshtigo and Southern Door-Sturgeon Bay results which you can find at New Radio Sports Network. The Luxemburg-Casco Spartans fell to the Seymour Thunder...
doorcountydailynews.com
Girls Basketball Recaps: Sevastopol, Kewaunee and L-C fall
The girls basketball action Tuesday night saw local teams come up short on the hardwoods. The Kewaunee Storm fell to the Valders Vikings 60-35 at home. The Sevastopol Pioneers lost to the Bonduel Bears 60-52 at Institute. The Luxemburg-Casco Spartans were blitzed by the Freedom Irish 61-25 in Luxemburg.
doorcountydailynews.com
Girls basketball round-up: Sevastopol looks to stay perfect
Sevastopol, Luxemburg-Casco, and Kewaunee are all in action Tuesday night after Southern Door kicked off the girls' basketball action on Monday. The Eagles fell to Brillion 61-45 behind three double-digit performers by the Lions. Tuesday's slate of games includes Luxemburg-Casco hosting Freedom (7:30 p.m.), Sevastopol playing in Institute against Bonduel...
doorcountydailynews.com
Southern Door, Sturgeon Bay/Sevastopol finish in top half of Preble tournament
Only one champion was produced by each team, but Southern Door and Sturgeon Bay/Sevastopol wrestled well at the Willard Schmidt Invitational over the weekend at Green Bay Preble High School. The Eagles took seventh place with 262.5 points, and the Clippineers finished in eighth place with 194 points. Southern Door's...
doorcountydailynews.com
Southern Door girls host Brillion
The lone local varsity contest belongs to the Southern Door girls' basketball team as they get ready for their non-conference matchup against Brillion on Monday. The Eagles dominated Sturgeon Bay on Friday night, beating them 76-37. Four Eagles players reached double figures, including Ashlyn Delfosse's team-high 18 points. Callie Miller scored 15 points while Payton Gilbertson added 13 points and Paige Olson chipped in 12 points in the game.
doorcountydailynews.com
Phoenix play tough in road contests
The Green Bay Phoenix women kept their winning ways alive at Illinois State while the men played the Pac-12's Oregon State to the bitter end in Sunday's NCAA action. Their 63-49 win at Illinois State was the Phoenix women's fourth straight win, thanks to Sydney Levy and Jasmine Kondrakiewicz each scoring 12 points. Luxemburg-Casco alum Cassie Schiltz nearly had a double-double, adding nine points and a team-high 11 rebounds. Two separate runs of 13-0 and 14-4 helped Phoenix fans breathe easy ahead of Wednesday's matchup against Chicago State at the Kress Center.
Fox11online.com
Winter Storm Brooklyn to bring snow and wind to Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin's second named winter storm of the season will bring snow and wind to the area just before Christmas. Right now it looks like Winter Storm Brooklyn will have accumulating snow starting Wednesday night and continuing into Friday. The first bit of Winter Storm Brooklyn moves in...
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay lays groundwork for 2023
The Sturgeon Bay Common Council promptly took care of the City's business on Tuesday night. The year's final meeting was held right after an hour-long session of the Board of Public Works. City Engineer Chad Shefchik gave an overview of 2023 capital road improvements and the five-year plan. The board formally approved future sidewalk projects for stretches on Delaware and Georgia streets, Memorial Drive, and South 15th Avenue. In the council meeting, the Finance/Purchasing & Building Committee recommended the continuation of special assessment deferments. Two properties of the five deferments were written off because neither parcel would hook up to Duluth Avenue's city water and dates back more than 50 years.
WBAY Green Bay
Kaukauna man charged with attempted murder for Green Bay shooting
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kaukauna man is in custody for a shooting on Green Bay’s west side last month, where gunfire entered a home with a woman and two children inside. According to the criminal complaint, the shooting was over undelivered marijuana. Laquan Taylor, 20, is charged...
wearegreenbay.com
Room 108: The Clearing filmed at St. Brendan’s Inn in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – When you think of a film, usually our minds go to Hollywood and Los Angeles, but over the weekend, the cameras were out at St. Brendan’s Inn for a historic thriller film. Freddy Moyano, the Green Bay-based filmmaker, is creating a historical thriller...
wtaq.com
School Districts Prepare For Nasty Weather
OUTAGAMIE CO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Schools in Northeast Wisconsin are already bracing for the anticipated cold temperatures and snow. Appleton and Hortonville say they’re already keeping an eye on the weather this week by attending webinars. Both districts say they have thresholds for temperature but not for snow...
WBAY Green Bay
Police looking for witnesses to triple shooting in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the victims of a triple shooting on the east side of Green Bay has life-threatening injuries, police say. Three people suffered gunshot wounds in a shooting in an alley in the 1400 block of Smith Street. Police were called to the scene shortly after midnight.
This Is The Biggest House In Wisconsin
The master bedroom alone is 5,000-square-feet.
doorcountydailynews.com
Ronald R. Eisenmann
The great and amazing Ronald R. Eisenmann, 84, of Sturgeon Bay stepped away from his physical life on Dec. 12, 2022. We expect that he is still scratching his head over how this could have happened so swiftly, because he had a long to-do list and an incredible zest for life. A finer gentleman, you could never meet. He was a legend to his family.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Right lane back open on I-41 northbound in Outagamie County
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports the crash on I-41 northbound in Outagamie County has been cleared. The right lane is now opened to motorists, and traffic seems to be moving steadily on I-41 at WIS 125, better known as College Avenue. The...
wearegreenbay.com
From homeless to business owner: Green Bay woman owns nail salon
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Billie Sue Williams was homeless for four years, but now she runs her very own nail salon, Emerald City Nails. Until the age of 18, Williams lived on the Menominee Reservation. When she was old enough, she moved to Green Bay in hopes to start living her adult life. However, her transition did not go as planned.
wtaq.com
67-year-old Appleton Man Found After Missing for a Week
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — After missing for a week, a 67-year-old Appleton man has been found. The Appleton Police Department requested public assistance finding Robert Kraus on Thursday, saying that the man was last seen in Appleton on Dec. 8. Police said Kraus has some health conditions that could...
seehafernews.com
Acuity Announces Three Staff Promotions
Three members of the Acuity Insurance team now have new jobs within the organization. Julie Beaumont is promoted to Central Claims General Manager. Julie started her Acuity career in 2007 as a Senior Field Claims Representative and was promoted to Field Claims Manager in 2014. She is a graduate of Milwaukee Business Technical Institute and earned the foundations of management certificate from the Wisconsin School of Business at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Julie also holds the Associate in Claims (AIC) professional designation. She resides in New Berlin, Wisconsin.
WBAY Green Bay
Woman stabbed multiple times at Oshkosh business, has non-life-threatening injuries
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a stabbing at a business located on the 800 block of Oregon Street that occurred early Saturday morning at 1:53am. Officers were dispatched to the area for a weapons call, receiving information that a woman had been stabbed multiple times.
wpr.org
Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back
Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
Comments / 0