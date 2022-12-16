Read full article on original website
Synovus Financial Names Colasso New Enterprise & Operational Risk Executive Director
Synovus Financial named Michael Colasso its new enterprise and operational risk executive director. Colasso will report to Shellie Creson, executive vice president and chief risk officer at Synovus Financial, and be responsible for the strategic design and execution of Synovus’ enterprise and operational risk programs and oversight, including frameworks and methodologies to support effective risk identification, assessment, mitigation and monitoring. He will be based in Atlanta.
Dominion Leasing Software CEO Dunlow to Retire
Dominion Leasing Software (DLS) CEO and founder Clinton Dunlow will retire on Dec. 31. Dunlow will remain in a business development and advisory role, working with the existing senior leadership team to ensure DLS continues to provide clients with the highest level of service as it searches for a successor.
Banc of California Promotes Several Execs; Sullivan to Retire as Chief Risk Officer
Banc of California Inc., the holding company for Banc of California, promoted several senior executives effective, while Lynn Sullivan will retire as the company’s executive vice president and chief risk officer at the end of the year. Sullivan will serve as a consultant to the bank for a six-month transition period following her retirement.
ELFA Equity Forum: Creating Inclusion in Equipment Finance
The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association’s Equity Committee is leading an evolutionary change within the industry to create an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion in everything it does. Its inaugural Equity Forum encouraged interaction, sparked new ideas and provided tools and inspiration for everyone in equipment finance to embrace DE&I.
Making Tangible Differences: Expanding Opportunities for Women in Leadership
Seven women in leadership positions in the equipment finance industry sat down with women of Monitor and STRIPES Leadership Program to have a conversation about navigating our male-dominated industry and to provide perspectives on tangible support for equipment finance women, by equipment finance women. Our industry can and will benefit...
TowneBank and Farmers Bank Expect to Close Merger in January
TowneBank and Farmers Bankshares, the parent company of Farmers Bank, expect to complete their merger in early January as originally scheduled. The parties have received all required regulatory approvals and the merger received the approval of Farmers Bankshares’ shareholders, with more than 85% of the outstanding shares voting for the merger at its special meeting of shareholders held on Dec. 14.
Equify Financial Hires Several New Regional Sales Managers
Equify Financial hired Christian Torresluna, Toby Newhouse and Naszier Colburn as regional sales managers for its small-ticket dealer and vendor program equipment finance business. “We are fortunate to add these three experienced Regional Sales Managers to the team,” Greg Clemens, national sales manager of dealer and vendor finance at Equify...
