Read full article on original website
Related
monitordaily.com
Wilmington Trust’s M&T Bank Sells CIT Business to Madison Dearborn Parters
Wilmington Trust, a wholly-owned subsidiary of M&T Bank, agreed with Madison Dearborn Partners (MDP), a private equity firm based in Chicago, to acquire Wilmington Trust’s Collective Investment Trust (CIT) business. The CIT business will become an independent company with a new brand name, owned by funds affiliated with MDP.
monitordaily.com
Central Bank of St. Louis Promotes Bell to AVP
Central Bank of St. Louis, a provider of lease financing, promoted Brittany Bell to assistant vice president of lease banking. Bell will focus on the continued growth of the company’s lease banking portfolio. Like this story? Begin each business day with news you need to know! Register now for...
monitordaily.com
Dominion Leasing Software CEO Dunlow to Retire
Dominion Leasing Software (DLS) CEO and founder Clinton Dunlow will retire on Dec. 31. Dunlow will remain in a business development and advisory role, working with the existing senior leadership team to ensure DLS continues to provide clients with the highest level of service as it searches for a successor.
monitordaily.com
Synovus Financial Names Colasso New Enterprise & Operational Risk Executive Director
Synovus Financial named Michael Colasso its new enterprise and operational risk executive director. Colasso will report to Shellie Creson, executive vice president and chief risk officer at Synovus Financial, and be responsible for the strategic design and execution of Synovus’ enterprise and operational risk programs and oversight, including frameworks and methodologies to support effective risk identification, assessment, mitigation and monitoring. He will be based in Atlanta.
monitordaily.com
Oxford Commercial Finance Hires Kirth as VP, Business Development Officer
Oxford Commercial Finance, a subsidiary of Oxford Bank specializing in financing solutions for small to mid-sized businesses, hired Bill Kirth as a vice president and business development officer. He is based in Salt Lake City. “I am truly excited to be working with Robyn Barrett and the entire Oxford Commercial...
monitordaily.com
ELFA Equity Forum: Creating Inclusion in Equipment Finance
The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association’s Equity Committee is leading an evolutionary change within the industry to create an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion in everything it does. Its inaugural Equity Forum encouraged interaction, sparked new ideas and provided tools and inspiration for everyone in equipment finance to embrace DE&I.
Comments / 0