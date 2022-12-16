ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington Trust’s M&T Bank Sells CIT Business to Madison Dearborn Parters

Wilmington Trust, a wholly-owned subsidiary of M&T Bank, agreed with Madison Dearborn Partners (MDP), a private equity firm based in Chicago, to acquire Wilmington Trust’s Collective Investment Trust (CIT) business. The CIT business will become an independent company with a new brand name, owned by funds affiliated with MDP.
Central Bank of St. Louis Promotes Bell to AVP

Central Bank of St. Louis, a provider of lease financing, promoted Brittany Bell to assistant vice president of lease banking. Bell will focus on the continued growth of the company’s lease banking portfolio. Like this story? Begin each business day with news you need to know! Register now for...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Dominion Leasing Software CEO Dunlow to Retire

Dominion Leasing Software (DLS) CEO and founder Clinton Dunlow will retire on Dec. 31. Dunlow will remain in a business development and advisory role, working with the existing senior leadership team to ensure DLS continues to provide clients with the highest level of service as it searches for a successor.
Synovus Financial Names Colasso New Enterprise & Operational Risk Executive Director

Synovus Financial named Michael Colasso its new enterprise and operational risk executive director. Colasso will report to Shellie Creson, executive vice president and chief risk officer at Synovus Financial, and be responsible for the strategic design and execution of Synovus’ enterprise and operational risk programs and oversight, including frameworks and methodologies to support effective risk identification, assessment, mitigation and monitoring. He will be based in Atlanta.
ELFA Equity Forum: Creating Inclusion in Equipment Finance

The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association’s Equity Committee is leading an evolutionary change within the industry to create an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion in everything it does. Its inaugural Equity Forum encouraged interaction, sparked new ideas and provided tools and inspiration for everyone in equipment finance to embrace DE&I.

