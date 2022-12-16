Synovus Financial named Michael Colasso its new enterprise and operational risk executive director. Colasso will report to Shellie Creson, executive vice president and chief risk officer at Synovus Financial, and be responsible for the strategic design and execution of Synovus’ enterprise and operational risk programs and oversight, including frameworks and methodologies to support effective risk identification, assessment, mitigation and monitoring. He will be based in Atlanta.

