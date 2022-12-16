Veteran Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer is currently riding high (into the danger zone) on the phenomenal success of Top Gun: Maverick. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have his fingers in many pies, and his eyes on what his next projects will be. Among them are two potential future Pirates of the Caribbean movies. And after the unexpected success of yet another legacy sequel – Bad Boys for Life – in 2020, a fourth movie seems inevitable. Although, Bruckheimer must be kicking himself that they’ve already used the title Bad Boys 4 Life.

15 HOURS AGO