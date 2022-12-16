Read full article on original website
Smallville star Michael Rosenbaum wants to be DCEU’s Lex Luthor
Superman has been reinvented countless times across comics, superhero movies, and TV series. One of the most memorable incarnations, though (if you were a teenager in the Aughts, at least), was Smallville, a show about Clark Kent’s turbulent teens growing up in rural Kansas. Clark would constantly have to...
Gal Gadot might still be Wonder Woman in the DCEU
The DC movies have received a substantial shake-up under James Gunn. Henry Cavill is officially no longer Superman, and Patty Jenkins isn’t directing Wonder Woman 3 any more. Despite Jenkins’s exit, Gal Gadot, who plays the Amazonian warrior in the franchise, is still involved – or so it would seem.
Spider-Verse 2 poster includes fan-favourite Spider-Man
Into the Spider-Verse 2, the sequel to the hit animated movie, has an exciting line-up of a range of different Spider-Men: including Miles Morales, Peter Parker, Gwen Stacey, and Spider-Man 2099 to name a few. But fans got a fun surprise with a brand-new poster for the superhero movie, because it revealed that another, previously-unannounced Spider-Man variant would be joining the film: The Scarlet Spider.
Jim Carrey hates the fact he was in Kick-Ass 2, here’s why
Ultra violent and potty-mouthed superhero movies and TV shows are now back in vogue – with recent examples being the Marvel series that originated on Netflix (Daredevil, Punisher, Jessica Jones etc), as well as Deadpool, The Boys, Invincible, and more. But back in 2010, superheroes were only just starting to come back into fashion with the then-burgeoning MCU. And a superhero movie that featured Nicolas Cage as a character called Big Daddy and his expletive-filled 11-year-old daughter Hit-Girl really came from left-field.
Bad Boys 4 with Will Smith could still happen, says Jerry Bruckheimer
Veteran Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer is currently riding high (into the danger zone) on the phenomenal success of Top Gun: Maverick. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have his fingers in many pies, and his eyes on what his next projects will be. Among them are two potential future Pirates of the Caribbean movies. And after the unexpected success of yet another legacy sequel – Bad Boys for Life – in 2020, a fourth movie seems inevitable. Although, Bruckheimer must be kicking himself that they’ve already used the title Bad Boys 4 Life.
Why did Yellowstone 1932 change its title to 1923?
Why did Yellowstone 1932 change its title to 1923? In February 2022, it was announced Paramount was developing a second Yellowstone spin-off titled set after the events of 1883. This new TV series would tell the story of Cara and Jacob Dutton (Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford), the great-grandaunt and...
Eragon TV series release date speculation, cast, plot, and more
What is the Eragon TV series release date? When it comes to redemption reboots, few fantasy movies are as deserving of a second chance then the 2006 flick Eragon. The 2000s movie was famously slammed by critics for its rushed world-building. And with its planned sequels cancelled as a response, fans were left out in the cold and begging for another adaptation of Christopher Paolini’s hit novels for years.
How did Jake Sully get paralysed in Avatar?
How did Jake Sully get paralysed in Avatar? It’s been 13 years since we last visited Pandora in the first Avatar movie. As such, it’s understandable if you’ve forgotten a thing or two about the first science fiction movie in James Cameron’s alien epic. Don’t worry,...
Glass Onion has another secret Knives Out cameo you missed
As well as bringing together a star-studded ensemble cast including the likes of Kate Hudson, Janelle Monae, and Dave Bautista, Knives Out 2 was also bursting with fun and surprising celebrity cameos. A lot of them were famous faces, like Hugh Grant and Angela Lansbury, but in an interview with...
Rings of Power star teases Arondir’s internal conflict for season 2
A fascinating wrinkle going into Rings of Power season 2 is the story of Arondir. The Lord of the Rings character is an elf, but he’s settled down with Bronwyn, a human, who has a son, Theo. Their relationship is great now, but he’s inevitably going to outlive her, creating some palpable emotional stakes for the fantasy series.
James Cameron tried to make Avatar 2 shorter but couldn’t
Avatar 2 is a very long film. How long is Avatar 2? Well, it’s long enough that we had to write an article explaining when you should go pee while watching Avatar 2. It turns out, though, that James Cameron tried to make his science fiction movie shorter but literally couldn’t.
The Marvels synopsis has MCU characters fixing “destabilised universe”
The sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel will be released in July 2023 and up until now, other than the three main cast-members, we haven’t known too much about what will actually happen in The Marvels. But we’ve just been given a big clue about where the plot is heading because a synopsis has reportedly been added to the Disney press site, as shared by fan account Captain Marvel Brazil.
House of the Dragon: what happens to Rhaenyra’s baby?
What happens to Rhaenyra’s baby? Rhaenyra Targaryen, the Black Queen, was blessed with five children in her life. There were her sons with Laenor Velaryon, Jacaerys, Lucerys, and Joffrey and the boys she had with Daemon Targaryen, Aegon and Viserys. These kids had the unfortunate luck to grow up...
The Winchesters star would like Dean Winchester to show up again
When the horror series Supernatural came to an end in 2021, fans thought they’d seen the Winchester brothers for the last time. Well, as we all know, you can’t keep a good TV series down, and it wasn’t long before a prequel TV series was announced titled The Winchesters.
Indiana Jones 5 will explain what happened to Shia LaBeouf’s character
Is Shia LaBeouf in Indiana Jones 5? As hype builds for Indiana Jones 5, many fans are wondering how the latest instalment in the adventure movie series will tie up the loose ends from the Indiana Jones movie: Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The ‘2000s movie...
Avatar 2 Easter eggs, everything you missed in The Way of Water
All the Easter eggs and references you missed in Avatar 2. We’re diving back into the world of Pandora for Avatar 2: The Way of Water, but as the name suggests, darling, it’s better down where it’s wetter. Swapping the planet’s lush jungles for its open seas, this nautical adventure once again picks up the story of the Sully family.
Edie Falco thought Avatar 2 came out years ago and flopped
Edie Falco has a fairly important – if somewhat villainous – role in the cast of Avatar: The Way of Water, as General Ardmore, which has just opened in theatres and is already climbing the box office charts. It was only released on December 16, and is already in the Top 10 highest-earners of the year at the international box office. It’s quickly shooting down naysayers who presumed it would be a flop, but there’s a famous saying in Hollywood; “never bet against James Cameron!”
Wednesday season 2 isn’t greenlit yet, but Netflix is “optimistic”
The Addams Family spin-off Wednesday has been a huge ratings hit for Netflix. It is the number three most-viewed show of all time on the streaming service, behind Stranger Things season 4, and Squid Game (which is far ahead of the two English-language shows). Wednesday has now crossed the one billion hours viewed threshold, within a month of being released.
House of the Dragon: does Daemon Targaryen become king?
Does Daemon Targaryen ever become king? The black sheep of the Targaryen family, Daemon Targaryen, had a simple dream; he wanted to rule Westeros as king. For the longest time, it seemed like Daemon would get his wish as well, as King Viserys Targaryen seemed incapable of having a male heir.
Tom Cruise thanks Top Gun 2 fans while freefall skydiving
When it comes to Tom Cruise movies, the sky’s the limit — and the action movie actor took that quite literally as he stopped mid-freefall-skydive to thank fans for supporting Top Gun 2. Top Gun: Maverick, which arrived in theatres in May this year, broke several box office...
