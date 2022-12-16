Despite being quite controversial in recent weeks, Twitter has not forgotten to update its Android app. Twitter now supports Android 13 themed icons. The update is accessible in the latest stable version of the Twitter app (9.68.1). If your device is running on Android 13 or higher, you can now update the Twitter app to get the themed icons. Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy owners can also access this feature as these devices support Material You theming.

1 DAY AGO