Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
OPPO makes major ColorOS update promises to global users
OPPO has announced some major ColorOS update promises to its global users. To be more specific, to users of its flagship smartphones. The company announced a new update policy, with some guarantees. OPPO makes major ColorOS update promises to its global flagship users. The company promises four major ColorOS updates,...
Android Headlines
Microsoft Teams is getting a premium tier
Microsoft Teams is one of the more developed video conferencing platforms on the market. It’s been getting a lot of new features since the start of the pandemic, and now, the company has much more in store for the platform. Microsoft just announced Microsoft Teams Premium. Right now, you...
Android Headlines
Google Voice can now automatically switch between Wi-Fi & cellular connection
Google Voice is a popular communication platform that allows users to make and receive calls, as well as send and receive texts and voicemails, using a single phone number. Recently, Google Voice received a major update that is sure to improve the call performance for its users, called “intelligent network switching”.
Android Headlines
Google Meet expands live translated captions to more languages
Google has expanded live translated captions in Meet to more languages. The company recently announced that its videoconferencing platform can now provide live translations of English calls in Japanese, Mandarin (simplified), and Swedish. The app can also translate French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish audio into English captions in real time.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S20 series gets Maintenance Mode with new update
Samsung‘s Galaxy S20 series is receiving a new software update with a handy new feature. The 2020 flagships are getting the company’s Maintenance Mode. This feature allows users to hide their data when handing over the phone to a technician for repair or service. Samsung first announced Maintenace...
Android Headlines
Google Play gets purchase request tool for families
Google Play makes it easy for parents to manage their family accounts so purchases can be made by everyone, and today things get even easier with the Purchase Requests tool. Since Google rolled out Google Play family accounts, a family payment method option was added so that everyone on the account had a way to buy apps and in-app purchases.
Android Headlines
YouTube may allow users to watch videos in multiple languages
YouTube is the largest video-sharing platform in the world, and its growth shows no sign of slowing down. In recent years, Indian viewers have played a key role in this growth, and Google has responded by adding new features to YouTube specifically for India. Google partners with top Indian healthcare...
Android Headlines
Lenovo launches "Android 13-ready" Smart Tab M9 affordable tablet
Lenovo has announced a new affordable Android tablet, the Smart Tab M9. It’s an “Android 13-ready” nine-inch slate slated to arrive in the first half of next year. The tablet offers a modest set of specs but boasts a surprisingly premium design. Let’s have a closer look at it.
Android Headlines
Google may want Lens to decipher your handwritten prescriptions one day
Google’s computer algorithms and AI wizardry are amazing, but the company is looking to do the impossible. Google is researching the ability for Lens to read and decipher handwritten prescriptions. Prescriptions from our doctors are some of the most important pieces of paper we will ever be handed. That...
Android Headlines
Twitter adds support for Android 13 themed icons
Despite being quite controversial in recent weeks, Twitter has not forgotten to update its Android app. Twitter now supports Android 13 themed icons. The update is accessible in the latest stable version of the Twitter app (9.68.1). If your device is running on Android 13 or higher, you can now update the Twitter app to get the themed icons. Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy owners can also access this feature as these devices support Material You theming.
Android Headlines
iFixit now has replacement parts for the Google Pixel 7 & 7 Pro
Earlier this year, Google announced a partnership with iFixit, a company known for its comprehensive repair guides and high-quality repair parts for a variety of electronic devices. As part of the partnership, iFixit began carrying replacement parts for Google’s Pixel 2 through the Pixel 6, giving consumers a new option for obtaining replacement parts for their devices. But now, iFixit is offering replacement parts for Google’s latest devices, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
Android Headlines
Apple TV is coming to Android
The Apple TV app looks poised to come to Android ‘soon’. Likely in 2023, as Apple is unlikely to launch any more new software in 2022. This sounds surprising, but honestly, it really isn’t. Apple has already launched its Apple TV app and Apple TV+ streaming service on Google TV, so this is the next step for Apple to reach even more users.
Android Headlines
The OnePlus Mechanical Keyboard Will Have A February Launch
Not too long ago, we got our first glimpse at OnePlus’s newest joint venture. After a quick teaser, OnePlus finally hit us with the news that its first mechanical keyboard will launch in February next year. In case you don’t know what’s going on, OnePlus has a new partnership...
Android Headlines
OPPO and OnePlus enter a strategic partnership to improve products
A few days ago, the OPPO and OnePlus partnership set sail. This arrangement became official during the OnePlus 9th anniversary. After the event, OnePlus took to its Weibo page to announce its strategic partnership with its parent company. The partnership between these smartphone OEMs aims to improve the quality of...
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy M13 & M23 5G get Android 13
Samsung is striking off a couple more budget Galaxy smartphones from its Android 13 update roadmap as it seeks to release the new Android version to all of its eligible devices before the end of the year. The Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M23 5G are the latest entrants to its Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update party.
Android Headlines
Vivo X90 series coming to global markets on January 31
It seems like the Vivo X90 series will arrive to global markets on January 31. Seemingly-official posters surfaced, confirming that date as the launch date for the series… globally. As a reminder, the Vivo X90 series launched in China at the end of last month. The Vivo X90 Pro+...
Android Headlines
What is full stack development?
“Front End + Back End = Full Stack Development”. The process of developing & maintaining the front end and back end of the website or application is known as full-stack development. This web development procedure includes three major layers:. Presentation Layer (that portion of the front end that handles the...
Android Headlines
Twitter Blue for Business will let companies link their employees
Elon Musk last month announced that Twitter will introduce a way for verified companies to link their other accounts as well as the accounts of their employees on the platform. This will help users identify genuine company accounts and their employees. The feature is now officially here with yesterday’s launch of Blue for Business.
Android Headlines
Surprise! iPhone SE 4 seemingly gets canceled
Apple was planning to launch the all-new iPhone SE in 2024. That would be the fourth-gen iPhone SE, but it seems like that won’t happen. The iPhone SE 4 seemingly got canceled. The iPhone SE 4 seemingly gets canceled following poor sales of current-gen model. This information actually comes...
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 Ultra selfie camera to see huge resolution downgrade
Samsung is readying the Galaxy S23 Ultra as its first 200MP camera phone. The device will also bring upgrades in many other areas, including the processor, display, fingerprint scanner, and RAM and storage technologies. But the selfie camera could be one of the very few downgrades from the current model. The new phone is rumored to feature a 12MP camera on the front, a substantial downgrade in terms of resolution from the 40MP sensor found on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Comments / 0