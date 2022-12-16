According to the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation’s recently released Q1/23 Equipment Leasing & Finance Industry Snapshot, which summarizes the current conditions and projections for the U.S. economy and equipment finance industry, the U.S. economy will grow by 0.9% in 2023 due to a possible recession that could start in Q2/23. The report also noted that the economy expanded in Q3/22, mainly due to robust net export growth, healthy consumer spending and robust equipment and software investment.

