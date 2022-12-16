Read full article on original website
Confidence in Equipment Finance Market Increases from November
The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation recently released the December Monthly Confidence Index for the Equipment Finance Industry (MCI-EFI). Overall, confidence in the equipment finance market is 45.9, an increase from the November index of 43.7. “’Cautious optimism’ is the theme as we move into 2023. The Federal Reserve is...
Chinese CV Market Demand Continues Strong Decline in Q3/22
Chinese commercial vehicle market demands for heavy trucks, medium trucks and tractors continued a strong decline, affected by policy, market and economic factors, according to the recent release of ACT Research’s China Commercial Vehicle OUTLOOK. In Q3/22, domestic sales of heavy trucks, excluding tractors, were down nearly 31% year-over-year....
ELFF Projects 0.9% Growth in US Economy in 2023, Recession Starting in Q2/23
According to the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation’s recently released Q1/23 Equipment Leasing & Finance Industry Snapshot, which summarizes the current conditions and projections for the U.S. economy and equipment finance industry, the U.S. economy will grow by 0.9% in 2023 due to a possible recession that could start in Q2/23. The report also noted that the economy expanded in Q3/22, mainly due to robust net export growth, healthy consumer spending and robust equipment and software investment.
ELFA Equity Forum: Creating Inclusion in Equipment Finance
The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association’s Equity Committee is leading an evolutionary change within the industry to create an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion in everything it does. Its inaugural Equity Forum encouraged interaction, sparked new ideas and provided tools and inspiration for everyone in equipment finance to embrace DE&I.
TowneBank and Farmers Bank Expect to Close Merger in January
TowneBank and Farmers Bankshares, the parent company of Farmers Bank, expect to complete their merger in early January as originally scheduled. The parties have received all required regulatory approvals and the merger received the approval of Farmers Bankshares’ shareholders, with more than 85% of the outstanding shares voting for the merger at its special meeting of shareholders held on Dec. 14.
Equipment Financing Firms Must Change or Face Prolonged Hiring Struggles
In this Q&A, Jim Merrilees, the new vice chairman of The Alta Group, shares best practices for firms as they navigate a difficult hiring environment and strategies for longevity amid fluctuating market forces. The Alta Group’s new vice chairman, Jim Merrilees, has noticed a major trend during his first six...
4th Annual Women in Equipment Finance
Monitor profiles 50 powerful women in the equipment finance industry in the fourth annual Women in Equipment Finance list. Monitor’s fourth annual women in equipment finance list highlights notable women within the industry that have been nominated by our readers and hand-selected by Monitor’s staff and editorial board. Here are this year’s honorees:
Onset Financial Exceeds $500MM in Annual Fundings Again
For the second year in a row, Onset Financial has exceeded $500 million in annual funding. In addition, the company reported that it set another quarterly funding record in Q4/22. “We’ve done it again,” Justin Nielsen, founder and CEO of Onset Financial, said. “This funding milestone is a wonderful showcase...
The Green Elephant in the Room
Dillard Van Dango, the millennial son of Dexter Van Dango, makes his Monitor debut with a strong message: equipment finance companies have a unique opportunity to help end users, manufacturers and vendors make more climate conscious choices. There’s no question that we are entering a complicated time for ESG. When...
Synovus Financial Names Colasso New Enterprise & Operational Risk Executive Director
Synovus Financial named Michael Colasso its new enterprise and operational risk executive director. Colasso will report to Shellie Creson, executive vice president and chief risk officer at Synovus Financial, and be responsible for the strategic design and execution of Synovus’ enterprise and operational risk programs and oversight, including frameworks and methodologies to support effective risk identification, assessment, mitigation and monitoring. He will be based in Atlanta.
Corissa Cemper, Amur Equipment Finance
Corissa Cemper has always found inspiration in this quote from Dolly Parton, which she has written in her planner and hung on her office wall for several years. The quote motivates her to take on every new role and challenge in her life with purpose. Cemper joined Amur Equipment Finance...
Banc of California Promotes Several Execs; Sullivan to Retire as Chief Risk Officer
Banc of California Inc., the holding company for Banc of California, promoted several senior executives effective, while Lynn Sullivan will retire as the company’s executive vice president and chief risk officer at the end of the year. Sullivan will serve as a consultant to the bank for a six-month transition period following her retirement.
Making Tangible Differences: Expanding Opportunities for Women in Leadership
Seven women in leadership positions in the equipment finance industry sat down with women of Monitor and STRIPES Leadership Program to have a conversation about navigating our male-dominated industry and to provide perspectives on tangible support for equipment finance women, by equipment finance women. Our industry can and will benefit...
