ELFA Equity Forum: Creating Inclusion in Equipment Finance
The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association’s Equity Committee is leading an evolutionary change within the industry to create an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion in everything it does. Its inaugural Equity Forum encouraged interaction, sparked new ideas and provided tools and inspiration for everyone in equipment finance to embrace DE&I.
Equipment Financing Firms Must Change or Face Prolonged Hiring Struggles
In this Q&A, Jim Merrilees, the new vice chairman of The Alta Group, shares best practices for firms as they navigate a difficult hiring environment and strategies for longevity amid fluctuating market forces. The Alta Group’s new vice chairman, Jim Merrilees, has noticed a major trend during his first six...
Confidence in Equipment Finance Market Increases from November
The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation recently released the December Monthly Confidence Index for the Equipment Finance Industry (MCI-EFI). Overall, confidence in the equipment finance market is 45.9, an increase from the November index of 43.7. “’Cautious optimism’ is the theme as we move into 2023. The Federal Reserve is...
Dominion Leasing Software CEO Dunlow to Retire
Dominion Leasing Software (DLS) CEO and founder Clinton Dunlow will retire on Dec. 31. Dunlow will remain in a business development and advisory role, working with the existing senior leadership team to ensure DLS continues to provide clients with the highest level of service as it searches for a successor.
Corissa Cemper, Amur Equipment Finance
Corissa Cemper has always found inspiration in this quote from Dolly Parton, which she has written in her planner and hung on her office wall for several years. The quote motivates her to take on every new role and challenge in her life with purpose. Cemper joined Amur Equipment Finance...
Onset Financial Exceeds $500MM in Annual Fundings Again
For the second year in a row, Onset Financial has exceeded $500 million in annual funding. In addition, the company reported that it set another quarterly funding record in Q4/22. “We’ve done it again,” Justin Nielsen, founder and CEO of Onset Financial, said. “This funding milestone is a wonderful showcase...
Synovus Financial Names Colasso New Enterprise & Operational Risk Executive Director
Synovus Financial named Michael Colasso its new enterprise and operational risk executive director. Colasso will report to Shellie Creson, executive vice president and chief risk officer at Synovus Financial, and be responsible for the strategic design and execution of Synovus’ enterprise and operational risk programs and oversight, including frameworks and methodologies to support effective risk identification, assessment, mitigation and monitoring. He will be based in Atlanta.
TowneBank and Farmers Bank Expect to Close Merger in January
TowneBank and Farmers Bankshares, the parent company of Farmers Bank, expect to complete their merger in early January as originally scheduled. The parties have received all required regulatory approvals and the merger received the approval of Farmers Bankshares’ shareholders, with more than 85% of the outstanding shares voting for the merger at its special meeting of shareholders held on Dec. 14.
Banc of California Promotes Several Execs; Sullivan to Retire as Chief Risk Officer
Banc of California Inc., the holding company for Banc of California, promoted several senior executives effective, while Lynn Sullivan will retire as the company’s executive vice president and chief risk officer at the end of the year. Sullivan will serve as a consultant to the bank for a six-month transition period following her retirement.
F.N.B. Recognized as One of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity
F.N.B. was recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. “FNB’s focus on diversity and inclusion is an important part of our efforts to build a positive work environment where everyone can thrive, resulting in enhanced value for all our stakeholders,” Vincent J. Delie, Jr., chairman, president and CEO of F.N.B. and First National Bank, said. “We are proud of our employees and the culture that they promote within our company and throughout the communities we serve.”
Redefining Success: Creating Work Environments That Support Everyone
Michelle Speranza, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at LEAF Commercial Capital, discusses how company leaders can help employees, particularly women, by creating work environments that encourage openness, empathy, support and balance. Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer,. LEAF Commercial Capital. The workplace of today is vastly different...
The Green Elephant in the Room
Dillard Van Dango, the millennial son of Dexter Van Dango, makes his Monitor debut with a strong message: equipment finance companies have a unique opportunity to help end users, manufacturers and vendors make more climate conscious choices. There’s no question that we are entering a complicated time for ESG. When...
Central Bank of St. Louis Promotes Bell to AVP
Central Bank of St. Louis, a provider of lease financing, promoted Brittany Bell to assistant vice president of lease banking. Bell will focus on the continued growth of the company’s lease banking portfolio. Like this story? Begin each business day with news you need to know! Register now for...
Wilmington Trust’s M&T Bank Sells CIT Business to Madison Dearborn Parters
Wilmington Trust, a wholly-owned subsidiary of M&T Bank, agreed with Madison Dearborn Partners (MDP), a private equity firm based in Chicago, to acquire Wilmington Trust’s Collective Investment Trust (CIT) business. The CIT business will become an independent company with a new brand name, owned by funds affiliated with MDP.
Battling Burnout: An Interview with Certified Professional Behavioral Analyst Rachel Sheerin
Working hard can spark innovation, but working too hard can lead to burnout. Deborah Reuben spoke with Rachel Sheerin, a public speaker and Certified Professional Behavioral Analyst, about how to identify and combat burnout to help people succeed. A state of physical, mental and emotional exhaustion caused by prolonged or...
61st ELFA Convention Coverage: The Decade of Disruption: Takeaways from Dex Hunter-Torricke’s Keynote Address
Despite Hurricane Ian disrupting the ELFA’s 61st Annual Conference, originally planned for Marco Island, FL, the show went on in Orlando, FL. Featuring a slew of exhibitors, breakout sessions and keynote speakers, the conference’s first keynote speaker, Dex Hunter-Torricke, laid out the coming changes to the global economy and labor market and what’s just over the horizon – the Decade of Disruption.
Ritchie Bros. Sells More Than $86MM at Recent Auction
Ritchie Bros. conducted its largest auction in Texas this month, selling more than $86 million of equipment and trucks for more than 800 consignors in three days. The Fort Worth, TX, auction was held from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15 and attracted more than 12,600 registered bidders from more than 65 countries, which is new December record for the site. Approximately 88% of the equipment in the auction was sold to U.S. buyers, including 43% sold to Texans. The remaining 12% was sold to international buyers from as far away as Australia, Egypt and Honduras.
