Ritchie Bros. conducted its largest auction in Texas this month, selling more than $86 million of equipment and trucks for more than 800 consignors in three days. The Fort Worth, TX, auction was held from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15 and attracted more than 12,600 registered bidders from more than 65 countries, which is new December record for the site. Approximately 88% of the equipment in the auction was sold to U.S. buyers, including 43% sold to Texans. The remaining 12% was sold to international buyers from as far away as Australia, Egypt and Honduras.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO