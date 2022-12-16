Read full article on original website
Related
Confidence in Equipment Finance Market Increases from November
The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation recently released the December Monthly Confidence Index for the Equipment Finance Industry (MCI-EFI). Overall, confidence in the equipment finance market is 45.9, an increase from the November index of 43.7. “’Cautious optimism’ is the theme as we move into 2023. The Federal Reserve is...
ELFF Projects 0.9% Growth in US Economy in 2023, Recession Starting in Q2/23
According to the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation’s recently released Q1/23 Equipment Leasing & Finance Industry Snapshot, which summarizes the current conditions and projections for the U.S. economy and equipment finance industry, the U.S. economy will grow by 0.9% in 2023 due to a possible recession that could start in Q2/23. The report also noted that the economy expanded in Q3/22, mainly due to robust net export growth, healthy consumer spending and robust equipment and software investment.
Chinese CV Market Demand Continues Strong Decline in Q3/22
Chinese commercial vehicle market demands for heavy trucks, medium trucks and tractors continued a strong decline, affected by policy, market and economic factors, according to the recent release of ACT Research’s China Commercial Vehicle OUTLOOK. In Q3/22, domestic sales of heavy trucks, excluding tractors, were down nearly 31% year-over-year....
Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute
Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in...
ELFA Equity Forum: Creating Inclusion in Equipment Finance
The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association’s Equity Committee is leading an evolutionary change within the industry to create an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion in everything it does. Its inaugural Equity Forum encouraged interaction, sparked new ideas and provided tools and inspiration for everyone in equipment finance to embrace DE&I.
TowneBank and Farmers Bank Expect to Close Merger in January
TowneBank and Farmers Bankshares, the parent company of Farmers Bank, expect to complete their merger in early January as originally scheduled. The parties have received all required regulatory approvals and the merger received the approval of Farmers Bankshares’ shareholders, with more than 85% of the outstanding shares voting for the merger at its special meeting of shareholders held on Dec. 14.
Equipment Financing Firms Must Change or Face Prolonged Hiring Struggles
In this Q&A, Jim Merrilees, the new vice chairman of The Alta Group, shares best practices for firms as they navigate a difficult hiring environment and strategies for longevity amid fluctuating market forces. The Alta Group’s new vice chairman, Jim Merrilees, has noticed a major trend during his first six...
Dominion Leasing Software CEO Dunlow to Retire
Dominion Leasing Software (DLS) CEO and founder Clinton Dunlow will retire on Dec. 31. Dunlow will remain in a business development and advisory role, working with the existing senior leadership team to ensure DLS continues to provide clients with the highest level of service as it searches for a successor.
Synovus Financial Names Colasso New Enterprise & Operational Risk Executive Director
Synovus Financial named Michael Colasso its new enterprise and operational risk executive director. Colasso will report to Shellie Creson, executive vice president and chief risk officer at Synovus Financial, and be responsible for the strategic design and execution of Synovus’ enterprise and operational risk programs and oversight, including frameworks and methodologies to support effective risk identification, assessment, mitigation and monitoring. He will be based in Atlanta.
4th Annual Women in Equipment Finance
Monitor profiles 50 powerful women in the equipment finance industry in the fourth annual Women in Equipment Finance list. Monitor’s fourth annual women in equipment finance list highlights notable women within the industry that have been nominated by our readers and hand-selected by Monitor’s staff and editorial board. Here are this year’s honorees:
Oxford Commercial Finance Hires Kirth as VP, Business Development Officer
Oxford Commercial Finance, a subsidiary of Oxford Bank specializing in financing solutions for small to mid-sized businesses, hired Bill Kirth as a vice president and business development officer. He is based in Salt Lake City. “I am truly excited to be working with Robyn Barrett and the entire Oxford Commercial...
Tipping the Scales: eVTOLs: Unicorn Emerging Technology in the Aircraft Industry Faces an Uncertain Regulatory Future
Electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOLs) are an emerging technology garnering increasing interest and investment. Shari B. Domow Bacsardi, Dillon A. Redding and Alexander R. Lowitt explore this emerging asset class. Electric aircraft have the potential to usher in an exciting new era of travel. Electric vertical takeoff and...
Corissa Cemper, Amur Equipment Finance
Corissa Cemper has always found inspiration in this quote from Dolly Parton, which she has written in her planner and hung on her office wall for several years. The quote motivates her to take on every new role and challenge in her life with purpose. Cemper joined Amur Equipment Finance...
Ritchie Bros. and IAA Receive Regulatory Clearance for Proposed Acquisition
The waiting period for the proposed acquisition of IAA by Ritchie Bros. under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 has expired, while the entities received a no-action letter from the Canadian Commissioner of Competition. The parties have received all necessary regulatory clearance required pursuant to the previously announced agreement...
Banc of California Promotes Several Execs; Sullivan to Retire as Chief Risk Officer
Banc of California Inc., the holding company for Banc of California, promoted several senior executives effective, while Lynn Sullivan will retire as the company’s executive vice president and chief risk officer at the end of the year. Sullivan will serve as a consultant to the bank for a six-month transition period following her retirement.
Equify Financial Hires Several New Regional Sales Managers
Equify Financial hired Christian Torresluna, Toby Newhouse and Naszier Colburn as regional sales managers for its small-ticket dealer and vendor program equipment finance business. “We are fortunate to add these three experienced Regional Sales Managers to the team,” Greg Clemens, national sales manager of dealer and vendor finance at Equify...
Battling Burnout: An Interview with Certified Professional Behavioral Analyst Rachel Sheerin
Working hard can spark innovation, but working too hard can lead to burnout. Deborah Reuben spoke with Rachel Sheerin, a public speaker and Certified Professional Behavioral Analyst, about how to identify and combat burnout to help people succeed. A state of physical, mental and emotional exhaustion caused by prolonged or...
Ritchie Bros. Sells More Than $86MM at Recent Auction
Ritchie Bros. conducted its largest auction in Texas this month, selling more than $86 million of equipment and trucks for more than 800 consignors in three days. The Fort Worth, TX, auction was held from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15 and attracted more than 12,600 registered bidders from more than 65 countries, which is new December record for the site. Approximately 88% of the equipment in the auction was sold to U.S. buyers, including 43% sold to Texans. The remaining 12% was sold to international buyers from as far away as Australia, Egypt and Honduras.
F.N.B. Recognized as One of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity
F.N.B. was recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. “FNB’s focus on diversity and inclusion is an important part of our efforts to build a positive work environment where everyone can thrive, resulting in enhanced value for all our stakeholders,” Vincent J. Delie, Jr., chairman, president and CEO of F.N.B. and First National Bank, said. “We are proud of our employees and the culture that they promote within our company and throughout the communities we serve.”
