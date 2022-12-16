Read full article on original website
Banc of California Promotes Several Execs; Sullivan to Retire as Chief Risk Officer
Banc of California Inc., the holding company for Banc of California, promoted several senior executives effective, while Lynn Sullivan will retire as the company’s executive vice president and chief risk officer at the end of the year. Sullivan will serve as a consultant to the bank for a six-month transition period following her retirement.
F.N.B. Recognized as One of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity
F.N.B. was recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. “FNB’s focus on diversity and inclusion is an important part of our efforts to build a positive work environment where everyone can thrive, resulting in enhanced value for all our stakeholders,” Vincent J. Delie, Jr., chairman, president and CEO of F.N.B. and First National Bank, said. “We are proud of our employees and the culture that they promote within our company and throughout the communities we serve.”
