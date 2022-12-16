F.N.B. was recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. “FNB’s focus on diversity and inclusion is an important part of our efforts to build a positive work environment where everyone can thrive, resulting in enhanced value for all our stakeholders,” Vincent J. Delie, Jr., chairman, president and CEO of F.N.B. and First National Bank, said. “We are proud of our employees and the culture that they promote within our company and throughout the communities we serve.”

