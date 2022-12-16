Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Winning lottery ticket worth $2 million sold at Pennsylvania storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Foods That Just Make Sense In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
10 Things Everyone Needs to do In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Events In Pittburgh That Should Be On Your CalendarTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Best Neighbourhoods in Pittsburgh For Young ProfessionalsTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
explore venango
UPDATE: Route 8 Reopens Following Tractor-Trailer Crash
OIL CITY, Pa. – All lanes of Route 8 in Venango County have reopened to traffic between the intersection with Route 227 in Rouseville and the intersection with Route 417 in Cherrytree Township. The roadway was closed for nearly three hours following a tractor-trailer crash earlier today. Motorists can...
butlerradio.com
First Responders Battle Butler Blaze
Crews responded to the scene of a house fire in the city of Butler Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just after 3:30 p.m. for the fire in the 500 block of Third Street near Butler Memorial Hospital. Firefighters from the city of Butler and...
butlerradio.com
Two Taken To Hospital In Cranberry Crash
Two people were taken to the hospital after an accident Monday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 2:30 p.m. for the crash on Route 19 at the intersection with Cranberry Square Drive. Crews from Cranberry were among those arriving on scene to...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: SUV Crashes into Cranberry Walmart Entrance
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An SUV crashed into the front entrance of the Cranberry Township Walmart in Venango County shortly before noon today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 11:50 a.m. on December 20. Witnesses tell exploreVenango.com that they saw two elderly passengers exit...
butlerradio.com
Man Injured In Route 8 Crash
One man was taken to the hospital following a three car crash in Butler Township over the weekend. The accident happened Sunday around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 and McCalmont Road. Police say 74-year-old John Keffalas of Butler was driving north on Route 8 when he went through a red light.
butlerradio.com
No Injuries Following One Car Crash in Butler City
No injuries were reported following a one car crash that occurred Sunday morning in Butler City. Calls came into the Butler County 911 Center around 9:53am when a car crashed into a utility pole on New Castle Street near Pennie’s Bake Shop. Crews spent just under one hour clearing...
beavercountyradio.com
Ellwood City Bar Catches Fire
(Ellwood City, Pa.) Fire Fighters in Ellwood City were busy this morning fighting a fire at the Dog Gone Bar. Crews were able to get the fire that was reported just after 12:15 AM under control within and hour at the bar located on first street in Ellwood City. No...
WJAC TV
Coroner: Blairsville man dies 9 days after falling off roof in Westmont
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed to 6 News Monday that a Blairsville man died last week from injuries he suffered after falling off a roof several days prior. Authorities say 32-year-old Joshua Chaney was reportedly working on installing a metal roof at a residence...
Woman charged with aggravated burglary in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was arrested after being accused of breaking into a person’s home through their windows. Taylor Greer, 26, has been charged with aggravated burglary and vandalism. According to a police report, officers were called out to ESA Apartments on Youngstown’s East Side on...
Worthington woman dead, 2 injured following McKees Rocks Bridge crash
A Worthington woman was killed and another person was in critical condition following a head-on crash Saturday evening on the McKees Rocks Bridge, officials said. The woman who perished in the wreck was 38-year-old Kendra Fennell, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.
wtae.com
Fire tears through bar in Ellwood City, Lawrence County
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — Fire tore through a bar in Ellwood City, Lawrence County, on Monday morning, damaging the business. The fire was reported at the Dog Gone Bar and Grill on First Street at around 12:15 a.m. No one was inside at the time, as the business is...
butlerradio.com
Police Searching For Hit And Run Suspect In Lawrence County
No injuries were reported following a hit and run that occurred late last week in Lawrence County. According to State Police, 28-year-old Jaimee Luyster of Enon Valley was traveling in a Volkswagen Jetta on Columbiana Road near State Line Road in North Beaver Township just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, December 16th, when she was struck by another vehicle.
beavercountyradio.com
Woman Killed in McKees Rocks Bridge Accident Saturday Evening Identified
(Pittsburgh, Pa.) 38-year-old Kendra Fennell, of Worthington was killed in a crash on the McKees Rocks Bridge on Saturday night. The 5:45 PM head on crash occurred on the City of Pittsburgh side of the bridge also left one person in critical condition and a third person in stable condition.
WFMJ.com
Sharpsville man killed in fatal pedestrian crash in Sharon
On Thursday, a Sharpsville man was killed in a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Sharon. According to an obituary, 91-year-old Donald Sebastian died in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle while walking to church. Police say Sebastian was struck by an 80-year-old male, who was not harmed during the incident.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Missing Kittanning woman found dead along Allegheny River in Harrison
A woman reported missing by Kittanning police was found dead Sunday along the Allegheny River in Harrison. The body of Kimberly Mead, 51, of Kittanning was discovered shortly before 3 p.m. on the riverbank along Pulaski Drive, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene about an hour later. A cause of death has not yet been determined.
Two firefighters injured as crews fight two local fires
Two firefighters were injured early Monday morning after a home Plum Borough caught fire. Flames broke out before 3 a.m. at a house in the 3200 block of Universal Road.
wtae.com
Arrest made in 2013 deadly bank robbery at Washington County Giant Eagle
WASHINGTON, Pa. — More than nine years after Vincent Kelley was killed while trying to stop a bank robbery in Washington County, authorities have announced an arrest in the case. Victim's family reacts to news of arrest: Watch the report above. Keith Wilk, 39, of Pittsburgh, was taken into...
PSP looking for more information on hit and run in Beaver Township
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a hit and run that happened in North Beaver Township.
Pennsylvania State Police searching for man wanted on 2 active robbery warrants
BUTLER, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Butler are looking for a wanted man. According to a social media post, Ryan Williams is wanted on two active robbery warrants. Police said Williams may be armed, and advise residents not to approach him if they see him. Anyone with information...
Car shot up, homes hit near Youngstown school
The police report states several kids saw a man hanging out the window of the white SUV shooting.
Comments / 2