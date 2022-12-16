ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Falls, PA

explore venango

UPDATE: Route 8 Reopens Following Tractor-Trailer Crash

OIL CITY, Pa. – All lanes of Route 8 in Venango County have reopened to traffic between the intersection with Route 227 in Rouseville and the intersection with Route 417 in Cherrytree Township. The roadway was closed for nearly three hours following a tractor-trailer crash earlier today. Motorists can...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

First Responders Battle Butler Blaze

Crews responded to the scene of a house fire in the city of Butler Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just after 3:30 p.m. for the fire in the 500 block of Third Street near Butler Memorial Hospital. Firefighters from the city of Butler and...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Two Taken To Hospital In Cranberry Crash

Two people were taken to the hospital after an accident Monday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 2:30 p.m. for the crash on Route 19 at the intersection with Cranberry Square Drive. Crews from Cranberry were among those arriving on scene to...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: SUV Crashes into Cranberry Walmart Entrance

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An SUV crashed into the front entrance of the Cranberry Township Walmart in Venango County shortly before noon today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 11:50 a.m. on December 20. Witnesses tell exploreVenango.com that they saw two elderly passengers exit...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

Man Injured In Route 8 Crash

One man was taken to the hospital following a three car crash in Butler Township over the weekend. The accident happened Sunday around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 and McCalmont Road. Police say 74-year-old John Keffalas of Butler was driving north on Route 8 when he went through a red light.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

No Injuries Following One Car Crash in Butler City

No injuries were reported following a one car crash that occurred Sunday morning in Butler City. Calls came into the Butler County 911 Center around 9:53am when a car crashed into a utility pole on New Castle Street near Pennie’s Bake Shop. Crews spent just under one hour clearing...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Ellwood City Bar Catches Fire

(Ellwood City, Pa.) Fire Fighters in Ellwood City were busy this morning fighting a fire at the Dog Gone Bar. Crews were able to get the fire that was reported just after 12:15 AM under control within and hour at the bar located on first street in Ellwood City. No...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
WKBN

Woman charged with aggravated burglary in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was arrested after being accused of breaking into a person’s home through their windows. Taylor Greer, 26, has been charged with aggravated burglary and vandalism. According to a police report, officers were called out to ESA Apartments on Youngstown’s East Side on...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Tribune-Review

Worthington woman dead, 2 injured following McKees Rocks Bridge crash

A Worthington woman was killed and another person was in critical condition following a head-on crash Saturday evening on the McKees Rocks Bridge, officials said. The woman who perished in the wreck was 38-year-old Kendra Fennell, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Fire tears through bar in Ellwood City, Lawrence County

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — Fire tore through a bar in Ellwood City, Lawrence County, on Monday morning, damaging the business. The fire was reported at the Dog Gone Bar and Grill on First Street at around 12:15 a.m. No one was inside at the time, as the business is...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Police Searching For Hit And Run Suspect In Lawrence County

No injuries were reported following a hit and run that occurred late last week in Lawrence County. According to State Police, 28-year-old Jaimee Luyster of Enon Valley was traveling in a Volkswagen Jetta on Columbiana Road near State Line Road in North Beaver Township just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, December 16th, when she was struck by another vehicle.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Sharpsville man killed in fatal pedestrian crash in Sharon

On Thursday, a Sharpsville man was killed in a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Sharon. According to an obituary, 91-year-old Donald Sebastian died in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle while walking to church. Police say Sebastian was struck by an 80-year-old male, who was not harmed during the incident.
SHARPSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Missing Kittanning woman found dead along Allegheny River in Harrison

A woman reported missing by Kittanning police was found dead Sunday along the Allegheny River in Harrison. The body of Kimberly Mead, 51, of Kittanning was discovered shortly before 3 p.m. on the riverbank along Pulaski Drive, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene about an hour later. A cause of death has not yet been determined.
KITTANNING, PA

