While the other variants of the Galaxy A42 5G are awaiting the Android 13 update, Samsung has announced that it will roll out the November 2022 security patch to the carrier-unlocked version of the Galaxy A42 5G in the United States. This update is important for all Galaxy A42 5G users in the US as it will provide several security enhancements and bug fixes to ensure that your device is running at its best.

2 DAYS AGO