Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
Twitter Blue for Business will let companies link their employees
Elon Musk last month announced that Twitter will introduce a way for verified companies to link their other accounts as well as the accounts of their employees on the platform. This will help users identify genuine company accounts and their employees. The feature is now officially here with yesterday’s launch of Blue for Business.
Android Headlines
Twitter might implement mute and block signals
Under the rule of Elon Musk, Twitter continues to change and more through to something, well, different. We just got word straight from Elon that Twitter will implement mute and block signals. This will act as sort of a “Twitter credit score” system. Right now, Twitter is in...
Android Headlines
Twitter quickly retracted a new policy to ban links to rival platforms
Twitter has made another U-turn to a policy change. It Sunday announced a new policy to ban links to rival social media platforms and retracted it hours later. The company is now asking the public whether it should introduce such a policy. Meanwhile, it has also reinstated the suspended accounts of several journalists and Mastodon, a new social media company that is emerging as a Twitter alternative.
Android Headlines
[UPDATE: Musk will step down] Elon Musk wants you to decide if he stays on as Twitter CEO
UPDATE: The window for voting in the poll has ended. 57.5% of people voted “Yes”, after over 17.5 million votes. If Elon Musk plans to abide by the results, and he said he is, then he will no longer be Twitter CEO. The change is not immediate, of course, but Musk is expected to step down.
Android Headlines
Twitter adds support for Android 13 themed icons
Despite being quite controversial in recent weeks, Twitter has not forgotten to update its Android app. Twitter now supports Android 13 themed icons. The update is accessible in the latest stable version of the Twitter app (9.68.1). If your device is running on Android 13 or higher, you can now update the Twitter app to get the themed icons. Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy owners can also access this feature as these devices support Material You theming.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Android Headlines
'Twitter for Android/iPhone' labels are now gone
About a month ago, Elon Musk announced that ‘Twitter for…’ labels will be gone in the near future. It has now happened, ‘Twitter for Android’, ‘Twitter for iPhone’, and ‘Twitter for Web’ labels are now gone. ‘Twitter for Android’ and ‘Twitter...
Android Headlines
YouTube may allow users to watch videos in multiple languages
YouTube is the largest video-sharing platform in the world, and its growth shows no sign of slowing down. In recent years, Indian viewers have played a key role in this growth, and Google has responded by adding new features to YouTube specifically for India. Google partners with top Indian healthcare...
Android Headlines
New WhatsApp update lets you restore deleted messages
WhatsApp now lets you bring back messages that you accidentally deleted. The latest update for the popular messaging app adds this feature. Aptly called “Accidental Delete,” the feature is available on both Android and iOS versions of the app. WhatsApp already offers two options when you try to...
Comments / 2