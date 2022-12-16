Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Businessman Anthony McCaskill Files Nominating Petitions To Run For Mayor of HarveySouth Suburban NewsHarvey, IL
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields May Never Do This AgainOnlyHomersChicago, IL
A new massive nature exhibit is coming to The Morton Arboretum in Lisle next springJennifer GeerLisle, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
NBC Sports
How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders
With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
NBC Sports
Matt LaFleur on kneeldown at 1-yard line: “There’s a way you handle winning in this league”
Leading 24-12 with 1:39 left, the Packers had first-and-goal at the Rams’ 1-yard line on Monday night, and they decided to kneel down three times to end the game, rather than score another touchdown. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that’s what he’ll always do in that situation.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady: You can’t win when the quarterback turns it over four times
Entering Sunday, Tom Brady was 89-0 when his team led 17-0. Now? Not. So what happened to Brady and the Bucs, as they saw a 17-0 lead become a 34-23 loss? Brady addressed the subject during the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast. “Rough day and, man, losing...
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: I’d rather win another Super Bowl than another MVP award
Three weeks from today, the regular season will be over. The hay will be in the barn for any and all major awards. The most major of the major award is the Most Valuable Player. It means a lot to media and fans and those who wager on the outcome....
NBC Sports
Ex-Patriots coach hospitalized after collision with Saints player
A scary scene unfolded Sunday in New Orleans before the Saints' game against the Atlanta Falcons. Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees had to be taken off the field on a stretcher after colliding with a Saints player who was practicing punt returns at Caesars Super Dome, according to ESPN's Michael Rothstein.
NBC Sports
Cowboys' Diggs has different take on Hurts MVP chatter
We've got some discord in the Cowboys locker room over the MVP-worthiness of an Eagles quarterback, right after Dallas lost a heartbreaker in overtime?. Less than a week after Cowboys All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons went on record shading Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' MVP chatter, it seems Parsons' teammate Trevon Diggs has different thoughts.
NBC Sports
Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
NBC Sports
Commanders' Young reportedly could return to face 49ers
As the 49ers continue their pursuit of a higher NFC seed, quarterback Brock Purdy and Co. could be up for a bigger challenge than they anticipated against the Washington Commanders in Week 16. The Commanders' defense reportedly could receive a boost from the return of pass rusher Chase Young, who...
NBC Sports
Josh Allen limited in Tuesday practice
Bills quarterback Josh Allen has not missed time with the right elbow injury he suffered back in the Week Nine loss to the Jets. But on Tuesday, he was listed as a limited participant in practice due to the elbow issue for the first time in several weeks. Allen threw...
NBC Sports
Ray Lewis rips Mac Jones, Jakobi Meyers over Patriots-Raiders ending
The New England Patriots opened themselves to a whole lot of criticism Sunday, and the criticism certainly has come. The Patriots executed one of the most disastrous plays in NFL history against the Raiders in Las Vegas when wide receiver Jakoki Meyers attempted to the lateral the ball to quarterback Mac Jones on the final play of regulation in a tie game. Raiders defender Chandler Jones picked off Meyers' lateral and flattened the overmatched Jones en route to a walk-off defensive touchdown that handed New England an improbable 30-24 loss.
NBC Sports
Eagles overreactions: Hurts is fine, the playcalling isn't
The Eagles' recent run of pure domination came to a screeching halt Sunday in brisk Chicago, fighting and grinding their way to a clunky victory against the Bears. Jalen Hurts seemed off, the coaching staff was a little off, and Jake Elliott knocked a football off the uprights. It was...
NBC Sports
Why Warriors don't sweat their regular-season schedule
As Dub Nation wishes and hopes and waits for the trade that may or may not come, there should be a modicum of comfort in knowing the Warriors do not live for the regular season. That lesson was learned 78 months and one day ago. Their NBA-record 73 wins in...
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott was outstanding in loss to Jaguars, we can win when he plays like that
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was very happy with the way quarterback Dak Prescott played in Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars. “We can win with him playing like that to be trite. I thought he played outstanding,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “As we see, he wasn’t playing against chopped liver out there. And, so, I thought he did play really well. I thought he made good decisions. Overall we can — if he plays like that, we can win most games.”
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes on completing 20 passes in a row: “That doesn’t sound like me”
During Sunday’s overtime win over the Texans, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 36 of 41 passes. He finished the game with 20 straight completions. In a post-game phone conversation, I asked him if he knew he’d done that. “I did not know that at all, and that doesn’t...
NBC Sports
NFL Network suspends Willie McGinest pending investigation of criminal charges
Patriots Hall of Famer and NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest was arrested Monday for assault with a deadly weapon, based on a December 9 attack that was caught on video. Based on the allegations, NFL Network has removed McGinest from the air. “We are aware of the incident and the...
NBC Sports
Poole does best Steph impression with monster 43-point game
If you squint hard enough, you might not be able to tell that Steph Curry was missing from the Warriors' 126-110 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night at Scotiabank Arena. Fourth-year guard Jordan Poole, doing his best Curry impression, torched the Raptors for a career-high 43 points on...
NBC Sports
Lions rookie James Houston can become first player ever with sacks in his first five games
Lions rookie linebacker James Houston has made a major impact in his first four NFL games, and on Saturday he may make history. Houston has recorded a sack in each of the four games he has played so far, and if he records a sack against the Panthers, he’ll be the first NFL player since sacks have been recorded who had a sack in each of his first five career games.
NBC Sports
Perry: Josh McDaniels' reaction to Patriots laterals says it all
LAS VEGAS -- The Raiders have lost four games during which they had double-digit leads at halftime. They've won one coin toss in 14 games, a member of the organization relayed to me Sunday. They've had key contributors miss time on injured reserve. You could understand if they felt a...
NBC Sports
Why Purdy has surprised Kittle since becoming 49ers' starter
When Brock Purdy took over as the 49ers' starting quarterback, there was uncertainty as to what the No. 262 and final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft would bring to the table. The rookie signal-caller was thrust into action when Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13. Since then, Purdy has surprised many with his performance, including teammate George Kittle.
Comments / 0