Related
A novel blood test can detect Alzheimer's disease early
Researchers have created a new laboratory test that can check for the levels of a specific toxic protein that is associated with developing Alzheimer’s disease. The researchers from the University of Washington in the U.S. developed the test that can measure levels of amyloid beta oligomers in blood samples.
Medical News Today
What is the difference between vascular dementia and Alzheimer's disease?
Vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s disease are two types of dementia. Both conditions can affect cognitive function, behavior, and the ability to carry out everyday tasks. Vascular dementia occurs as a result of damage to the blood vessels in the brain that affect brain function. The condition can affect thinking, behavior, and memory.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover a Gene That Could Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease
Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz find that the overexpression of a gene improves learning and memory in Alzheimer’s disease. According to a recent study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, the overexpression of a gene linked to cell division and the structure and function of neurons may prevent and protect against cognitive decline in both mice and humans with Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
How soon could lecanemab be prescribed to treat Alzheimer's disease?
There's new hope for people who are in the early stages of dementia and Alzheimer's.
neurologylive.com
Addressing Unmet Needs of Dementia With Lewy Bodies: James Galvin, MD, MPH
The director of the Comprehensive Center for Brain Health at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine discussed the treatment differences and unmet needs between dementia with Lewy bodies and Alzheimer disease. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “This compounds—CT1812—binds to something called the sigma 2 receptor....
neurologylive.com
Range of Risk Factors, Comorbidities, and Prodromal Features Identified Prior to Parkinson Disease
Subsequent diagnosis of Parkinson disease was associated with a range of risk factors such as alcohol misuse and traumatic head injury, along with several other comorbidities and prodromal features. Findings from a case-control study using insurance claims of outpatient consultations highlighted several previously known early features associated with subsequent diagnosis...
scitechdaily.com
Sleeping Too Much Linked to a 69% Increased Risk of Dementia
A new study analyzes how sleep duration and timing impact dementia risk. The time individuals go to bed and how much sleep they get may increase their chance of getting dementia, according to a recent study that was published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. During an average...
studyfinds.org
Simple urine test may help diagnose Alzheimer’s years before symptoms develop
SHANGHAI, China — A simple and cheap urine test may be able to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease years before symptoms develop, according to new research. Scientists in China say the first signs of the disease are detectable in a chemical in urine. Alzheimer’s disease is incurable, and medications fail...
Vitamin D could prevent Alzheimer’s, new research reveals
Vitamin D pills could stave off Alzheimer’s disease, according to new research.Brains of older people with higher levels of the nutrient function better, say nutritionists.The main natural source is sunlight but wrinkly skin is less efficient at converting it, meaning older individuals are more likely to be deficient.Corresponding author Dr Sarah Booth said: “This research reinforces the importance of studying how food and nutrients create resilience to protect the ageing brain against diseases such as Alzheimer’s and other related dementias.”The number of cases worldwide will triple to more than 150 million by 2050. And with no cure in sight,...
MedicineNet.com
What Are 5 Disorders of the Nervous System?
Disorders of the nervous system can be categorized into five types: vascular disorders, infections, structural disorders, functional disorders, and degeneration. Vascular disorders: These disorders affect the blood vessels running through the central nervous system (CNS). Common examples include:. Subarachnoid hemorrhage. Subdural hemorrhage and hematoma. Extradural hemorrhage. Infections: Bacterial, parasitic, viral,...
neurologylive.com
Therapeutic Potential of ALZ-801 in High-Risk Alzheimer Disease: Susan Abushakra, MD
The chief medical officer of Alzheon provided perspective on new phase 2 findings assessing the investigational agent ALZ-801 in patients with early Alzheimer disease and a genetic predisposition. [WATCH TIME: 5 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 5 minutes. "The other exciting thing is that these effects on imaging and cognitive outcomes look...
ajmc.com
Parkinson Medication May Improve Blood Pressure in Teens With T1D
Due to the study’s small sample, further research is needed to understand the role of bromocriptine in reducing blood pressure and artery stiffness in youth with type 1 diabetes (T1D). Bromocriptine, a medication typically used to treat Parkinson disease and type 2 diabetes, was linked to lower blood pressure...
neurologylive.com
NeuroVoices: Sube Banerjee, MD, MSc, MBA, FRCPsych, on Replacing Traditional Noneffective Agents for Alzheimer Agitation
The professor of dementia and executive dean of the Faculty of Health at the University of Plymouth provided perspective on the SYMBAD trial, and eliminating the use of mirtazapine and carbamazepine as medications to treat Alzheimer agitation. Of the numerous complications patients with Alzheimer disease (AD) face, agitation remains one...
MedicalXpress
Redesigning diabetes technology to detect low blood sugar in older adults with diabetes and Alzheimer's disease
Regenstrief Institute Research Scientist April Savoy, Ph.D., a human factors engineer and health services researcher, is developing and testing user-friendly health information tools and technology designed to enhance accessibility and value to older adults with both diabetes and Alzheimer's disease, and their caregivers. Without numerous finger sticks, these tools and technology will be designed to provide patients, caregivers, and clinicians with glucose metrics needed to diagnose hypoglycemia and identify treatment options.
verywellmind.com
What Is 'Childhood Alzheimer's'?
"Childhood Alzheimer’s" is a casual name that refers to two rare conditions: Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC) and Sanfilippo syndrome. Unlike the name might infer, it’s distinct from the forms of Alzheimer’s disease, which typically affects people who are above 65 years old. NPC and Sanfilippo syndrome is sometimes referred to as "childhood Alzheimer’s" because many of their symptoms are similar to those of Alzheimer’s disease.
Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid): Causes, symptoms & treatment
Hypothyroidism is a condition in which the body's thyroid gland doesn't produce enough hormones, leading to a range of symptoms.
Genetic risk of ADHD may boost odds of Alzheimer's in old age
Having a genetic predisposition to attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, can predict cognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease in old age, early research suggests.
beingpatient.com
Your Questions on Alzheimer’s Sundowning Symptoms, Answered
Alzheimer’s and dementia experts tackle reader questions on Alzheimer’s sundowning symptoms. What stage of Alzheimer’s is sundowning? What are the early signs, how long does it last, how common is it, are their medications for it, and what time of day does it start? We put our readers’ most pressing questions about sundowning syndrome and its symptoms in people with Alzheimer’s and dementia to experts. Here’s what we learned.
HealthCentral.com
Is Estrogen Loss Behind Women’s Nearly Doubled Risk for Alzheimer’s Disease?
Here’s how a midlife drop of the hormone may have a ripple effect on women’s health—upping their overall risk for AD. Most women of a certain age are all-too familiar with the gifts (cue rueful laughter) of menopause: hot flashes, anxiety, night sweats, and aggravating challenges to sexy time, including vaginal dryness and loss of libido.
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Artificial intelligence model predicts onset within 12 hours
Researchers recently created an artificial intelligence model that predicts diabetes onset with 12 hours of blood glucose data collected from a wearable device. They say their model could aid the diagnosis of prediabetes and help prevent type 2 diabetes. How the AI model will impact rates of type 2 diabetes...
