Broken Arrow, OK

KTUL

'My soul is broken': Family in mourning after son dies at Oklahoma State University

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma family is spending the holiday season in mourning after their son was found dead at Oklahoma State over the weekend. Angela Morris wrote on Facebook that her 20-year-old son Noah was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday night. In a statement sent to FOX 25, Oklahoma State said there were no initial signs of foul play.
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Warming stations available across Tulsa metro

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Organizations are offering warming stations for those trying to seek shelter from the cold. Individuals and families can find warmth at the following locations:. John 3:16 Mission: 506 North Cheyenne, Open 24/7. Salvation Army Center of Hope: 102 North Denver Avenue, Open 24/7. Tulsa County...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Congregation B'nai Emunah holds Winterlight Chanukah

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Congregation B'nai Emunah lit the first candle on the Chanukah menorah Sunday. As the sun set and Chanukah began, the celebration transitioned from traditional to dance club. The temple closed the street for a few blocks to party in the streets. Rabbi Dan Kaiman...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City of Tulsa gearing up for upcoming winter weather maker

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is monitoring and preparing for extreme cold weather that is expected to impact the metro area later this week. With snowfall anticipated and dropping temperatures with high winds, weather conditions could present life-threatening conditions. The City of Tulsa reminds residents that...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Cherokee Nation pledges $50,000 to Tulsa Area United Way

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation has pledged $50,000 to the Tulsa Area United Way to help wrap up the agency's 2022 fall fundraising campaign. “Oklahoma nonprofit organizations, such as the Tulsa Area United Way, serve a vital role in the social and economic well-being of our great state,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “By investing in and collaborating with local nonprofits, Cherokee Nation and its businesses can focus on addressing the needs of our children, our families and our elders while helping make stronger and healthier communities throughout northeast Oklahoma.”
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police seeking to identify armed robbery suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify a suspect after an armed robbery at a smoke shop in south Tulsa. Police say the robbery happened just after midnight on Oct. 10, at the Z Cloud near 71st and Memorial. As an employee and his...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Lana Del Rey's only billboard promoting new album located in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Indie rock star, Lana Del Rey, revealed there is only one billboard in the whole country to promote her new album, and it's right here in Tulsa. The singer took to her Instagram Monday to make the announcement. Del Rey's former romantic partner is a...
TULSA, OK

