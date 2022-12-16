Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Route 66 Christmas Chute Everything You Need to KnowFamily Travel GoSapulpa, OK
Tulsa Christmas Parade 2022 Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Related
KTUL
'My soul is broken': Family in mourning after son dies at Oklahoma State University
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma family is spending the holiday season in mourning after their son was found dead at Oklahoma State over the weekend. Angela Morris wrote on Facebook that her 20-year-old son Noah was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday night. In a statement sent to FOX 25, Oklahoma State said there were no initial signs of foul play.
KTUL
Warming stations available across Tulsa metro
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Organizations are offering warming stations for those trying to seek shelter from the cold. Individuals and families can find warmth at the following locations:. John 3:16 Mission: 506 North Cheyenne, Open 24/7. Salvation Army Center of Hope: 102 North Denver Avenue, Open 24/7. Tulsa County...
KTUL
John 3:16 Mission hosts holiday drive-thru giveaway with turkeys, food boxes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Tuesday, the John 3:16 Mission will be handing out turkeys and food boxes while supplies lasts at the John 3:16 Mission Family Youth Center. The mission says there is no information needed, all you need to do is pull up and they will load your car with food.
KTUL
Stillwater Medical receives historic $1M donation from Oklahoma convenience store
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Monday, a family-owned Oklahoma convenience store, OnCue, donated $1 million to Stillwater Medical Center. The funds will play a vital role in establishing a neonatal intensive care unit in partnership with Oklahoma Children's Hospital. OnCue's president says she understands the difficulty of pregnancy and believes...
KTUL
Firefighter hits massive delay trying to get medical records from City of Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A former Tulsa firefighter has been waiting over a year to get a copy of his own medical records, and the long wait has forced him to take legal action against the city to try to get results. "I was a firefighter for the City...
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol cancels Silver Alert for 69-year-old Tulsa man
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Tulsa Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Sylvester Gay. Gay is said to have memory conditions. Police say there was a previous Silver Alert issued for Gay on Dec. 9, but later canceled when he was located out of state. Gay is...
KTUL
Congregation B'nai Emunah holds Winterlight Chanukah
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Congregation B'nai Emunah lit the first candle on the Chanukah menorah Sunday. As the sun set and Chanukah began, the celebration transitioned from traditional to dance club. The temple closed the street for a few blocks to party in the streets. Rabbi Dan Kaiman...
KTUL
Gingerbread house competition instills creativity, confidence in Tulsa area Girl Scouts
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Making a gingerbread house takes patience, precision, and lots of icing. "It's just kind of fun to you know, honestly just hang out with your friends and then doing, being able to build gingerbread houses," said Ruby Anton, a Girl Scout cadet. She teamed up...
KTUL
Tree of Life goes up at Woodland Hills Mall to remind drivers not to drink and drive
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Tree of Life was recognized by local law enforcement agencies and the Oklahoma ABLE Commission in a ceremony at Woodland Hills Mall Monday morning. The community groups want to remind Tulsans to never drink and drive this holiday season. “Since 2018, 86...
KTUL
Filming for movie written by Oklahoma teacher to wrap up, prepare for big screen
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A movie, written, produced and directed by a teacher from Noble, Oklahoma, is set to film its final scenes on Thursday. "Unsung Hero" is a film about teacher Robin Elliot Maxwell's father, Wayne Elliot, who was a Vietnam veteran. Around 100 Oklahoma actors and crew...
KTUL
City of Tulsa gearing up for upcoming winter weather maker
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is monitoring and preparing for extreme cold weather that is expected to impact the metro area later this week. With snowfall anticipated and dropping temperatures with high winds, weather conditions could present life-threatening conditions. The City of Tulsa reminds residents that...
KTUL
Man indicted for making dozens of false threats to schools, police departments
A man was indicted for allegedly making false threats to police departments and schools across the country, including one in Oklahoma. According to court documents, James McCarty made the phone calls from January to June 2021. He allegedly phoned in a threat to Vinita High School on January 25, 2021....
KTUL
Cherokee Nation pledges $50,000 to Tulsa Area United Way
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation has pledged $50,000 to the Tulsa Area United Way to help wrap up the agency's 2022 fall fundraising campaign. “Oklahoma nonprofit organizations, such as the Tulsa Area United Way, serve a vital role in the social and economic well-being of our great state,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “By investing in and collaborating with local nonprofits, Cherokee Nation and its businesses can focus on addressing the needs of our children, our families and our elders while helping make stronger and healthier communities throughout northeast Oklahoma.”
KTUL
Emergency warming shelter to open in Bartlesville as temperatures drop
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An emergency warming shelter in Bartlesville will open as temperatures have the potential to reach lows in the negative this week. The Home for the Night emergency shelter will open noon Wednesday through noon Sunday. The shelter is located at the Disciples Christian Church, 5800...
KTUL
Tulsa police seeking to identify armed robbery suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify a suspect after an armed robbery at a smoke shop in south Tulsa. Police say the robbery happened just after midnight on Oct. 10, at the Z Cloud near 71st and Memorial. As an employee and his...
KTUL
Lana Del Rey's only billboard promoting new album located in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Indie rock star, Lana Del Rey, revealed there is only one billboard in the whole country to promote her new album, and it's right here in Tulsa. The singer took to her Instagram Monday to make the announcement. Del Rey's former romantic partner is a...
KTUL
Tulsa Police Foundation giving back this holiday season with random acts of kindness
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some drivers were surprised with gifts instead of tickets Monday. The Tulsa Police Foundation is giving back to the community this week with random acts of kindness. Officers are giving away food, toys, books, and gift cards to individuals and families who may need extra...
KTUL
Sand Springs police searching for suspect accused of stealing from bar
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sand Springs Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of stealing money and alcohol from a bar. Police say the incident happened on Nov. 28 at a local bar, when a man went behind the unattended counter and stole money and multiple bottles of alcohol.
KTUL
Man falls asleep at wheel, drives into nail salon on Cherry Street, officers say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Cherry Street nail salon is picking up the pieces after a driver fell asleep at the wheel and drove his truck into the building Tuesday morning, police say. The incident happened just before 8 a.m., and the man crossed over the opposite lanes of...
KTUL
Sapulpa firefighters battle structure fire believed to have started from heat lamp
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sapulpa Fire Department received a call concerning a structure fire Monday afternoon just before 3 p.m. When crews arrived on the scene they contacted Kellyville fire to assist. SFD says the fire started on the front porch and quickly spread to the attic. Sapulpa...
Comments / 0