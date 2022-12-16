ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Ronna McDaniel may have helped bury Trump with Jan. 6 testimony

Ronna McDaniel is in the catbird seat to retain her job as Republican Party chair. The Republican National Committee chairwoman is far from what you would consider a “Never Trumper.” In fact, she has shown more fealty to the former president than just about anyone you can imagine.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

House GOP loses interest in investigating Jan. 6 investigation

It was just a few weeks ago when House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, struggling to impress some of his more radical members, indicated he intended to get answers about Jan. 6. Unfortunately, however, the Republican leader wasn’t interested in the attack on the Capitol or the efforts to undermine our democracy.
KENTUCKY STATE
MSNBC

Jan. 6 panel refers four House Republicans to Ethics Committee

The biggest takeaway from today’s Jan. 6 committee meeting was the panel’s decision to refer Donald Trump and members of his team to the Justice Department for possible criminal prosecution. But as my MSNBC colleague Hayes Brown noted, there were also ethics referrals to consider. Alongside the criminal...
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

GOP’s McCarthy haunted by his failed Jan. 6 committee strategy

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was one of four Republican members referred to the House Ethics Committee yesterday by the Jan. 6 committee, and three of the four publicly criticized the developments. McCarthy, however, spent yesterday saying effectively nothing. It’s possible the Californian was so focused on his struggling bid...
MSNBC

'They prepared for a protest. They got a coup.': Trump stoking mob surprised authorities

Rachel Maddow and her MSNBC colleagues discuss the finding in the executive summary of the January 6th Committee report that while law enforcement expected a potentially raucous pro-Trump rally on January 6th, they did not anticipate Donald Trump's active provocation of the mob, inciting them to insurrection.Dec. 20, 2022.
MSNBC

Trump paid zero dollars in federal income taxes in 2020

The House Ways and Means Committee voted Tuesday to make six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns public. The New York Times' Charlie Savage discusses what's contained in the records.Dec. 21, 2022.
MSNBC

Records show IRS ignored rule, delayed audit of Trump’s finances

The process began in earnest nearly four years ago. Under existing law, a limited number of congressional leaders have the authority to access individual tax returns from the Treasury Department, and in April 2019, Rep. Richard Neal, the Democratic chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, decided to exercise that power, directing officials from the Treasury Department to turn over Donald Trump’s tax records.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MSNBC

Kevin McCarthy scrambles to find enough GOP votes to become House Speaker

California Republican Kevin McCarthy faces an uphill battle to win enough votes to become House Speaker during the first floor vote in January. Tyler Pager, White House reporter for The Washington Post and Lauren Egan, White House Reporter for Politico joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the GOP infighting over who becomes the next Speaker of the House. Dec. 19, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MSNBC

Rep. Schiff: 'Painstaking effort' to put together Jan. 6 report

The House Jan. 6 committee met Sunday to finalize its plans to issue at least three criminal referrals for former President Donald Trump, NBC News has learned exclusively. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., joins Morning Joe to discuss.Dec. 19, 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy