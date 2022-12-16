Read full article on original website
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
MSNBC
Ronna McDaniel may have helped bury Trump with Jan. 6 testimony
Ronna McDaniel is in the catbird seat to retain her job as Republican Party chair. The Republican National Committee chairwoman is far from what you would consider a “Never Trumper.” In fact, she has shown more fealty to the former president than just about anyone you can imagine.
MSNBC
House GOP loses interest in investigating Jan. 6 investigation
It was just a few weeks ago when House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, struggling to impress some of his more radical members, indicated he intended to get answers about Jan. 6. Unfortunately, however, the Republican leader wasn’t interested in the attack on the Capitol or the efforts to undermine our democracy.
MSNBC
Remnick: Trump is a shriveled, diminished figure on the political scene
On Monday, the House Jan. 6 committee wrapped its years-long investigation with criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump and his alleged enablers. The Morning Joe panel discusses the referrals and Trump's future.Dec. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
Jan. 6 panel refers four House Republicans to Ethics Committee
The biggest takeaway from today’s Jan. 6 committee meeting was the panel’s decision to refer Donald Trump and members of his team to the Justice Department for possible criminal prosecution. But as my MSNBC colleague Hayes Brown noted, there were also ethics referrals to consider. Alongside the criminal...
MSNBC
GOP’s McCarthy haunted by his failed Jan. 6 committee strategy
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was one of four Republican members referred to the House Ethics Committee yesterday by the Jan. 6 committee, and three of the four publicly criticized the developments. McCarthy, however, spent yesterday saying effectively nothing. It’s possible the Californian was so focused on his struggling bid...
MSNBC
'They prepared for a protest. They got a coup.': Trump stoking mob surprised authorities
Rachel Maddow and her MSNBC colleagues discuss the finding in the executive summary of the January 6th Committee report that while law enforcement expected a potentially raucous pro-Trump rally on January 6th, they did not anticipate Donald Trump's active provocation of the mob, inciting them to insurrection.Dec. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
'I can say very clearly President Trump is a liar': House member on tax returns
The House Ways and Means Committee voted Tuesday to make six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns public. House Ways and Means member, Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-NY, joins Morning Joe to discuss the vote.Dec. 21, 2022.
MSNBC
Informant warned FBI before Jan. 6 that far-right saw Trump tweet as 'call to arms'
An FBI informant warned the bureau that a tweet sent by former President Trump before January 6 about a protest at the Capitol was considered by the far-right as a "call to arms." NBC's Ryan Reilly has details.Dec. 21, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump paid zero dollars in federal income taxes in 2020
The House Ways and Means Committee voted Tuesday to make six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns public. The New York Times' Charlie Savage discusses what's contained in the records.Dec. 21, 2022.
MSNBC
'Like night and day': Capitol police officer contrasts BLM protest with Trump's 1/6 riot
MSNBC
Trump’s tax returns may embarrass former president if lack of wealth is exposed expert says
The House Ways and Means Committee has voted to release Donald Trump’s tax returns. Joy Reid and her panel discuss some of the possible reactions Donald Trump may have, and what the chances are that this could lead to any indictments.Dec. 21, 2022.
MSNBC
Records show IRS ignored rule, delayed audit of Trump’s finances
The process began in earnest nearly four years ago. Under existing law, a limited number of congressional leaders have the authority to access individual tax returns from the Treasury Department, and in April 2019, Rep. Richard Neal, the Democratic chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, decided to exercise that power, directing officials from the Treasury Department to turn over Donald Trump’s tax records.
MSNBC
Kevin McCarthy scrambles to find enough GOP votes to become House Speaker
California Republican Kevin McCarthy faces an uphill battle to win enough votes to become House Speaker during the first floor vote in January. Tyler Pager, White House reporter for The Washington Post and Lauren Egan, White House Reporter for Politico joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the GOP infighting over who becomes the next Speaker of the House. Dec. 19, 2022.
MSNBC
Raskin urges Puerto Rico, D.C. statehood to ‘grow democracy’ in wake of Jan. 6
“We’ve got to keep democracy growing, otherwise we’re constantly going to be lapsing back into these authoritarianism impulses that Donald Trump and his Party have unleashed upon us,” says Rep. Jamie Raskin on giving statehood to Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. as an "offensive" response to Jan. 6.Dec. 21, 2022.
MSNBC
Rep. Schiff: 'Painstaking effort' to put together Jan. 6 report
The House Jan. 6 committee met Sunday to finalize its plans to issue at least three criminal referrals for former President Donald Trump, NBC News has learned exclusively. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., joins Morning Joe to discuss.Dec. 19, 2022.
