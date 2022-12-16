ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FourFourTwo

Arsenal report: Gunners on red alert as Manchester City target Bukayo Saka

By Greg Lea
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qZyT9_0jknIBsA00

Arsenal are on red alert with Manchester City ready to launch an attempt to prise Bukayo Saka away from the Emirates Stadium, according to reports.

The England international impressed at World Cup 2022 and he also made a fantastic start to the season at club level, scoring four goals and providing six assists in the Premier League.

Saka, who is valued at £78.9m by Transfermarkt , is under contract in north London until 2024.

Arsenal are in talks with the player and his representatives over a new long-term deal, and negotiations were thought to be progressing well.

But until Saka puts pen to paper on fresh terms, the Gunners cannot be sure that he will still be with them beyond the next 18 months.

According to 90min , Manchester City are ready to make the 21-year-old one of their top targets next summer.

Having recently tied Pep Guardiola down to a new deal, the Premier League champions are now ready to turn their attention back to the transfer market.

And if contract talks between Saka and Arsenal continue to drag on, City may feel sufficiently emboldened to submit an official bid at the end of the campaign.

Their interest may even persuade Saka to hold off on committing his future to his current employers, or the England star may use it as leverage in discussions with Arsenal.

Guardiola's side return to action with an EFL Cup clash with Liverpool on Thursday.

More Arsenal stories

Reports suggest Arsenal are now at the front of the queue for Joao Felix , who could leave Atletico Madrid in January.

The Gunners, Chelsea and Liverpool have all been strongly linked with Yunus Musah, who impressed for the USA at World Cup 2022.

Barcelona are said to be keeping tabs on Gabriel Martinelli , who will enter the final year of his contract at the end of the season.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Lionel Messi’s Mom Celia Maria Cuccittini Celebrates His Victory in Argentina Team Jersey at FIFA World Cup

Celia Maria Cuccittini, the mother of Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, celebrated her son’s win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this weekend. On Sunday, Argentina won the Cup against France at Lusail Stadium. During the occasion, Cuccittini supported Messi in the stands in a purple World Cup jersey to represent Argentina. The deep violet jersey included a print of vertical striped and flames, which she paired with a set of long blue denim jeans. Her outfit was complete with a red hair tie and two thin silver bracelets on her wrists. Cuccittini’s footwear was not visible during the occasion....
The Spun

Look: Lionel Messi's Wife Going Viral Before Final Game

The Men's World Cup Final has kicked off from Qatar. On Sunday, the final game of the 2022 Men's World Cup, between Argentina and France, is underway. Ahead of kickoff at the World Cup, the legendary soccer star's wife is going viral in the stands. "VAMOS ARGENTINA!!! VAMOS @leomessi !!!!!"...
Larry Brown Sports

Landon Donovan had funny comment about epic World Cup final

Sunday’s World Cup final between Argentina and France was one of the greatest soccer matches in history, and Landon Donovan had a funny way of expressing how emotionally drained he was while watching it. Argentina had a 2-0 lead until France star Kylian Mbappe was awarded a penalty kick...
HollywoodLife

Lionel Messi Embraces Wife Antonela Roccuzzo & Kids Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7, & Ciro, 4, After Winning World Cup

In a thrilling finale decided by penalty kicks, Argentina beat France in the World Cup 4 – 2 on Sunday, Dec. 18, finally giving the country’s most famous athlete, Lionel Messi, soccer’s most famous trophy. The 35-year-old superstar, who scored twice against France at the Qatar stadium, celebrated the dramatic victory with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their adorable three children — Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7, & Ciro, 4, — immediately following Argentina’s Gonzalo Montiel’s winning shot.
The Independent

World Cup 2022 prize money: What do the winners of France vs Argentina earn?

Argentina and France do battle in Qatar this afternoon to determine who will win the World Cup 2022.Prestige, a shot at immortality and a chance to lift the iconic Jules Rimet trophy will likely be the main motivators but there is also additional prize money up for grabs for the World Cup final winners.With a total prize pot of £362m dished out for the tournament, the spoils will be shared by all 32 teams - with those who have progressed further getting a greater slice of the pie. Fifa allows each competing nation to decide what share of the...
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy