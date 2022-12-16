Arsenal report: Gunners on red alert as Manchester City target Bukayo Saka

Arsenal are on red alert with Manchester City ready to launch an attempt to prise Bukayo Saka away from the Emirates Stadium, according to reports.

The England international impressed at World Cup 2022 and he also made a fantastic start to the season at club level, scoring four goals and providing six assists in the Premier League.

Saka, who is valued at £78.9m by Transfermarkt , is under contract in north London until 2024.

Arsenal are in talks with the player and his representatives over a new long-term deal, and negotiations were thought to be progressing well.

But until Saka puts pen to paper on fresh terms, the Gunners cannot be sure that he will still be with them beyond the next 18 months.

According to 90min , Manchester City are ready to make the 21-year-old one of their top targets next summer.

Having recently tied Pep Guardiola down to a new deal, the Premier League champions are now ready to turn their attention back to the transfer market.

And if contract talks between Saka and Arsenal continue to drag on, City may feel sufficiently emboldened to submit an official bid at the end of the campaign.

Their interest may even persuade Saka to hold off on committing his future to his current employers, or the England star may use it as leverage in discussions with Arsenal.

Guardiola's side return to action with an EFL Cup clash with Liverpool on Thursday.

More Arsenal stories

Reports suggest Arsenal are now at the front of the queue for Joao Felix , who could leave Atletico Madrid in January.

The Gunners, Chelsea and Liverpool have all been strongly linked with Yunus Musah, who impressed for the USA at World Cup 2022.

Barcelona are said to be keeping tabs on Gabriel Martinelli , who will enter the final year of his contract at the end of the season.