TikTok star Cooper Noriega’s death was caused by the “combined effects of alprazolam, fentanyl and lorazepam”, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.Noriega, 19, was found dead in a California parking lot on 9 June and had been open with his fans about his mental health struggles and substance abuse.An investigation into his death ruled it as an “accident” and also found that there was evidence of “recent clonazepam use.”Just days before his death, Noriega had opened up on his social media about his struggles and encouraged his followers to share their own stories.“I’ve been struggling with addiction since...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO