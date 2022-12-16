A bill to rescind the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military and provide nearly $858 billion for national defense passed the House on Thursday as lawmakers scratch off one of the final items on their yearly to-do list.The bill provides for about $45 billion more for defense programs than President Joe Biden requested, the second consecutive year Congress significantly exceeded his request, as lawmakers seek to boost the nation's military competitiveness with China and Russia.The House passed the bill by a vote of 350-80, with 45 Democrats and 35 Republicans voting against the bill. It now goes to...

12 DAYS AGO