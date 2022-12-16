Read full article on original website
Related
NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
Service members kicked out of the U.S. military for refusing Covid vaccine could be allowed to rejoin, officials say
Service members who were kicked out of the U.S. military for refusing the Covid vaccines could be allowed back in uniform if the vaccination mandate is lifted, according to two U.S. military and two senior defense officials. On Tuesday, the House and the Senate released language to be included in...
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
‘Dead on arrival’: McCarthy threatens to tank McConnell’s agenda if Senate GOP votes for omnibus
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is threatening to tank the legislation of Senate Republicans who back the omnibus spending bill being considered this week, setting up a showdown with his counterpart, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
The Jan. 6 committee took a parting shot at Ivanka Trump, saying she was not 'entirely frank or forthcoming' with them
The Jan. 6 committee highlighted Ivanka Trump and Trump's former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for criticism.
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
Washington Examiner
Air safety falls victim to Biden’s immigration disaster
On Wednesday, Dec. 21, 1988, Pan Am flight 103 from London to New York exploded over Scotland. A bomb, planted by Libyan terrorists, killed all 270 people aboard. Two days later, I boarded flight 103, one of maybe 30 passengers. Hardly a word was spoken for the entire trip. None of us wanted to fly, but I was a broke student and wanted to be home for Christmas. This is like yesterday to me.
Congress faces time crunch on government funding and sweeping defense policy bill
Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are scrambling to try to fund the government and pass a sweeping defense policy bill before a new Congress is sworn in, but there are signs that both sides have struggled to reach agreement over these key outstanding issues.
Alabama U.S. Representative Mike Rogers Applauds Passage of the National Defense Authorization Act
Washinton, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Rogers (R-AL), Lead Republican of the House Armed Services Committee, released the following statement on the House passage of the James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023.
Washington Examiner
Andy Biggs: DHS erases 300,000 illegal immigrant entries
Just like that, according to GOP Rep. Andy Biggs, the Department of Homeland Security has erased the parole requests of hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants seeking to burrow into the U.S. immigration system. In a new letter challenging Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and his management of the border, which is...
Washington Examiner
House to vote on defense bill allowing military members access to abortion across state lines
The House is set to vote on the $858 billion National Defense Authorization Act on Thursday, which outlines the annual budget for military spending and paves the way for the bill to be passed before the end of the year. If passed, the legislation would increase the budget for the...
U.S. lawmakers authorize $800 million more for Ukraine in defense bill
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers agreed to provide Ukraine at least $800 million in additional security assistance next year and to boost Taiwan with billions in aid over the next several years, according to an $858 billion defense policy bill unveiled on Tuesday.
House passes defense bill scrapping military COVID vaccine mandate
A bill to rescind the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military and provide nearly $858 billion for national defense passed the House on Thursday as lawmakers scratch off one of the final items on their yearly to-do list.The bill provides for about $45 billion more for defense programs than President Joe Biden requested, the second consecutive year Congress significantly exceeded his request, as lawmakers seek to boost the nation's military competitiveness with China and Russia.The House passed the bill by a vote of 350-80, with 45 Democrats and 35 Republicans voting against the bill. It now goes to...
Detroit News
Defense bill includes new $3.2B spending limit for Soo Lock project
Washington — The defense policy bill approved Thursday by the House includes new spending authorization for the ongoing project to build a new Soo Lock at $3.2 billion, which is triple what it had been expected to cost but should allow construction to stay on track. The U.S. Army...
US military braces for impact of Covid vaccine mandate repeal
As a repeal of the US military's Covid-19 vaccine mandate took a step closer to becoming law on Thursday, military officials and experts are warning it's a change that could have adverse ripple-effects on military readiness and the ability of service members to deploy around the world.
Defense bill rolls back Pentagon’s Covid vaccine mandate
If enacted, the military will no longer kick out troops for refusing the shot.
It’s time for Congress to act on DACA
As Congress continues its lame-duck session, it is urgent that it act to make the protections of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program permanent. DACA has been the most successful immigrant integration policy in decades, allowing nearly a million undocumented youths to obtain jobs and plan for their futures. Yet when a decision by the Fifth Circuit…
Amnesty for DACA fails border security test
Democrats and some Republicans are resuming a push to grant amnesty to hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants.
Comments / 0