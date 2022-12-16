ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Air safety falls victim to Biden’s immigration disaster

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, 1988, Pan Am flight 103 from London to New York exploded over Scotland. A bomb, planted by Libyan terrorists, killed all 270 people aboard. Two days later, I boarded flight 103, one of maybe 30 passengers. Hardly a word was spoken for the entire trip. None of us wanted to fly, but I was a broke student and wanted to be home for Christmas. This is like yesterday to me.
Washington Examiner

Andy Biggs: DHS erases 300,000 illegal immigrant entries

Just like that, according to GOP Rep. Andy Biggs, the Department of Homeland Security has erased the parole requests of hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants seeking to burrow into the U.S. immigration system. In a new letter challenging Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and his management of the border, which is...
CBS Minnesota

House passes defense bill scrapping military COVID vaccine mandate

A bill to rescind the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military and provide nearly $858 billion for national defense passed the House on Thursday as lawmakers scratch off one of the final items on their yearly to-do list.The bill provides for about $45 billion more for defense programs than President Joe Biden requested, the second consecutive year Congress significantly exceeded his request, as lawmakers seek to boost the nation's military competitiveness with China and Russia.The House passed the bill by a vote of 350-80, with 45 Democrats and 35 Republicans voting against the bill. It now goes to...
Detroit News

Defense bill includes new $3.2B spending limit for Soo Lock project

Washington — The defense policy bill approved Thursday by the House includes new spending authorization for the ongoing project to build a new Soo Lock at $3.2 billion, which is triple what it had been expected to cost but should allow construction to stay on track. The U.S. Army...
CNN

US military braces for impact of Covid vaccine mandate repeal

As a repeal of the US military's Covid-19 vaccine mandate took a step closer to becoming law on Thursday, military officials and experts are warning it's a change that could have adverse ripple-effects on military readiness and the ability of service members to deploy around the world.
The Hill

It’s time for Congress to act on DACA

As Congress continues its lame-duck session, it is urgent that it act to make the protections of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program permanent.    DACA has been the most successful immigrant integration policy in decades, allowing nearly a million undocumented youths to obtain jobs and plan for their futures.  Yet when a decision by the Fifth Circuit…
