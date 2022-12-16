Read full article on original website
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Star Edie Falco Reveals She Thought the Movie Had Come Out "Years Ago"
Whether you’re a fan or not, you know that Avatar: The Way of Water took a long time to come out. A long, long time. In fact, it took so long that even actors who are in the movie found themselves shocked at the reveal that the movie was finally in theaters. That’s the case with Edie Falco, who went on The View this week and commented that she thought the movie had already come out years ago.
The 10 Most Underrated Crime Movies of the 2010s
It's plain to see that the crime genre has been one of the most popular throughout cinema history. It can be thrilling or eye-opening to see a criminal lifestyle play out on-screen, given it's fair to assume that most viewers don't live that sort of lifestyle. Gangster movies were big in the 1930s and 1940s, film noir was often linked to the crime genre and dominated the 1940s and 1950s, and then some of the most critically acclaimed films of the 1970s (The Godfather, Chinatown) and the 1990s (Goodfellas, Pulp Fiction) belonged to the crime genre.
10 Best Movies Directed By Former Western Actors, Ranked According to IMDb
One of the oldest genres in film history, the Western is a story that has been told and retold for over 100 years. Peaking in popularity in the 1940s and 50s, through recent successes like The Power of the Dog and Nope, the Western film is making a comeback in Hollywood.
How to Watch ‘Krampus’
There’s something eerily enjoyable about horror movies set around Christmas time. Fans of the genre would definitely agree. It’s kind of fun to watch spine-chilling, blood-curdling tales of monsters and dark elements, while the world outside is aglow in festive spirits. There are quite a few such movies that we can say are worthwhile to be watched as a holiday ritual every year. 2015’s Krampus makes it to that list. It’s essentially a Christmas horror comedy revolving around the titular demon who takes over a suburban neighborhood, with a particular target on the Engel family. Set against the backdrop of the brightest festival of the year, the film creates a grim atmosphere with scary creatures and gory fun.
'Reacher' Season 2 Release Date Teased by Amazon Studios Head of TV [Exclusive]
Fans of Reacher, the popular Prime Video series based on the best-selling Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child, have been anxiously waiting for news about the upcoming second season. Recently, Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the opportunity to talk with Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders about the success of The Rings Of Power, and asked him about the upcoming sophomore season of Reacher. Sanders answered the question by teasing fans with a possible 2023 return date.
From the Original Animated Version to 'The Mean One,' How Do The Grinches Rank?
The Grinch is one of Dr. Seuss' most iconic and long-lasting creations, a perennial Christmas character who's been the subject of many adaptations. The latest, horror movie parody The Mean One, with the Grinch as a murderous monster who threatens to ruin Christmas for a sleepy mountain town. Previously, Illumination Entertainment's Dr. Seuss' The Grinch in 2018 was only the second time the green-skinned meanie has appeared on the big screen, following up on the last live-action adaptation way back in 2000. Then, of course, there's the original 1966 animated adaptation How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, which featured Boris Karloff and arrived on the small screen less than 10 years after the first Grinch book itself.
'Eight Crazy Nights' and 9 More Must-Watch Hanukkah Movies
Hanukkah is celebrated for eight special days every holiday season with traditions like the spinning of dreidels and lighting of menorahs, and now more than ever, it can be spent watching movies centered around the Jewish holiday, new and old in a variety of genres. Between some classic comedies starring...
'SNL': Austin Butler's Christmas Epiphany Makes People Uncomfortable in New Sketch
It isn't a shock that Saturday Night Live did a movie inspired sketch but this one seems to be one of their more outrageous takes and it was honestly pretty fun. Host Austin Butler proved that he overcame his boyhood shyness by knocking his sketches out of the park and with "A Christmas Epiphany", Butler did his best impression of Jimmy Stewart as he experienced his own version of It's a Wonderful Life for the holiday season. Which, who among us isn't trying to just have that Christmas realization? Maybe even find someone to lasso a moon for us?
How to Watch 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation'
With the festive season right around the corner, it's time to take stock of all the Christmas classics that have been released over the years. This December, there can be no better movie to start with than National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, directed by Jeremiah S. Chechik and written by John Hughes. The Chevy Chase comedy classic is the third sequel in the National Lampoon's Vacation series, wherein the Griswold family attempt some kind of family getaway only for their own incompetence and outside influences to blow things out of control. So, without further ado, here's where you can watch National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.
'The Shop Around the Corner': Jimmy Stewart's Other Christmas Movie
Click on any ranking of the greatest Christmas movies of all time, and It's a Wonderful Life is sure to be hovering near the top. And deservedly so. The concoction of Jimmy Stewart's everyman charm, Frank Capra's ruthless optimism, and a message that slices through even the most dense of skins like a knife through butter makes it the perfect film to watch with the family on Christmas Eve and be reminded of all the holiday represents. But another Christmas movie starring Stewart often slips through the cracks of the genre's canon, forgotten by many in the 80-plus years since its release, but relished by those who have kept it in their December rotation. The leading man teamed up with wry German director Ernst Lubitsch in 1940 and created The Shop Around the Corner. The movie may not have retained the same status as Stewart's more heralded Christmas classic released six years later, but the timeless holiday rom-com deserves to be kept in the same pantheon, and regarded as one of the best the genre has to offer.
New 'Evil Dead Rise' Image Teases the Boomstick's Bloody Return
We're finally getting an idea of where the 6,500 liters of blood went in a new image for Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise exclusively from Empire. The latest look at the film was part of an interview with Cronin on the wild new direction he's taking Evil Dead in with his latest feature produced by Sam Raimi. The film trades the usual cabin in the woods for a high-rise apartment building in Los Angeles all while following sisters Beth (Lily Sullivan) and Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland). When Beth reunites with her sister and family after years apart, they find themselves trapped in a Deadite invasion in the cramped building. It's a family affair for the franchise as they work together to fend off the hoard in their blood-soaked nightmare.
Haley Lu Richardson's Best Performances From 'Columbus' to 'The White Lotus'
From here, a turning point in the career of Haley Lu Richardson seems inevitable. Sure, she’s gathered herself an impressive résumé over the years, consistently conjuring up quality, show-stealing performances, but it’s really in the last few years that she’s made an inarguable case for stardom. Like Mia Goth, Timothée Chalamet, and Florence Pugh among others, Richardson’s become a household name that’s only popping up in noteworthy projects with increasing frequency. After commanding some highly acclaimed indie dramas that gave her the opportunity to show her dramatic strength, an instant classic of a role in the second season of The White Lotus helped put the actress at the forefront of the hottest young talent.
Stop the Slander: Spider is Fundamental to 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
Spoiler Alert: This piece contains major spoilers for Avatar: The Way of WaterJames Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water is a cinematic feat to behold, and I'll stand by that statement until the day that I die. After years of the first Avatar being the butt of jokes and the constant complaint that nobody but Cameron wants five Avatar movies, we finally have The Way of Water, and it's magnificent. Alongside other 2022 blockbusters like The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick, it's proof that the auteur blockbuster is still alive, and can still thrive in a landscape ever-dominated by franchise films that all feel the same.
'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Shocker Explained: Who's Pregnant?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Emily in Paris Season 3.Everything is not what it seems on Emily in Paris Season 3. After Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Camille (Camille Razat) moved back in together in the second season’s finale, Emily (Lily Collins) must put on a brave face and ignore the fact that she was just about to confess her love for Gabriel. Throughout the third season, Emily pushes her feelings for Gabriel away to explore a relationship with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), who has taken a job in Paris and befriended Gabriel with no knowledge of Emily’s history with her handsome neighbor.
New 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Poster Shows Miles Morales' World Turned Upside Down
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is going to raise the stakes for Miles Morales in every way possible. After his maiden adventure, Gwen Stacy is returning to fetch Miles for another multiversal spin and fans aren’t complaining. The beauty of Sony’s animated movie lies in its myriad animation styles that accentuate every character. Producer-writer duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller made sure to make the upcoming feature more distinct with every attention to detail.
Exciting ‘The Terminal List’ Announcement Coming Soon Says Amazon Studios' Television Head
Fans of the Chris Pratt-led military thriller The Terminal List have been eagerly awaiting news on a potential Season 2 at Prime Video. In terms of watch time, the series was a massive success pulling an average of 1.6 billion minutes watched across its eight-episode first season. Pratt himself even teased that there was more on the way during an appearance on Jack Carr's, the author of the book the series was based on, podcast. Since then, it's been crickets.
New 'Cocaine Bear' Image Shows Ray Liotta Ready to Take On an Apex Predator
Elizabeth Bank’s upcoming black comedy Cocaine Bear is one movie to watch out for. The movie, inspired by real-life events that took place in 1985, sees a black bear ingesting a duffel bag full of cocaine and going on a murderous rampage in a small Georgia town, where a group of locals and tourists join forces to survive. No matter how absurd the situation sounds, by the looks of the promotional material, it’s going to be a comedy gold mine. Empire has now revealed a new look at the upcoming film with an exclusive image.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Debuts with $134 Million at Domestic Box Office
Director James Cameron’s long-awaited Avatar: The Way of Water came in lower than anticipated in its debut weekend at the domestic box office, but there’s no reason to sound the alarms just yet. With solid reviews, zero competition and Cameron’s track record, all signs point to a strong performance over the holiday season.
'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Reveals How He Accidentally Wrecked the Future of '1883'
If there’s one thing that Paramount+ executives don’t regret, it's having said yes to the Yellowstone project. The Kevin Costner-led series not only ended up becoming one of the streaming platform’s tentpole series – with viewership numbers reaching new records every season – but also spawned the creation of spin-offs that have become incredibly popular. But one person underestimated the Yellowstone-verse potential: Its own creator. In an interview with Deadline, director and screenwriter Taylor Sheridan reveals that he made a huge mistake with one of the spin-offs, 1883.
'Babylon' Gets "Naughty" and "Nice" Trailers Ahead of Christmas Weekend Release
In order to tease this week’s release of Damien Chazelle’s highly anticipated Babylon and put a Christmas spin on it, Paramount Pictures released today not one, but two trailers for the upcoming comedy/drama from the La La Land director. Labeled “naughty” and “nice,” the trailers focus on different aspects of the movie, but both of them highlight the movie’s star-studded cast that features Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire, Katherine Waterston, Diego Calva, Max Minghella, and Jean Smart.
