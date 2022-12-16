Union Bay Acquisition LLC on Thursday acquired insurance agency Franchino Agency of Hillsborough. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “We are excited to bring Franchino Agency to its next level of growth and development by teaming up with Union Bay,” Gabe Frangione, president of Franchino Agency, stated. “We are confident that this transaction with Union Bay will benefit all of our stakeholders — both our insureds and our insurance company partners.”

HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO