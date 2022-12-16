ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Union Bay Acquisition adds Hillsborough-based Franchino Agency

Union Bay Acquisition LLC on Thursday acquired insurance agency Franchino Agency of Hillsborough. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “We are excited to bring Franchino Agency to its next level of growth and development by teaming up with Union Bay,” Gabe Frangione, president of Franchino Agency, stated. “We are confident that this transaction with Union Bay will benefit all of our stakeholders — both our insureds and our insurance company partners.”
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
Recreational cannabis sales jump to more than $100M in Q3

Sales receipts on recreational cannabis in New Jersey for July to September totaled $116,572,533, according to the latest figures from the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission. With medicinal cannabis sales included, the total goes up to $177,710,764. There are now 20 dispensaries in New Jersey selling recreational cannabis; another 10...
NEW JERSEY STATE
N.J. DGE November figures show internet gaming continues to be the star

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement released its November 2022 total gaming numbers on Friday, which reflected a marginal 0.3% year-on-year increase in gambling revenue. Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks and their partners was $441.1 million for November, up from $439.6 million reported in November 2021. For year-to-date, Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks and their partners was $4.76 billion, reflecting a 9.8% increase from $4.33 billion reported in the prior period.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Junior Achievement of N.J. receives $25,000 STEM grant from Bayer Fund

Junior Achievement of New Jersey on Tuesday said it received a grant for $25,000 from Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer in the U.S. The funding will be used to inspire New Jersey’s students for careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics through JA Crack the Code hands-on learning experiences, comprised of a series of free coding and STEM workshops.
Bucco, concerned about costs, urges slowing of expansion of wind farm sector

State Sen. Anthony Bucco said the state should consider slowing its plans for the offshore wind energy sector. Bucco (R-Denville), citing research by the New Jersey Division of Rate Counsel, said mounting costs for developers likely will translate into higher energy bills for families and businesses. “The (Gov. Phil) Murphy...
NEW JERSEY STATE
CSIT accepting applications for Clean Tech program that will provide grants of up to $250K

The New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology announced it is accepting applications for its $2.5 million Pilot Clean Tech Demonstration Program. CSIT officials said this competitive program will support New Jersey companies accelerating the commercialization and deployment of innovative clean energy technologies. Specifically, the program will provide grants of up to $250,000 each to help startups develop technologies intended to create a cleaner and greener future for New Jersey.

