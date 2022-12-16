Read full article on original website
In-Laws Shocked When Son's Wife Reveals Millionaire Status in Pre-Nup
Former Newark Police Lt. Sentenced to 79 Years for Murder
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officials
Congressman Accused of Lying Throughout Resume
Woman Learns That Her Stomach Produces Alcohol After Getting Charged with a DUI
End of an era at NJ Shore: Joe Pesci’s waterfront mansion demolished
Remember Joe Pesci’s stunning Lavallette mansion? Remember how it sold for $6 million? And remember I told you the new owner planned on tearing it down? Well, the deed is done. Caravella Demolition of East Hanover took the stately waterfront home down to its foundation in just about two...
roi-nj.com
JLL Capital Markets arranges $12.2M in financing for 2 industrial buildings in North Jersey
JLL Capital Markets on Tuesday said it arranged $12.2 million in refinancing for Alfred Sanzari Enterprises Inc.‘s two single-tenant industrial properties totaling 113,700 square feet in Elmwood Park. JLL worked in securing the 10-year, fixed-rate loan with Securian Asset Management Inc. on behalf of the lender, Minnesota Life Insurance...
The perfect place in NJ to get what you need for Feast of the 7 Fishes
Growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City, we had five Italian delicatessens or stores around our house. They would compete with each other for the neighborhood. When we moved to Marlboro in the 1970s, I really missed all those great Italian delicacies. Now Marlboro has Tuscany Italian Market and so does Manalapan and Freehold.
roi-nj.com
Pierson Commercial trades Washington Street retail building in Hoboken for $9M
Pierson Commercial on Tuesday said it helped arrange the $9 million sale of a prominently situated Hudson County retail property along Hoboken’s Washington Street main business district. Pierson’s Hudson County market expert, Robert Mackowski, represented Federal Realty Investment Trust, the buyer of the corner-lot retail building at 301 Washington...
Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.
Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
roi-nj.com
Home Depot affiliate leases newly completed Harborview Logistics Center in Bayonne
JLL Northeast Industrial said Monday that its team completed the full-building lease of the 195,723-square-foot, state-of-the-art Harborview Logistics Center in Bayonne, on behalf of Delta Equity Management. HD Supply, the North American distributor owned by Home Depot, will relocate and expand from its present facility at 3 Enterprise Ave. N.,...
Popular New Jersey Wedding Venue Changes Appearance Before Couples’ Big Day
Wedding planning is stressful. So much time and detail go into your big day, and most of the time, that big day is only a handful of hours. One of the biggest investments in the entire celebration is the venue. For many couples, the venue, whether it is just for the reception, or wedding and reception, is the most memorable part of the entire event. It's where the true party starts.
Which is the most popular community for homebuyers on Staten Island?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- More than 4,000 homes were sold on Staten Island in 2022, with the average sales price measuring in at about $700,000. And while properties were purchased in every corner of the borough, recent data from the Staten Island Board of Realtors (SIBOR) shows that several area hotspots are currently in high demand.
roi-nj.com
Item 9 Labs Corp.’s dispensary brand opens 1st N.J. shop in Somerset County
Unity Rd., a cannabis dispensary franchise, is expanding its footprint with a new store in Franklin Township, according to a Friday announcement from Item 9 Labs Corp., a cannabis franchisor and operator. The new store marks the fourth U.S. state for the retail brand, and it is anticipated to be...
brooklynsportsworld.com
3 Union County, New Jersey Pizza Joints that Make Me Feel at Home
Coppola’s Ristorante – 590 Central Ave, New Providence, NJ. Coppola’s is everything right about New Jersey pizza. Located in New Providence, the restaurant provides the finest Italian food, made with a Naples-inspired flair. As for the pizza, I enjoyed a sausage slice, with the meat baked right...
Go-Karts on Ice in Newark, New Jersey Look Totally Worth the Ride!
Love spending time on the ice in the colder months but aren't exactly great at ice skating? Why not try ice go-karting? We tell you where to find it here in New Jersey. These are some of the coolest-looking go-karts I've ever seen! They're like a cross between snow tubes and bumper cars but they glide over ice.
baristanet.com
Essex County To Distribute 1,000 Turkeys and Holiday Dinner Boxes Tuesday
Essex County will be distributing 1,000 turkeys and holiday dinner boxes beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, until supplies run out on a first-come, first-served basis at the South Mountain Recreation Complex, Codey Arena in West Orange. “The pandemic and rising costs have created food insecurity among...
Mega Millions Winner Sold At Teaneck 7-Eleven
A $10,000 Mega Millions winner was sold at a Bergen County 7-Eleven store. The ticket from the Friday, Dec. 16 drawing was purchased at the Cedar Lane store in Teaneck. The winning numbers for the Friday, Dec. 16, drawing were: 08, 35, 40, 53 and 56. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Shop In North Jersey
New Jersey native Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra were spotted over the weekend shopping in the Garden State.The couple captured toting shopping bags around Montclair on Saturday, Dec. 17, NJ Advance Media reports. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra in Montclair, New Jersey#nickjonas #priyank…
New Jersey chef wins television baking competition
A “Jersey girl” wound up as the big winner in the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, besting competitors from across the country for the $50,000 grand prize. Cristina Vazquez, owner and pastry chef of Petal Dust Cakery in Glen Rock, was the winner of the Prime Video series. According...
Paterson gas station sold winning $92,000 lottery ticket
A Paterson gas station convenience store sold one of three winning Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot lottery tickets, according to the New Jersey Lottery. Delta Convenience on McBride Avenue sold the ticket that matched five numbers drawn on Monday. Winning numbers were 11, 13, 18, 29, and 30 and the XTRA...
roi-nj.com
Invest Newark announces new appointments for general counsel, chief innovation economy officer & director of broadband
Invest Newark on Monday said it appointed two individuals, Jeet Gulati and Aaron Meyerson, to serve as its general counsel and chief innovation economy officer and director of broadband, respectively. The new appointments will improve internal processes, enhance efficiency and further support the organization’s innovative programming and operations. “As...
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Shop In Montclair
New Jersey native Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra were spotted over the weekend shopping in the Garden State. The couple captured toting shopping bags around Montclair on Saturday, Dec. 17, NJ Advance Media reports. Priyanka posted an album to Instagram of a mirror selfie and two photos holding...
‘Bling’ bishop who lives in NJ mansion charged with ripping off parishioners
A Brooklyn pastor who lives in the lap of luxury in New Jersey was charged Monday with defrauding a parishioner out of $90,000 in retirement funds and getting a half-million dollar loan from another. Lamor Whitehead, 45, of Paramus, convinced a woman to turn over funds in order to invest...
Route 22 Overnight Lane Closures, Hillside, Union County and Newark, Essex County
Road closures on Rt 22 continue for a paving and resurfacing project.Photo byMorristown Minute. Route 22 will see nightly lane closures this week, and going forward, for guide rail work in Hillside, Union County and Newark, Essex County. The work is part of an ongoing resurfacing project nearing completion.
