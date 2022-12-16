ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunellen, NJ

94.5 PST

The perfect place in NJ to get what you need for Feast of the 7 Fishes

Growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City, we had five Italian delicatessens or stores around our house. They would compete with each other for the neighborhood. When we moved to Marlboro in the 1970s, I really missed all those great Italian delicacies. Now Marlboro has Tuscany Italian Market and so does Manalapan and Freehold.
UNION CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Pierson Commercial trades Washington Street retail building in Hoboken for $9M

Pierson Commercial on Tuesday said it helped arrange the $9 million sale of a prominently situated Hudson County retail property along Hoboken’s Washington Street main business district. Pierson’s Hudson County market expert, Robert Mackowski, represented Federal Realty Investment Trust, the buyer of the corner-lot retail building at 301 Washington...
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
WAYNE, NJ
roi-nj.com

Home Depot affiliate leases newly completed Harborview Logistics Center in Bayonne

JLL Northeast Industrial said Monday that its team completed the full-building lease of the 195,723-square-foot, state-of-the-art Harborview Logistics Center in Bayonne, on behalf of Delta Equity Management. HD Supply, the North American distributor owned by Home Depot, will relocate and expand from its present facility at 3 Enterprise Ave. N.,...
BAYONNE, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Popular New Jersey Wedding Venue Changes Appearance Before Couples’ Big Day

Wedding planning is stressful. So much time and detail go into your big day, and most of the time, that big day is only a handful of hours. One of the biggest investments in the entire celebration is the venue. For many couples, the venue, whether it is just for the reception, or wedding and reception, is the most memorable part of the entire event. It's where the true party starts.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
brooklynsportsworld.com

3 Union County, New Jersey Pizza Joints that Make Me Feel at Home

Coppola’s Ristorante – 590 Central Ave, New Providence, NJ. Coppola’s is everything right about New Jersey pizza. Located in New Providence, the restaurant provides the finest Italian food, made with a Naples-inspired flair. As for the pizza, I enjoyed a sausage slice, with the meat baked right...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
baristanet.com

Essex County To Distribute 1,000 Turkeys and Holiday Dinner Boxes Tuesday

Essex County will be distributing 1,000 turkeys and holiday dinner boxes beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, until supplies run out on a first-come, first-served basis at the South Mountain Recreation Complex, Codey Arena in West Orange. “The pandemic and rising costs have created food insecurity among...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Mega Millions Winner Sold At Teaneck 7-Eleven

A $10,000 Mega Millions winner was sold at a Bergen County 7-Eleven store. The ticket from the Friday, Dec. 16 drawing was purchased at the Cedar Lane store in Teaneck. The winning numbers for the Friday, Dec. 16, drawing were: 08, 35, 40, 53 and 56. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.
TEANECK, NJ
Daily Voice

105.7 The Hawk

New Jersey chef wins television baking competition

A “Jersey girl” wound up as the big winner in the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, besting competitors from across the country for the $50,000 grand prize. Cristina Vazquez, owner and pastry chef of Petal Dust Cakery in Glen Rock, was the winner of the Prime Video series. According...
GLEN ROCK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Invest Newark announces new appointments for general counsel, chief innovation economy officer & director of broadband

Invest Newark on Monday said it appointed two individuals, Jeet Gulati and Aaron Meyerson, to serve as its general counsel and chief innovation economy officer and director of broadband, respectively. The new appointments will improve internal processes, enhance efficiency and further support the organization’s innovative programming and operations. “As...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Shop In Montclair

New Jersey native Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra were spotted over the weekend shopping in the Garden State. The couple captured toting shopping bags around Montclair on Saturday, Dec. 17, NJ Advance Media reports. Priyanka posted an album to Instagram of a mirror selfie and two photos holding...
MONTCLAIR, NJ

