Statesville Woman’s Club rings in holidays, expresses appreciation for community support of clubhouse preservation efforts

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iredellfreenews.com
Local scout earns Gold Award for efforts to help children who need emotional support
Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont is pleased to announce that Sofia Liotino has earned her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn. Liotino, a Mooresville resident and member of Girl Scout Troop 13042, worked with Turning Point Family Services to create a book offering emotional support for children who are going through stressful situations or dealing with mental health issues. After personally seeing friends go through difficult times, she hopes this book will be a supportive resource for others.
WXII 12
A Davidson County boy scouts asking for help in finding their stolen trailer
LEXINGTON, N.C. — In Davidson county, a boy scout is searching for their stolen trailer, averaging a lost of about $2,000. Scout Master Samuel Nifong said the trailer was parked on Monday night at the Midway United Methodist church in Lexington. It was found missing on Thursday. Nifong said...
iredellfreenews.com
Statesville mayor touts city’s accomplishments in 2022, expresses appreciation for staff
As the Statesville City Council completed its official business for the year on Monday, Mayor Costi Kutteh took a few minutes to talk about strides the city has made during the past 12 months. “When I reflect on 2022, I am first filled with gratitude and thanks,” Kutteh said. “Thanks...
iredellfreenews.com
Johnny Wayne Dalton
Johnny Wayne Dalton, 74, of Troutman, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. He was born March 10, 1947, to Otto and Anna Carson Dalton. Johnny was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Willie Dalton; and sister, Edna Jean Dalton. Johnny is survived by his daughters, Tosheka Garrick...
WBTV
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant is for sale
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - The future of Green’s Lunch, the iconic Uptown hotdog joint that’s almost a century old, is uncertain as the restaurant’s longtime owners have decided to sell the building. Asked whether she will close immediately when the property sells or wait, owner Joanna Sikiotis...
iredellfreenews.com
Carl Summeral Basinger
Carl Summeral Basinger, 94, a lifelong resident of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on December 13, 2022. Carl was born on January 31, 1928, to the late William and Ollie Basinger in Mooresville. In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his wife Elsie Basinger; son Steve Basinger;...
iredellfreenews.com
Elizabeth Ann Mayberry Benfield
Elizabeth “Ann” Mayberry Benfield passed away peacefully at her home on December 15, 2022. Ann was born in Wilkes, N.C., County on August 14, 1932, to parents Fred Lester and Cansie Mayberry. Her grandchildren lovingly called her “Grandy.” She will be remembered for the bright glimmer in her...
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In North Carolina
Travel + Leisure found the best best holiday light displays in each state.
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in North Carolina Can Be Found Inside a Small Town Gas Station
Sometimes you find yourself at a random gas station. With little to no expectations, you step inside and are floored to find out there's actually some incredible food hiding inside.
New warming shelter opens in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A new shelter is open in Gastonia to keep people warm if they have nowhere to stay. The shelter is in the Salvation Army Center of Hope on South Broad Street. It will open from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. on nights when temperatures are expected...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants In Winston Salem, NC
A visit to Winston Salem, N.C. will charm you with its interesting history and fascinating cultural scene. The foodie scene in Winston Salem is not to be dismissed, either. The cuisine in this central North Carolina city has its roots in old Southern traditions with a twist of the contemporary and an international flare.
iredellfreenews.com
Bill Moose
Bill Moose, 90, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his residence. He was born on September 17, 1932, in Catawba County, N.C., to the late Bertie Moose McCrary. Mr. Moose was a loom fixer and retired from Mooresville Mills, where he worked for 35 years. He was a member of the National Rifle Association.
iredellfreenews.com
James Lloyd Wallace
James “Jim” Lloyd Wallace, 62, of Mooresville, N.C., and formerly of Plano, Texas, and Sterling, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, following a brief illness. Jim was born on September 23, 1960, in Roanoke, Va., to the late William Vander Wallace and Anne Viola Rhodes Reid Wallace. He was a member of Mooresville Masonic Lodge 496, where he served as an officer of the lodge and was a dedicated brother. Jim was also a member of the Buffalo Creek Sportsman Club in Statesville. He worked in the Information Technology industry spanning from Scrum Master/Process Improvement to Systems Testing and Development. Most recently, he worked for Cognosante with prior careers at Lowe’s, Michael’s stores, Sallie Mae and independent contracting. He cherished his time spent with family and friends and was exceedingly proud of both of his daughters. He enjoyed time spent at home testing new recipes and perfecting the use of his smoker. His strong faith was further enhanced by his relationship and involvement with the Masonic Lodge.
North Carolina troopers find 2 abducted children in Orange County, arrest suspect
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on Monday located two missing children, according to an NCSHP news release. Around 1:13 p.m., North Carolina troopers were told by the Rock Hill Police Department that a 5-year-old was abducted from Rock Hill, South Carolina. The person accused of abducting the […]
He thought Duke Energy was only cutting down five trees; the utility cleared hundreds
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — If your trees are threatening power lines, the electric company can take them down, but while crews are at it, they may also clear everything else around them without your knowledge. Jim Oliver of Lake Wylie learned that the hard way. "I was ticked off,"...
WCNC
Pedestrian hit in Charlotte's Plaza Midwood neighborhood
It happened in the 1200 block of Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood Friday night. One person has serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.
iredellfreenews.com
Amberly Nicole Harris
Amberly Nicole Harris, 32, of Mooresville, N.C., who resided in Independence, Ky., passed away unexpectedly at her residence around December 15, 2022. She was born on September 7, 1990, in Rowan County, N.C. She was a wonderful mother and enjoyed going to the beach with her family any chance she would get. Amberly also loved her fur babies.
iredellfreenews.com
Marshall Thomas Redman
Marshall Thomas “Tom” Redman, 84, of Cleveland, N.C., passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022. He was born to Allen Graham and Willie Bell Seay Redman on October 20, 1938. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, William Redman; and sisters: Margaret Skull, Shirley Caldwell, and...
iredellfreenews.com
Kathy Cashion Burdette
Kathy Cashion Burdette, 67, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C. She was born on January 13, 1955, in Mooresville to the late Henry Burnes Cashion and Edna Pope Cashion. Kathy was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church in...
iredellfreenews.com
Joshua Eric Booth
Joshua “Josh” Eric Booth, 34, of Statesville, N.C., and formerly of Troutman, N.C., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Josh was born on April 24, 1988, in Mooresville, N.C., the son of Jill Elizabeth Booth. He was a graduate of Lake Norman High School and worked in landscaping and construction.
Comments / 0