Highly successful Sustain & Serve approved for $5M in additional funding
Sustain & Serve NJ, the incredibly creative and successful program that provides meals for the needy while helping small businesses in a true win-win situation, has been approved for an additional $5 million in state funding from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, it was announced Tuesday. Sustain & Serve...
Junior Achievement of N.J. receives $25,000 STEM grant from Bayer Fund
Junior Achievement of New Jersey on Tuesday said it received a grant for $25,000 from Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer in the U.S. The funding will be used to inspire New Jersey’s students for careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics through JA Crack the Code hands-on learning experiences, comprised of a series of free coding and STEM workshops.
CSIT accepting applications for Clean Tech program that will provide grants of up to $250K
The New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology announced it is accepting applications for its $2.5 million Pilot Clean Tech Demonstration Program. CSIT officials said this competitive program will support New Jersey companies accelerating the commercialization and deployment of innovative clean energy technologies. Specifically, the program will provide grants of up to $250,000 each to help startups develop technologies intended to create a cleaner and greener future for New Jersey.
Bucco, concerned about costs, urges slowing of expansion of wind farm sector
State Sen. Anthony Bucco said the state should consider slowing its plans for the offshore wind energy sector. Bucco (R-Denville), citing research by the New Jersey Division of Rate Counsel, said mounting costs for developers likely will translate into higher energy bills for families and businesses. “The (Gov. Phil) Murphy...
Former U.S. DOL benefits pro, Hassler, appointed as executive director of N.J.’s IRA plan
Todd Hassler has been selected to lead and implement a state-sponsored retirement plan designed to help private-sector employees save for the future, according to a Friday announcement from New Jersey’s Secure Choice Savings Board. As the first executive director of the Secure Choice Savings Program, Hassler will oversee the...
First National Realty Partners continues to expand grocery-anchored center portfolio in Ohio
First National Realty Partners on Friday said it added Southgate Center to its grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio. The 209,280-square-foot asset marks the Red Bank-based, vertically integrated real estate investment firm’s ninth purchase in Ohio, a state where it has established a meaningful presence in the open-air retail property sector.
Recreational cannabis sales jump to more than $100M in Q3
Sales receipts on recreational cannabis in New Jersey for July to September totaled $116,572,533, according to the latest figures from the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission. With medicinal cannabis sales included, the total goes up to $177,710,764. There are now 20 dispensaries in New Jersey selling recreational cannabis; another 10...
Delta Dental survey: Inflation — not COVID — is keeping people from going to dentist
While Americans overwhelmingly believe that oral health is essential to overall health, they have greatly reduced getting care. The reason why may not be what you think. According to a recent public opinion poll by the Delta Dental Institute in New Jersey and Connecticut, concerns about cost (inflation) topped safety concerns related to COVID.
N.J. DGE November figures show internet gaming continues to be the star
The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement released its November 2022 total gaming numbers on Friday, which reflected a marginal 0.3% year-on-year increase in gambling revenue. Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks and their partners was $441.1 million for November, up from $439.6 million reported in November 2021. For year-to-date, Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks and their partners was $4.76 billion, reflecting a 9.8% increase from $4.33 billion reported in the prior period.
