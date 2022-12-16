The New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology announced it is accepting applications for its $2.5 million Pilot Clean Tech Demonstration Program. CSIT officials said this competitive program will support New Jersey companies accelerating the commercialization and deployment of innovative clean energy technologies. Specifically, the program will provide grants of up to $250,000 each to help startups develop technologies intended to create a cleaner and greener future for New Jersey.

20 HOURS AGO