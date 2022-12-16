ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WUSA9

Nats Park has transformed into a winter wonderland for the holidays

WASHINGTON — Nationals Park has been transformed into a winter wonderland for Enchant in Washington, D.C. More than 4 million lights fill the stadium to create an immersive holiday experience. “It is absolutely unbelievable to watch this event gets built,” said Heather Gordon, Enchant’s company manager. “Everything from the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Crosscut

Why access to the outdoors has never been equitable

Growing up, I had always heard the myth that “Black people don’t enjoy the outdoors.” I can't be certain when I first received the message, but everything in the media – movies, TV shows, news articles – served as confirmation. There was limited representation of us hiking, fishing, kayaking or swimming, and I certainly hadn’t grown up doing most of those things. Was it true? Did we simply not do them?

