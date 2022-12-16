LSU defensive back enters transfer portal after one season with Tigers

The Tigers lost another depth player in the secondary on Thursday as true freshman cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson entered the transfer portal.

The former three-star prospect and top-500 recruit from Waxahachie, Texas, appeared in three games as a true freshman with LSU. The first player to commit under coach Brian Kelly, Davis-Robinson totaled four tackles in the win over Southern but had a limited impact the rest of the season.

The Tigers went heavy on veterans in the transfer portal to shore up the secondary heading into the 2022 season, and with some of those players moving on, losing a player like Davis-Robinson hurts LSU’s depth in the defensive backfield moving forward.

He enters the portal with four remaining years of eligibility.

