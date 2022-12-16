Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Related
wilcosun.com
Georgetown High School floral design pathway attracting growing number of students
No longer just flowers in a vase, the art of floral design has become a popular class for Georgetown ISD high school students, teacher Amy Beran said. She should know. She’s been the program instructor for 25 years. “This is a career pathway that’s attracting more students every year,” she said. About 350 students — freshman through seniors and a mix of girls and boys — are enrolled this year…
wilcosun.com
Photos: No blues for Georgetown kids this Christmas
Gift boxes, big stuffed animals and toys were handed out during the Georgetown Police Department's Blue Santa distribution, held at the Georgetown Public Safety headquarters on Saturday, December 17. Volunteers gave out gift boxes for 2,235 children and over 700 pre-qualified families this year. Georgetown's Blue Santa program began in 2005.
wilcosun.com
Photo: Festival of Lights
A menorah placed near Grace Heritage Center at Ninth and Main streets in Georgetown is seen on Sunday, December 18, the first night of Hanukkah. The menorah, placed by Georgetown's Messiah Echad, will add a light each night beginning at 6 p.m through Hanukkah.
wilcosun.com
Giving back to the library this season
The Georgetown Public Library staff really enjoy hearing from our patrons that ours is their favorite library. We never get tired of it! It is very gratifying to hear that people love our library in a special way—not just the way all libraries are beloved, but for its individual qualities and unique services. That kind of appreciation helps keep us going and keeps the smiles on our faces. …
wilcosun.com
Hill Country Art Club works displayed at Healing Arts Gallery
The current exhibit at the Healing Arts Gallery in St. David’s Georgetown Hospital features 32 paintings from the Hill Country Art Club’s accomplished artists. For people interested in things to do, expanding their experiences and seeing good art in and about Texas, this is the exhibit for you. The arts club celebrated its 50th year in 2021. Today, with more than 60 members, the club exhibits…
wilcosun.com
Photos: St. John's luminaries light the way
Luminaries adorn the grounds of St. John's United Methodist Church on Thursday, December 15. The luminaries will shine throughout the Christmas holiday season. The church, located at 311 East University, Georgetown, will conduct live nativities here from Wednesday, December 21 through Friday, December 23, from 6-8 p.m. each evening.
wilcosun.com
Candles, choirs and communion services during the holiday season
Christmas is this weekend, providing opportunities to attend religious services and events at Georgetown churches December 23-25, as well as the following weekend for the New Year. Friday, December 23 Christmas Eve Eve • 4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1333 West University Avenue • 6 p.m., Live Nativity, St. John United Methodist Church, 311 East University Avenue • 7 p.m., Celebration…
wilcosun.com
Patsy Ann Gardner
Patsy Ann Gardner, 69, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022 at her home in Georgetown, Texas. Patsy was born to parents Cleddie and Lila Gardner on November 11, 1953, in Georgetown. During her high school years, Patsy was a volunteer in a local nursing home driving the residents to and from appointments, or even up to Dairy Hill for an ice cream treat. She traveled throughout Texas as an…
wilcosun.com
Cold temperatures dominate Christmas weekend forecast
After a cold, rainy Monday to start the week, a strong cold front is forecast to come through Williamson County Thursday, December 22, which could drop temperatures into the teens later this week. The cold front will bring the coldest air of the season so far, according to the National Weather Service’s office for the San Antonio/Austin area. While high temperatures Thursday are forecast to be…
Comments / 0