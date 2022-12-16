Read full article on original website
Related
10 Fast Food Chains Open on Christmas Day 2022
The end of December is fast approaching, and people are still scrambling to figure out where they can get a bite to eat. Most places are closed, except for a few fast food chains - but which ones are open?
Christmas Eve Appetizer - Jalapeño Popper Dip🎅🌶️
YIELDS: 4 - 6 PREP TIME: 10 mins. 2 jalapeños, diced (we double this, two with seeds and two with seeds removed) Step 1- Preheat oven to 350º. In a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crispy. Drain on a paper towel, then chop into bite size pieces.
Burger King Menu Adds the 'Winter Whopper'
While ordering a burger may not be the first thing on many people's minds during the holiday season with so many festive cookies and cakes to contend with, there is a lot to keep up with at this time of year (Gifts! Parties! Shopping!) But with a third of Americans...
McDonald’s selling double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday, when you order food through the fast-food chain’s app. The burgers, which usually cost $2.89, will be 50 cents when you use the chain’s app and pick the order up. The offer is for a limited time at participating locations and is in effect as long as supplies last.
Tasting Table
Krispy Kreme's Day Of The Dozens Promo Is Back For The Holidays
There's no such thing as a bad day to buy Krispy Kreme doughnuts. For lovers of the brand's iconic offerings, that fact has been evident for 85 years, ever since Vernon Rudolph began selling the first Krispy Kreme doughnuts in Winston-Salem, North Carolina back in 1937. According to Krispy Kreme, the original recipe for the doughnuts was purchased from a chef in New Orleans, and it's safe to say the company's founder got a good deal on it.
Krispy Kreme Is Selling a Dozen Donuts for $2 — Plus More Cyber Monday Food Deals
On Nov. 28, head to Krispy Kreme, Popeyes, and more chain restaurants for Cyber Monday discounts Sure, Cyber Monday is great for scoring holiday presents but there are plenty of food deals going on too. On Nov. 28, Krispy Kreme fans can score a dozen original glazed donuts for $2 when they purchase a dozen donuts or a 16-count of mini donuts. To grab the BOGO deal, the treats have to be ordered online for pickup or delivery using promo code "CYBERMONDAY." Fortunately, Krispy Kreme is not the only...
Grinch Cocktail
Tis the season, of Christmas parties, holiday get togethers, office shindigs, and lots of family time. What better way to get into the spirit of Christmas than with the Grinch Cocktail. "I’m all toasty inside.” words of wisdom from The Grinch. He says it so well, I'm using it as my new motto!
9 Best Items To Buy at Dollar Tree in December
Still looking for a few additional stocking stuffers or gift-wrapping materials? Dollar Tree has everything you need for a festive holiday season. From gifting furry friends to sweet treats everyone...
Burger King Offers Free Food, 12 Days of Deals
Burger King has been competing against its rivals for decades, always coming in behind McDonalds --and now Wendy's too --- and using its claim to having a fresh burger cooked over a flame to entice customers who want that smoky flavor. Burger King has brought us the Impossible Whopper as...
Thrillist
KFC Is Releasing a 'Gravy Lovers' Chicken Sandwich Just in Time for Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is not Thanksgiving without the gravy, be it regular or enhanced. KFC is doubling down on that theory and introducing an all-new chicken sandwich primed for the holidays. The Gravy Lovers Sandwich, which is hitting menus for a limited time, features the chain's signature hand-breaded chicken piled with Monterey...
Krispy Kreme "Day of the Dozens" on Dec. 12: Buy any dozen, get a glazed dozen for $1
On Dec. 12, Krispy Kreme is having their “Day of the Dozens” celebration and an Original Glazed® dozen is only $1 with the purchase of any dozen at participating locations!. Plus, Krispy Kreme’s new Santa’s Bake Shop collection is available at participating shops as of Nov. 25....
McDonald's Holiday Pie Is Back For The 2022 Season
'Tis the season ... for pie at McDonald's? Although the burger chain certainly likes to get into the holiday spirit with decor and heart-wrenching commercials, it's hardly the first brand that the typical person thinks about when pondering the upcoming holidays. Apparently, though, Mickey D's has once again revived a seasonal favorite. This continues the chain's year of domination, as the company has repeatedly made headlines thanks to the reemergence of nostalgic Happy Meal Halloween buckets, as well as the Adult Happy Meal, which sold out with record speed.
These Are the Stores That Are Open and Closed on Thanksgiving
For some, Thanksgiving day is not only a celebration of our favorite Thanksgiving recipes and cherishing time with our loved ones. It can also mark the day people commence Black Friday shopping. It’s the controversy that takes place every year—should stores be open on the national holiday? While some are...
thecountrycook.net
Easy Christmas Bundt Cake
This Easy Christmas Bundt Cake recipe starts with a boxed cake mix that has added flavor and swirls of color to make it a delicious holiday dessert!. This Christmas Bundt Cake recipe is one I make all year long. Instead of using green and red colors, I can switch it up to lots of other colors depending on the season or holiday! It may seem like such a simple recipe but folks really love cutting into this and seeing all the surprise colors inside. If you need an easy but delicious holiday dessert for your holiday gatherings, then give this Christmas Bundt Cake recipe a try!
Elite Daily
Taco Bell’s Menu For 2023 Includes 2 New Versions Of Mexican Pizza
Bringing the 2023 flavors a little early, Taco Bell will launch some limited-edition items on Dec. 22. With nationwide offers like $2 chicken burritos and two new Mexican Pizzas testing in select cities, it’s about to be a tasty start to the year. These menu items are only available...
White Christmas Cranberry Margaritas' Deserve a Spot on Every Holiday Drink Menu
This cocktail will make you feel merry and bright.
Krispy Kreme's New 'Santa Bake Shop' Collection Just Dropped
Holiday-themed foods are one of the most nostalgic and fun parts of the holiday season. While many people decorate their homes, restaurants and fast food chains get into the holiday spirit by releasing festive edible items. For those wanting to start their morning with some flavors of the season, IHOP's holiday menu highlights the flavors of gingersnaps, including pancakes and french toast (per Chew Boom). For a midday snack or dessert, Chick-fil-A offers up its seasonal peppermint milkshake, which features peppermint bark, a staple winter holiday ingredient.
What time does Wendy's start serving lunch? Breaking down the fast food chain's hours
Wendy's starts serving its lunch menu at 10:30 a.m. until closing. The breakfast menu is served from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.
TODAY.com
The best Thanksgiving dinner I’ve ever had was from KFC
The night before Thanksgiving in 2001, our entire household was exhausted. My father was working two jobs to support our family, which had expanded to four kids when my youngest brother was born nearly two years prior. My mother was juggling raising four children and working part-time. Even we kids were worn out: I was laser-focused on tests and how eighth grade was winding to a close and high school would soon start. My older brother, Earl, was also probably tired from school, while the youngest two, Neil and Ethan, likely exhausted themselves after a crying fit.
Dairy Queen Unwraps Joy-Filled Blizzard Flavors for the Holiday Season
With the holidays approaching, Dairy Queen is ready to get you in the spirit of the season. The all-American food chain has released its seasonal Blizzard flavors–and this year's holiday specials are guaranteed to bring customers a little extra cheer. According to a press release shared directly with Parade,...
Comments / 0