Ridley's Wreckage

Christmas Eve Appetizer - Jalapeño Popper Dip🎅🌶️

YIELDS: 4 - 6 PREP TIME: 10 mins. 2 jalapeños, diced (we double this, two with seeds and two with seeds removed) Step 1- Preheat oven to 350º. In a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crispy. Drain on a paper towel, then chop into bite size pieces.
Burger King Menu Adds the 'Winter Whopper'

While ordering a burger may not be the first thing on many people's minds during the holiday season with so many festive cookies and cakes to contend with, there is a lot to keep up with at this time of year (Gifts! Parties! Shopping!) But with a third of Americans...
Krispy Kreme's Day Of The Dozens Promo Is Back For The Holidays

There's no such thing as a bad day to buy Krispy Kreme doughnuts. For lovers of the brand's iconic offerings, that fact has been evident for 85 years, ever since Vernon Rudolph began selling the first Krispy Kreme doughnuts in Winston-Salem, North Carolina back in 1937. According to Krispy Kreme, the original recipe for the doughnuts was purchased from a chef in New Orleans, and it's safe to say the company's founder got a good deal on it.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Krispy Kreme Is Selling a Dozen Donuts for $2 — Plus More Cyber Monday Food Deals

On Nov. 28, head to Krispy Kreme, Popeyes, and more chain restaurants for Cyber Monday discounts Sure, Cyber Monday is great for scoring holiday presents but there are plenty of food deals going on too. On Nov. 28, Krispy Kreme fans can score a dozen original glazed donuts for $2 when they purchase a dozen donuts or a 16-count of mini donuts. To grab the BOGO deal, the treats have to be ordered online for pickup or delivery using promo code "CYBERMONDAY."  Fortunately, Krispy Kreme is not the only...
Ridley's Wreckage

Grinch Cocktail

Tis the season, of Christmas parties, holiday get togethers, office shindigs, and lots of family time. What better way to get into the spirit of Christmas than with the Grinch Cocktail. "I’m all toasty inside.” words of wisdom from The Grinch. He says it so well, I'm using it as my new motto!
Burger King Offers Free Food, 12 Days of Deals

Burger King has been competing against its rivals for decades, always coming in behind McDonalds --and now Wendy's too --- and using its claim to having a fresh burger cooked over a flame to entice customers who want that smoky flavor. Burger King has brought us the Impossible Whopper as...
KFC Is Releasing a 'Gravy Lovers' Chicken Sandwich Just in Time for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is not Thanksgiving without the gravy, be it regular or enhanced. KFC is doubling down on that theory and introducing an all-new chicken sandwich primed for the holidays. The Gravy Lovers Sandwich, which is hitting menus for a limited time, features the chain's signature hand-breaded chicken piled with Monterey...
McDonald's Holiday Pie Is Back For The 2022 Season

'Tis the season ... for pie at McDonald's? Although the burger chain certainly likes to get into the holiday spirit with decor and heart-wrenching commercials, it's hardly the first brand that the typical person thinks about when pondering the upcoming holidays. Apparently, though, Mickey D's has once again revived a seasonal favorite. This continues the chain's year of domination, as the company has repeatedly made headlines thanks to the reemergence of nostalgic Happy Meal Halloween buckets, as well as the Adult Happy Meal, which sold out with record speed.
These Are the Stores That Are Open and Closed on Thanksgiving

For some, Thanksgiving day is not only a celebration of our favorite Thanksgiving recipes and cherishing time with our loved ones. It can also mark the day people commence Black Friday shopping. It’s the controversy that takes place every year—should stores be open on the national holiday? While some are...
Easy Christmas Bundt Cake

This Easy Christmas Bundt Cake recipe starts with a boxed cake mix that has added flavor and swirls of color to make it a delicious holiday dessert!. This Christmas Bundt Cake recipe is one I make all year long. Instead of using green and red colors, I can switch it up to lots of other colors depending on the season or holiday! It may seem like such a simple recipe but folks really love cutting into this and seeing all the surprise colors inside. If you need an easy but delicious holiday dessert for your holiday gatherings, then give this Christmas Bundt Cake recipe a try!
Taco Bell’s Menu For 2023 Includes 2 New Versions Of Mexican Pizza

Bringing the 2023 flavors a little early, Taco Bell will launch some limited-edition items on Dec. 22. With nationwide offers like $2 chicken burritos and two new Mexican Pizzas testing in select cities, it’s about to be a tasty start to the year. These menu items are only available...
Krispy Kreme's New 'Santa Bake Shop' Collection Just Dropped

Holiday-themed foods are one of the most nostalgic and fun parts of the holiday season. While many people decorate their homes, restaurants and fast food chains get into the holiday spirit by releasing festive edible items. For those wanting to start their morning with some flavors of the season, IHOP's holiday menu highlights the flavors of gingersnaps, including pancakes and french toast (per Chew Boom). For a midday snack or dessert, Chick-fil-A offers up its seasonal peppermint milkshake, which features peppermint bark, a staple winter holiday ingredient.
The best Thanksgiving dinner I’ve ever had was from KFC

The night before Thanksgiving in 2001, our entire household was exhausted. My father was working two jobs to support our family, which had expanded to four kids when my youngest brother was born nearly two years prior. My mother was juggling raising four children and working part-time. Even we kids were worn out: I was laser-focused on tests and how eighth grade was winding to a close and high school would soon start. My older brother, Earl, was also probably tired from school, while the youngest two, Neil and Ethan, likely exhausted themselves after a crying fit.
Dairy Queen Unwraps Joy-Filled Blizzard Flavors for the Holiday Season

With the holidays approaching, Dairy Queen is ready to get you in the spirit of the season. The all-American food chain has released its seasonal Blizzard flavors–and this year's holiday specials are guaranteed to bring customers a little extra cheer. According to a press release shared directly with Parade,...

