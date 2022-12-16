AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:15 a.m. EST

2 cities pursued more school for kids. Only 1 pulled it off.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Facing massive pandemic learning loss, the superintendent in Richmond, Virginia, tried to remake one of the most untouchable aspects of school – the academic calendar. His goal was to give kids more time with teachers. It’s the kind of drastic intervention some experts say is needed to help students recover after two-and-a-half years of interrupted schooling. While school board members in Richmond said it would be too expensive and disruptive, a district 20 miles away, in Hopewell, became the first in Virginia to adopt full-year schooling systemwide. Richmond’s superintendent met opposition from teachers and parents, particularly among more affluent families.

Huge Berlin aquarium bursts, releases flood of fish

BERLIN (AP) — German police say a huge aquarium in the center of Berlin has burst, causing a wave of devastation in and around the popular tourist attraction. Berlin's fire service said two people were slightly injured when 1 million liters of water (264,000 gallons) poured out of the tank shortly before 6 a.m. on Friday. There was speculation freezing temperatures had caused a crack. Aquarium operators say the cylindrical tank is the world's biggest and contained more than a thousand tropical fish before the incident. Among the 80 types of fish it housed were blue tang and clownfish, the species known from the animated movie "Finding Nemo." Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey says they couldn't be saved.

US: Imprisoned polygamous leader helped plan girls' escape

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Prosecutors allege that the leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah border helped orchestrate the escape of eight girls he considered his wives from a group home where they were placed after authorities learned of what was happening. U.S. attorneys in Arizona allege in a superseding indictment filed this week that Sam Bateman, a self-declared prophet who is behind bars while he awaits trial, worked with three adult women he also claims to be his wives to help the girls escape foster care. The document is the latest development in a federal case that has roiled Bateman’s small community on the Utah-Arizona border.

Oregon judge halts voter-approved high-capacity magazine ban

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon judge has handed guns rights advocates a victory and placed a new, voter-approved ban on high-capacity magazines on hold until questions about its constitutionality can be decided. Harney County Judge Robert Raschio released the written ruling Thursday after a lengthy court hearing earlier this week in which attorneys for gun rights groups sought a preliminary injunction to stop the narrowly passed ban on magazines of more than 10 rounds. The ruling followed ones Raschio made Tuesday that temporarily blocked a permit-to-purchase provision of Measure 114 and another part of the law that would prevent the sale of a gun until the results of a background check come back.

Micrometeorite possibly behind Russian space capsule leak

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian space official says a coolant leak from a Russian space capsule attached to the International Space Station could have been caused by a micrometeorite strike. Russia’s space corporation Roscosmos and NASA both have said Thursday's incident hasn’t posed any danger to the station’s crew. Sergei Krikalev, a veteran cosmonaut who serves as the director of crewed space flight programs at Roscosmos, said a meteorite striking one of the radiators of the Soyuz MS-22 capsule could have caused the coolant to escape. The leak prompted Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin to abort a planned spacewalk earlier in the day.

3 charged in toddler's slaying in California gang gun battle

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Prosecutors say a Northern California toddler fatally struck by a stray bullet while sleeping in his car seat last year was the victim of a rolling gun battle between rival gangs on a freeway. The 1-year-old boy, Jasper Wu, was killed Nov. 6, 2021, on Interstate 880 in Oakland when his mother’s car got caught in the crossfire. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges Thursday against Trevor Green, Ivory Bivins and Johnny Jackson. A fourth suspect, Keison Lee, was killed in a separate shooting last month. It was not immediately clear whether the suspects had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

No fuel, no mast, no water: Rescued sailors describe ordeal

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men who went missing in the Atlantic Ocean for 10 days after a storm hit their sailboat off North Carolina thanked the crew of the tanker that rescued them and said they were lucky to have survived. Rescued sailor Kevin Hyde said that “by some bizarre chance” a crew member of the Silver Muna happened to spot the sailboat off the coast of Delaware on Tuesday. Hyde, Joe DiTomasso and a pet dog were sailing from New Jersey to Florida when the men lost contact with their families on Dec. 3 off North Carolina’s Outer Banks. The men were brought ashore in New York City on Wednesday.

Organic livestock farmers, hit by rising prices, seek help

WHITINGHAM, Vt. (AP) — Organic dairy and other livestock farmers are calling for emergency federal aid as they grapple with skyrocketing organic feed costs in part from the war in Ukraine and steep fuel and utility expenses. The higher costs are on top of severe drought in the West and repercussions of the drought this summer in the Northeast. National and regional organic farming groups have sent letters to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Farm Service Agency and the heads of the congressional agriculture and appropriations committees seeking emergency payments for these farms.

Eagles belt holiday hits on 'Philly Special Christmas' album

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles lineman Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Lane Johnson have released a Christmas album. The players on the team with the best record in the NFL have made a season already pretty jolly in Philly a bit more sweet-sounding with the release of “A Philly Special Christmas.” Proceeds from this record will benefit Children’s Crisis Treatment Center and other charities in Philadelphia. The Eagles teamed with War on Drugs drummer Charlie Hall and other musicians to record the seven-song LP. “White Christmas" and “Blue Christmas" are among the tracks recorded by the Eagles.

National Guard airman dies in snowboarding fall at NJ mall

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A man who was serving in the Air National Guard died after he fell while snowboarding at an indoor ski park inside a New Jersey mall. Twenty-four-year-old Peter Mathews fell Dec. 8 as he snowboarded at the Big Snow American Dream inside the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford. Mathews' sister, Sarah Mathews, tells Newsday her brother fell backward, hit his head, became unconscious and had trouble breathing. Mathews was pronounced dead at a hospital. He was from Bay Shore on New York’s Long Island. Officials at Big Snow said in a statement that their thoughts were with the family. Mathews was an airman first class in the Maryland Air National Guard.