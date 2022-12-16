Read full article on original website
Related
WTVC
Weather Alert: Arctic cold and bitter Wind Chill on the way
WEATHER ALERT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT TO SATURDAY: BITTERLY COLD TEMPS & WIND CHILL. An Arctic Cold Front will move through the Tennessee Valley Thursday Night through Friday morning. This will produce a mix of rain to snow showers as Arctic air quickly spills in and temperatures plummet. Accumulations of snow will be low, perhaps an inch or two in mountains (Plateau). Mainly trace in the valley's. It is very possible the roadways could be just warm enough to melt the snow as it falls, but with the harsh cold after, ice could form. Just be aware that late Thursday to early Friday could be impactful for travel with that potential for "flash freezing".
WTVC
Georgia gas prices continue decline for Christmas week
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Gas prices in Georgia continue to drop as the Christmas holiday approaches this week. Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $2.78 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, marking a 10-cent decrease from a week ago. The average is also 36 cents less than...
WTVC
State regulators approve $1.8B Georgia Power rate increase
ATLANTA — The Georgia Public Service Commission approved a $1.8 billion Georgia Power Co. rate increase Tuesday, raising rates by 12% over three years after tweaking an agreement between the company and commission staff to give the company more of what it wanted. This change will affect customers in...
WTVC
Mother distraught after seeing her child's living conditions at Tennessee DCS
A mother who wishes to remain anonymous says her daughter lives in tough conditions 12 hours a day while in the Tennessee Department of Children's Services (DCS) custody with just a mat on the floor. The mother says she was heartbroken after seeing her child living in these conditions because...
Comments / 0