KSAT 12
7 warming centers will be open in San Antonio area during freezing weather
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio and Bexar County officials will open seven warming centers for people and pets due to freezing temperatures in the forecast. The short-term shelters will open at 3 p.m. Thursday, when the cold front is expected to arrive. Officials are asking those seeking shelter to...
KENS 5
One day: The case of Lina Sardar Khil | Unsolved San Antonio
3-year-old Lina disappeared from a playground in December 2021. One year later, investigators have few leads, and her family is grasping for hope.
KSAT 12
How to protect your pipes during the upcoming freeze in San Antonio
With freezing temperatures nearing, the San Antonio Water System is urging customers to prepare their homes now. Your KSAT Weather Authority is expecting arctic cold air to make its way into San Antonio on Thursday afternoon. While it’s not expected to be as severe as the freeze of February 2021,...
San Antonio's first Dave's Hot Chicken doesn't play around
Order it 'Hot' and you won't regret it.
Nitro Extreme car stunt shows coming to San Antonio in January
The shows emulate the gravity-defying vehicular stunts of big-budget Hollywood productions.
City and county officials warn San Antonio residents to be ready for this week's freeze
The city and county will open seven warming centers to offer short-term emergency shelter.
How to prepare your pipes for Thursday's freeze in San Antonio
Here's how to protect your pipes if you're traveling.
The Remains of Splashtown San Antonio One Year After Closing
In January, we learned that Splashtown was closing down to make way for a new car dealership. Really? We were just there last summer and it was alive and well. Splashtown in San Antonio will forever be my favorite in SA. By far it was the most economical and the crowds were never overwhelming. Fast Foward one year, and it's incredible how quickly nature has started to take over the park. Take a look at some photos of the abandoned Splashtown in San Antonio. They are kind of eerie. Thanks to the Youtube Channel of Unknown Ventures and more recently, Project Rare, we look at the park's current status. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW.
Warming centers to open in San Antonio ahead of Friday freeze
SAN ANTONIO — Ahead of a pre-Christmas blast of cold air that will cause temperatures to plummet this week, San Antonio is planning ahead by announcing several warming centers that will open Thursday afternoon. That will be the last day of seasonal conditions before the arctic plunge; San Antonio...
KSAT 12
Dave’s Hot Chicken to open first location in San Antonio on far West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Dave’s Hot Chicken is set to open its doors on Wednesday at its first San Antonio location. The restaurant found its way to the Alamo City from its success as a scrappy late-night pop-up stand launched by four friends to a hot chicken sensation. The...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio man accused of hitting aunt in face with shovel during argument
SAN ANTONIO – A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his aunt and striking her with a shovel, according to records. On July 5, 2022, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 15100 block of Pioneer Meadow for an assault in progress. Deputies say Jesse Maldonado...
One year later: What we know about missing San Antonio girl Lina Khil
She went missing on December 20, 2021.
'No one disappears into thin air': One year later, the search for Lina Sardar Khil continues | Unsolved San Antonio
In this episode of Unsolved San Antonio, KENS 5 is taking a deeper look at this case and how it has affected the family, investigators and the San Antonio community. On December 20, 2021, between 4 and 5 p.m., a season of joy was rattled for one San Antonio family. A 3-year-old girl named Lina Sardar Khil vanished from her apartment's playground.
Remembering the San Antonio leaders, personalities who died in 2022
Here's who San Antonio had to say goodbye to this year.
Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio location
There is good news for doughnut lovers in San Antonio, with cult favorite Voodoo Doughnut opening its first location in San Antonio this week. The store is located at 400 E. Houston St and opens at 8 am on Tuesday, December 20. Perfect for grabbing a morning doughnut to accompany your cup of coffee. The store will be open 24 hours.
sasportsstar.com
Teenager hospitalized, another arrested in shooting on San Antonio’s West Side
SAN ANTONNIO (KTSA News) — A 17 year old is in the hospital after he was shot while he and another teen were playing with a gun. San Antonio Police were called to the 7200 block of Marbach Road near West Military Drive just before midnight Sunday. Police were...
Arizona drive-thru chain Salad and Go plans to open a second San Antonio store
At least 20 new Lone Star State locations are now in the works for the company.
KSAT 12
These City of San Antonio offices will be closed for the winter holidays
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio has released its holiday schedule for the winter holidays. City Hall and most municipal offices in San Antonio will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 1. Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation. Other city services...
'Long history': What San Antonio's Jewish community wants you to know
The Jewish community is woven into the fabric of San Antonio.
MuySA: Accepting that everyone in San Antonio knows each other
Small world? Nope, just San Antonio.
