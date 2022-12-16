ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

Snow place like the rink: Locals enjoy first evening of public skate at Berger Foundation Iceplex

What better way to kick off the holiday season than going to the ice rink! It was the first evening for public skating at the Berger Foundation Iceplex in Acrisure Arena. Dozen of people lined up, laced up and took to the ice! “It's like special for everybody. It's amazing," said Nick De Santiago of The post Snow place like the rink: Locals enjoy first evening of public skate at Berger Foundation Iceplex appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
franchising.com

Big Chicken Lands at Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs

December 19, 2022 // Franchising.com // PALM SPRINGS, Ca. – Southern California’s long-awaited venue, Acrisure Arena, will soon open its doors on December 14, ready to serve fans BIG food, BIG flavor, and BIG fun with Shaquille O’Neal-owned Big Chicken. Located in the heart of Coachella Valley,...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
pethelpful.com

Scared California Shelter Dog Is So Sad She's Starting to Lose Hope

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok account holder @IloveRescue recently uploaded a video that is sure to break your heart. A beautiful dog named Marley who is approximately one-year-old needs to find a home immediately or she will be euthanized. She's located at the Riverside County Animal Control in Jurupa Valley, CA.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
philadelphiaobserver.com

City Of Palm Springs Seeks Reparations Consultant To Address Restitution Claims By Black And Mexican Families Forcibly Evicted In 1950s To 1960s

City officials and land developers, looking to capitalize on rising land values, colluded to forcibly remove hundreds of Black and Mexican families from a one-mile section of land known as Section 14. Now, more than a half-century later, the City of Palm Springs, Calif., is hiring an economic consultant to help develop a reparations program to enhance the quality of life for those affected by this displacement.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

DOJ reports reveal Desert Hot Springs had the lowest crime reports in the Coachella Valley

According to the Department of Justice data, crime reports are down in Desert Hot Springs between the years 2001 and 2021. "I honestly feel like you don't really see a lot of crime," says Pattie Cruz, owner of Kali Certified Flowers. Kali-certified flowers have been a family business in desert hot springs for eight years. Cruz has The post DOJ reports reveal Desert Hot Springs had the lowest crime reports in the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Fans weigh in on experience at Coachella Valley Firebirds’ first-ever home game

Fans are weighing in on their experience at Acrisure Arena Sunday night for the Coachella Valley Firebirds' first-ever home game. Check Out Highlights from the Game Here It was calm rinkside after the game with crews in the stands cleaning up but just a couple hours ago, it was a full house and Firebird fans The post Fans weigh in on experience at Coachella Valley Firebirds’ first-ever home game appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
calexicochronicle.com

IID Clothing Drive Benefits Less Fortunate

IMPERIAL COUNTY – Less fortunate members of the Valley community are sporting new warm winter clothing thanks to an Imperial Irrigation District employee-driven clothing drive. The district hosted the clothing drive last month and collected numerous jackets, mittens, blankets, beanies, sweaters, socks, thermals and more to give away, the...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Aldi market in Palm Springs evacuated

Shoppers have been evacuated from the Aldi supermarket in Palm Springs as firefighters investigate an issue at the store. It is unconfirmed exactly what the issue is at the store, which is on Ramon Road near Gene Autry Trail. One customer told News Channel 3 that there may have been an issue on the roof The post Aldi market in Palm Springs evacuated appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
z1077fm.com

A trip on Basin Transit from Yucca Valley, through Joshua Tree to 29 Palms

The wide expanse of the high desert can often feel fragmented, our shifting destinations distant, inconvenient and even dangerous due to our extreme weather and pitch-black nights. With the option of a walking commute a rarity, it’s ironic we live in an area of such natural beauty yet spend most of our time confined to our automobiles; our eyes fixated on the road rather than the gorgeous panorama surrounding us.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
knewsradio.com

Indio Gets National Ranking For National Night Out Event

Photo of Indio CA Police car and Officer. Photo from Indio CA Police Dept. The City of Indio is among the best in the nation when it comes to the hosting National Night Out. On Tuesday, October 4th 2022, the Indio Police Department held its 11th Annual National Night Out event at Civic Center Mall in Downtown Indio.
INDIO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Temecula man arrested in connection with Huntington Beach murder

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police arrested a 33-year- old murder suspect Saturday in the city of Moreno Valley, in Riverside County. Detectives from the HBPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit took Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula into custody on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 31- year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles, according to the department.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA

3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation

As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

No-burn alert issued across SoCal for Sunday

LOS ANGELES - Wood burning will be banned throughout Southern California Sunday due to projected high air pollution, the South Coast Air Quality Management District announced. The South Coast AQMD issued a residential no-burn alert for everyone living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County, and non-desert areas of Los Angeles County, Riverside County and San Bernardino County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

Dunkin' Opened Its Restaurant of the Future in Colton

Dunkin opened it’s doors to it’s newest Next generation restaurant in Colton. The store will hold it’s official grand opening on January 7th and more details will be shared as the event gets closer. But it’s the Dunkin' of the future, with a new, warm interior color pallet, a drive thru, free wife, an innovative tap system and more.
COLTON, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coachella To Potentially Become A Blue Zone City

Around the world there are a handful of so-called Blue Zone cities. Those are areas where the population is expected to be healthier and live longer than average, and the city of Coachella could soon earn that title. A study is underway to help determine how to make the City...
COACHELLA, CA

