Apex players spotlight massive flaw in ranked system by cheating in abandoned servers
Cheaters have always found a way around the system, and these Apex Legends cheaters have capitalized on dwindling gaming populations. Bahrain seems to be the cheating haven in Apex, as the lack of users in each server provides the perfect place for hackers to boost their accounts. The sheer lack of players in each Bahraini server allows cheaters to join, kill all their friends and revive them with another friendly squad to climb up the leaderboards. If you’re a regular player in these lobbies, hug the walls—you’ll want to stay out of the line of fire.
New team-wipe Doomfist tactic may solidify him as clear best tank in Overwatch 2 meta
Overwatch 2’s recent updates made its initial release look like nothing had changed, with a new character making its way into the fold, new and old maps joining the title’s competitive pool, and nerfs and buffs all around. Heroes like Sojourn and Junker Queen were nerfed into oblivion,...
One of Apex’s most beloved LTMs may become permanent, according to leaks
The Apex Legends limited-time mode Control may become permanent sometime in the future, according to a prominent leaker. Reddit user AnApexPlayer recently shared a list of leaks and upcoming updates to Apex that was “verified” by prominent community leaker Thordan. The list was featured in a video of Thordan’s that was released yesterday in which he claims that the list was passed on to him by an inside source. Very few updates on the list have been confirmed or even mentioned by Apex developer Respawn Entertainment, and some of them supposedly won’t be arriving for months or even years.
How to buy a Loadout Drop Grenade in Warzone 2
One of the major changes that Call of Duty: Warzone 2 made from the original game was in regard to loadouts. Instead of the traditional way of acquiring a loadout, which was purchasing a Loadout Drop from a Buy Station, Warzone 2 players had to try out a few different methods. This included clearing out a Stronghold or a Black Site, finding a random Loadout Drop on the map, or purchasing loadout weapons one by one from a Buy Station.
Fortnite players seem torn on the My Hero Academia Mythic weapon
Fortnite is a popular multiplayer game, with part of that constant engagement coming from the interest in a plethora of collaborations. The current My Hero Academia crossover has brought some of the most popular characters from the anime, as well as new features, to the battle royale. But the new Mythic weapon, Deku’s Smash, is being heavily critiqued by the community.
Cr1t calls for Dota 2 players to take a stand against cheaters, smurfs, and boosters after latest Valve ban wave
Virtus Pro player Kamil “Koma`” Biktimirov was named and shamed as one of several players who has been permanently banned from all PGL and Valve events for impersonating others and secretly playing for their teams to help them win in the Open Qualifiers. Koma owned up to it...
Valve jokes about explosive CS:GO World Cup that would turn the game on its head
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup coming to a dramatic conclusion on Dec. 18, Valve jokingly suggested a similar tournament for CS:GO alongside a new set of rules. The developers theorized overtime rules for the fantasy CS:GO World Cup after Lionel Messi and Argentina lifted the real cup last night.
Where to use the Traveler’s Luggage key in DMZ
In Call of Duty DMZ, players get to explore the Al Mazrah map by visiting different POIs to complete contracts and faction missions. Not all of these buildings are accessible as some of them are classified as restricted and denied areas. To unlock these buildings in DMZ players need to find the corresponding key. Keys are located all around the map in DMZ, and they are used to unlock different buildings, toolboxes, and a few loot caches.
Beating the odds: All the most unexpected performances and results from the 2022 CS:GO season
While CS:GO might be chock-full of talented players and machine-like team cohesion which separates the best of the best from the lower-caliber squads, there has always been room for upsets. The tournament scene gives fans more than they could ever dream of, with events happening throughout the year almost weekly.
Dignitas finally confirms veteran-heavy LCS roster for 2023
There are no secrets in the modern-day League of Legends esports offseason roster move universe, often relegating official roster announcements by teams to a ceremonial role. Dignitas finally introduced its 2023 roster today, the last LCS team to do so. Former back-to-back LEC champion top laner Armut is joining a...
Former VALORANT game director joins Bungie, ramping up new competitive shooter speculation
Former VALORANT game director Joe Ziegler, one of the first and most prominent figures behind the successful multiplayer shooter’s development, has joined Destiny 2 developer Bungie as a game director and could potentially lead the development in Bungie’s next competitive shooter project. Ziegler is credited with coming up...
Long-standing Poppy bug leaves League players calling for changes
Poppy mains have been asking Riot Games to fix one major bug in League of Legends—but to no avail. A player posted a demonstration of the Poppy bug on League’s subreddit on Dec. 19. Poppy’s ultimate, Keeper’s Verdict, should have a knock-up of at least one second, but the player proved when it’s not charged, it lasts for around 0.65 seconds.
Danish mid laner Caps floats idea of a League ‘World Cup,’ teases which national team he’d most want to play
Not even 24 hours after the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup, League of Legends fans are back to theorizing what a professional League World Cup would look like. And earlier today, G2 Esports mid laner Caps spoke about the possibility of an international League tournament where nations would field their own teams.
Here’s the patch schedule for Teamfight Tactics in 2023
A new year means a new cycle for every multiplayer game, and Teamfight Tactics is no exception. Following its League of Legends success, Riot Games has implemented a culture of regularly updating its multiplayer titles. That way, there’s always something fresh, with the meta changing constantly and breathing new life into the game every few weeks.
Overwatch 2 players have wild ideas for buffs that would make Reinhardt break the meta
Reinhardt gets used in competitive play, but he’s far from the strongest tank in the current Overwatch 2 meta. While his shield is useful, he’s somewhat of a one-trick-pony, paling in comparison when placed against a Doomfist or Roadhog. If you use him right, you can do wonders,...
Here’s the patch schedule for League of Legends in 2023
League of Legends has built up a culture of regular updates, with Riot Games releasing new patches chock full of changes, fixes, and new content every second week—and it’s a tradition that’s continuing in 2023. The biweekly updates include everything from solo queue tweaks to sweeping pro...
Overwatch 2 is selling a new legendary skin for just one Overwatch coin
Overwatch 2 players can now purchase a new Winter Wonderland skin for a single Overwatch coin. Developer Blizzard Entertainment revealed that starting today, players can buy the legendary Gingerbread Bastion skin for one Overwatch coin in the game’s shop or from the Hero Gallery. While Overwatch coins are the game’s premium currency, they can also be obtained by completing challenges in-game. Completing four weekly challenges awards 30 Overwatch coins, which is more than enough to purchase Gingerbread Bastion. The deal is available starting today and will last until Jan. 3.
DyrachyO exposes truth behind BOOM’s shock exit from Gaimin Gladiators roster
When Gaimin Gladiators parted ways with Miroslav “BOOM” Bičan on Oct. 29 only for him to be signed by Team Secret about a month later, people assumed he’d been wooed by the alluring organization. But while that might have ended up being the case, Gaimin Gladiators...
Loadout Drops make triumphant return to Warzone 2 Buy Stations
A huge change to the Warzone 2 meta has occurred just in time for the holidays. Players can now purchase Loadout Drop Grenades from Buy Stations, Raven Software announced today, effectively bringing about the return of purchasable Loadout Drops. Purchasable Loadout Drop Grenades are now available in all Battle Royale...
VALORANT’s viewership blew away CS:GO, other FPS games on Twitch
Riot Games’ first-person shooter, VALORANT, was the most successful shooting game on the streaming platform Twitch this year, according to data accumulated by Stream Charts. The tactical FPS boasted a massive 1.126 billion total hours watched from the start of January to Dec. 18. This figure is almost double the second-place shooting game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, developed by Valve. The title had almost 685 million total hours watched.
