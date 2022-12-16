Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Giant Antique Store is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenFrederick, MD
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Related
Agriculture Online
Farmers ask, will South Dakota snow be enough to save the wheat crop?
LEE LUBBERS – GREGORY, SOUTH DAKOTA. Lee Lubbers of Gregory, South Dakota, grew up in the farming tradition, and remembers using leftover scholarship money as the down payment for his first tractor and rent for 200 acres. Today, he farms more than 17,000 acres of dryland soybeans, corn, and wheat. Lubbers says one of the most important things to him is to always be learning and challenging himself to build an operation and a legacy that the next generation can be proud of.
wypr.org
New Maryland state board will scrutinize hundreds of medications to slash prescription costs
The sometimes sky high prices of prescription medications for Medicare and Medicaid patients in Maryland may be a thing of the past in the coming years if a new state board is successful. The Maryland Prescription Drug Price Affordability Board, the first of its kind in the state, released its first annual report Tuesday. Board members say they’ve got big goals next year which includes forcing price limits on pharmaceutical companies.
whatsupmag.com
Maryland Becomes 20th State to Legalize Cannabis
Annapolis, M.D. — Maryland voters have approved Question 4, a legislatively-referred ballot question to legalize cannabis for adults 21 and over. Maryland is now the 20th state to legalize cannabis for adult use. “With Marylanders’ overwhelming support of Question 4, the state will finally end the failed era of...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Natural Refrigerant Company to Add 100 Jobs in Maryland Expansion
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Natural refrigerant company M&M Carnot announced it...
Opinion: Wes Moore’s six options for Maryland secretary of Agriculture
Without public clues as to who the administration is considering to lead the department, all that’s available is to lay out what directions they might take and why. The post Opinion: Wes Moore’s six options for Maryland secretary of Agriculture appeared first on Maryland Matters.
baltimorebrew.com
Nursing home company showers Maryland Democrats – and governor-elect Wes Moore – with campaign cash
PART 2: $7,500 went to Councilman Yitzy Schleifer, whose Grove Park constituents oppose CommuniCare’s plans. Governor-elect Wes Moore received $59,000 from the same company. Amid growing controversy in northwest Baltimore over the city’s selection of an Ohio company to acquire the former Grove Park Elementary School, the area’s City Council representative, Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer, has been in the spotlight.
Virginia minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1, 2023
Virginia is one of 25 states that will see an increase in minimum wage starting next year. Under current Virginia law, the rate will increase to $12 per hour.
This Giant Antique Store is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Maryland
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From old furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Maryland is home to many different antique stores but none are quite as unique as this massive barn store located in Frederick. Keep reading to learn more.
fox5dc.com
Local landscaping company surprises employees with 'appreciation bonuses'
Local landscape company surprises employees with bonuses. A local landscaping company recently surprised their 1,200+ employees with a holiday bonus. After inking a partnership with investment firm Knox Lane, the bosses at Ruppert Landscape decided to surprise their employees with "appreciation bonuses" that ranged from $7,000 to just over $200,000.
progressivegrocer.com
Giant Pharmacy Launches On-Site Strep, Flu Testing
Giant Food is bringing on-site testing for strep throat and influenza A and B strains to 14 of its pharmacy locations in Virginia and Maryland. The service is available for patients ages 3 and older, and results will be available within 10 minutes. Certified in-store pharmacists or certified technicians will...
travelnowsmart.com
Kayaking in maryland | beautiful places to kayak 2023!
Kayaking is a great way to enjoy the outdoors and get some exercise, and Maryland is a great place to do it. There are many beautiful places to kayak in Maryland, and this article will highlight 10 of them. Deep Creek Lake. Deep Creek Lake is the largest lake in...
ggwash.org
The fascinating story of DC’s aqueducts and reservoirs
This article was first published on August 20, 2018. We think it’s worthwhile to look back the region’s history and wanted to share this article again. Have you ever wondered where the District’s drinking water comes from, or puzzled over why the McMillan reservoir is located in the center of the city, far from the water sources that supply it? GGWash contributor Elliot Carter’s DC Underground Atlas showcases the history and engineering of this hidden underground world. Here’s a taste of what he found.
rvahub.com
‘Buckle up’: Youngkin budget proposal includes another $1B in tax cuts
Gov. Glenn Youngkin rolled out a budget plan Thursday that includes $1 billion in tax cuts for Virginia residents and businesses, telling the General Assembly to “buckle up” because his administration wants the state to “start going faster and getting more done.”. Building on roughly $4 billion...
3 Virginia cities rank among Top 25 places 'where Americans are happiest'
WASHINGTON — Three cities in Virginia were ranked among the Top 25 places in the country where "Americans are happiest," according to a study by Smart Asset. "To uncover the happiest places in America, we analyzed the 200 largest cities, 164 of which had available data," Smart Asset said. "We looked at 13 different metrics across three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life."
mocoshow.com
Rally to Urge Reopening of White’s Ferry To Take Place on Second Anniversary of Its Closure
As calls intensify for the reopening of White’s Ferry, members of Fair Access for Western Montgomery County and residents of Poolesville will unite at the ferry site on December 29th to mark the two-year anniversary of the shuttering of this vital service that served 800 cars daily. The 240-year-old...
Residents divided on what the future holds for downtown Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Hagerstown residents are divided about how they feel the downtown area is headed. Some residents said that although some things have improved, there are some bigger issues that have yet to be resolved. “They’ve really improved the square and the buildings around that, Hagerstown native, Teresa Hawbaker said. “It’s […]
Augusta Free Press
The Great Resignation (CONTINUED): 120K Virginians quit their jobs in October
The Virginia Employment Commission tells us Monday that 120,000 Virginians quit their jobs, after 106,000 quit jobs in September. The quits accounted for three-quarters of all job separations last month, according to the data. This as employers are struggling to find people for their open jobs. The data, providing by...
Bay Net
CBF’s Clagett Farm Donates Over 10 Tons Of Fresh Produce To Maryland Food Banks In 2022
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s (CBF) Clagett Farm donated more than 23,000 pounds of fresh, organic produce to Maryland food banks this year. The donated vegetables and fruit ranging from strawberries and summer squash to green peppers and tomatoes were worth an estimated $330,000. The weight total surpassed the farm’s 2021 donation of 17,000 pounds of produce.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Maryland. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
easternshorepost.com
Guest column: Menhaden decision a missed opportunity for the Eastern Shore
What a missed opportunity to protect our Eastern Shore beaches and the Chesapeake Bay. Rather than approve common-sense regulations as expected at its Dec. 6 meeting, the Virginia Marine Resources Commission approved a meaningless memorandum of understanding between the commonwealth and Omega Protein, the Atlantic Coast’s only menhaden reduction fishing company.
