ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Bridge, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Agriculture Online

Farmers ask, will South Dakota snow be enough to save the wheat crop?

LEE LUBBERS – GREGORY, SOUTH DAKOTA. Lee Lubbers of Gregory, South Dakota, grew up in the farming tradition, and remembers using leftover scholarship money as the down payment for his first tractor and rent for 200 acres. Today, he farms more than 17,000 acres of dryland soybeans, corn, and wheat. Lubbers says one of the most important things to him is to always be learning and challenging himself to build an operation and a legacy that the next generation can be proud of.
GREGORY, SD
wypr.org

New Maryland state board will scrutinize hundreds of medications to slash prescription costs

The sometimes sky high prices of prescription medications for Medicare and Medicaid patients in Maryland may be a thing of the past in the coming years if a new state board is successful. The Maryland Prescription Drug Price Affordability Board, the first of its kind in the state, released its first annual report Tuesday. Board members say they’ve got big goals next year which includes forcing price limits on pharmaceutical companies.
whatsupmag.com

Maryland Becomes 20th State to Legalize Cannabis

Annapolis, M.D. — Maryland voters have approved Question 4, a legislatively-referred ballot question to legalize cannabis for adults 21 and over. Maryland is now the 20th state to legalize cannabis for adult use. “With Marylanders’ overwhelming support of Question 4, the state will finally end the failed era of...
MARYLAND STATE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Natural Refrigerant Company to Add 100 Jobs in Maryland Expansion

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Natural refrigerant company M&M Carnot announced it...
FEDERALSBURG, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Nursing home company showers Maryland Democrats – and governor-elect Wes Moore – with campaign cash

PART 2: $7,500 went to Councilman Yitzy Schleifer, whose Grove Park constituents oppose CommuniCare’s plans. Governor-elect Wes Moore received $59,000 from the same company. Amid growing controversy in northwest Baltimore over the city’s selection of an Ohio company to acquire the former Grove Park Elementary School, the area’s City Council representative, Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer, has been in the spotlight.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Local landscaping company surprises employees with 'appreciation bonuses'

Local landscape company surprises employees with bonuses. A local landscaping company recently surprised their 1,200+ employees with a holiday bonus. After inking a partnership with investment firm Knox Lane, the bosses at Ruppert Landscape decided to surprise their employees with "appreciation bonuses" that ranged from $7,000 to just over $200,000.
MARYLAND STATE
progressivegrocer.com

Giant Pharmacy Launches On-Site Strep, Flu Testing

Giant Food is bringing on-site testing for strep throat and influenza A and B strains to 14 of its pharmacy locations in Virginia and Maryland. The service is available for patients ages 3 and older, and results will be available within 10 minutes. Certified in-store pharmacists or certified technicians will...
MARYLAND STATE
travelnowsmart.com

Kayaking in maryland | beautiful places to kayak 2023!

Kayaking is a great way to enjoy the outdoors and get some exercise, and Maryland is a great place to do it. There are many beautiful places to kayak in Maryland, and this article will highlight 10 of them. Deep Creek Lake. Deep Creek Lake is the largest lake in...
MARYLAND STATE
ggwash.org

The fascinating story of DC’s aqueducts and reservoirs

This article was first published on August 20, 2018. We think it’s worthwhile to look back the region’s history and wanted to share this article again. Have you ever wondered where the District’s drinking water comes from, or puzzled over why the McMillan reservoir is located in the center of the city, far from the water sources that supply it? GGWash contributor Elliot Carter’s DC Underground Atlas showcases the history and engineering of this hidden underground world. Here’s a taste of what he found.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

3 Virginia cities rank among Top 25 places 'where Americans are happiest'

WASHINGTON — Three cities in Virginia were ranked among the Top 25 places in the country where "Americans are happiest," according to a study by Smart Asset. "To uncover the happiest places in America, we analyzed the 200 largest cities, 164 of which had available data," Smart Asset said. "We looked at 13 different metrics across three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life."
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Residents divided on what the future holds for downtown Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Hagerstown residents are divided about how they feel the downtown area is headed. Some residents said that although some things have improved, there are some bigger issues that have yet to be resolved. “They’ve really improved the square and the buildings around that, Hagerstown native, Teresa Hawbaker said. “It’s […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Bay Net

CBF’s Clagett Farm Donates Over 10 Tons Of Fresh Produce To Maryland Food Banks In 2022

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s (CBF) Clagett Farm donated more than 23,000 pounds of fresh, organic produce to Maryland food banks this year. The donated vegetables and fruit ranging from strawberries and summer squash to green peppers and tomatoes were worth an estimated $330,000. The weight total surpassed the farm’s 2021 donation of 17,000 pounds of produce.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
easternshorepost.com

Guest column: Menhaden decision a missed opportunity for the Eastern Shore

What a missed opportunity to protect our Eastern Shore beaches and the Chesapeake Bay. Rather than approve common-sense regulations as expected at its Dec. 6 meeting, the Virginia Marine Resources Commission approved a meaningless memorandum of understanding between the commonwealth and Omega Protein, the Atlantic Coast’s only menhaden reduction fishing company.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy