After missing out on Set Seven, Miss Fortune has finally returned to Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters Attack! as one of the most powerful units in the game. Promoted from a tier-three to a tier-four unit, she has become the late game carry that will annihilate the enemies with one spell. Her new ability, called Bullet Time, is based on her ultimate on Summoner’s Rift: Miss Fortune will fire eight waves of bullets in her target’s direction within channels for two seconds.

2 DAYS AGO