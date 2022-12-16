Read full article on original website
Beating the odds: All the most unexpected performances and results from the 2022 CS:GO season
While CS:GO might be chock-full of talented players and machine-like team cohesion which separates the best of the best from the lower-caliber squads, there has always been room for upsets. The tournament scene gives fans more than they could ever dream of, with events happening throughout the year almost weekly.
Storylines we wish had come true in competitive League of Legends in 2022
Throughout this past year, the competitive League of Legends scene thrilled fans all across the globe, boasting incredible new champions, brilliant storylines, and one of the greatest tournaments in the history of the esport. But even though fans witnessed the bright lights and trophies of each event, there is an equal amount of shadows left in their wake.
Shopify’s v1c poised to take over NA VALORANT Challengers after superb performance at Knights Freezeout
Fresh off Shopify Rebellion’s brilliant grand finals run at the Game Changers Championship, the team’s main roster is seeking their own glory at the NA VALORANT Challengers League level. Their newest addition, Victor “v1c” Truong, could be the one that drives the team to Ascension as a rising star.
Best unexpected performances in VALORANT from 2022
An unexpectedly great performance in VALORANT is always a welcome surprise, one that reminds fans that nothing is set in stone in an esport that’s still relatively new. That’s not to say that an expected great performance is any less great: when Derke or yay picks up Chamber and dominates a game, it’s still impressive to see talent like that continuously operate (and Operate) at such a high level.
Here’s the patch schedule for Teamfight Tactics in 2023
A new year means a new cycle for every multiplayer game, and Teamfight Tactics is no exception. Following its League of Legends success, Riot Games has implemented a culture of regularly updating its multiplayer titles. That way, there’s always something fresh, with the meta changing constantly and breathing new life into the game every few weeks.
Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping
Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
The top 5 Dota 2 players of 2022
Another year is in the books for competitive Dota 2 fans, and it’s been another great season that immortalized the best players in the world. Throughout the 2022 DPC season, countless teams from all around the world performed to the best of their abilities to reach the summit of the Dota 2 mountain, and only a handful succeeded.
How will the new-look 100 Thieves stack up against the competition in 2023?
On Nov. 8, 100 Thieves introduced its League of Legends roster for the upcoming 2023 season, confirming rumors that had circulated the scene for weeks. The announcement included the return of legendary AD carry Doublelift, who will reunite with Bjergsen after their last stint together on TSM. The LCS GOATS will be joined by rookie talents Milan “Tenacity” Oleksij and Alan “Busio” Cwalina, and the only returning member from the 2022 lineup, jungler Can “Closer” Çelik.
Loadout Drops make triumphant return to Warzone 2 Buy Stations
A huge change to the Warzone 2 meta has occurred just in time for the holidays. Players can now purchase Loadout Drop Grenades from Buy Stations, Raven Software announced today, effectively bringing about the return of purchasable Loadout Drops. Purchasable Loadout Drop Grenades are now available in all Battle Royale...
5 top pros permanently banned from Dota 2 esports
The Aegis of Champions isn't on good terms with these players. Dota 2’s competitive scene is governed by organizers and Valve to make sure everything runs smoothly and according to the rulebook. Despite all their best efforts though, there have been players trying to break the system, and those who got caught were banished from the lands of competitive Dota 2.
League of Legends players with the most World Championships
The League of Legends World Championship is the most important League competition of each season, and lifting the Summoner’s Cup is among the highest achievements for professional players of the game. After a somewhat humble beginning in 2011, Worlds has evolved into a huge, highly successful event. But in...
How to play Camille as a carry in TFT Set 8
After missing out on Teamfight Tactics Set Seven, Camille has returned to Set Eight Monsters Attack! with a new ability and traits. While she was a tier-one unit last time she was part of the roster, Camille is now tier-two. With most players trying to prioritize team compositions with tier-four and tier-five champions, a new Camille strategy has been on the rise.
Long-standing Poppy bug leaves League players calling for changes
Poppy mains have been asking Riot Games to fix one major bug in League of Legends—but to no avail. A player posted a demonstration of the Poppy bug on League’s subreddit on Dec. 19. Poppy’s ultimate, Keeper’s Verdict, should have a knock-up of at least one second, but the player proved when it’s not charged, it lasts for around 0.65 seconds.
Valve jokes about explosive CS:GO World Cup that would turn the game on its head
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup coming to a dramatic conclusion on Dec. 18, Valve jokingly suggested a similar tournament for CS:GO alongside a new set of rules. The developers theorized overtime rules for the fantasy CS:GO World Cup after Lionel Messi and Argentina lifted the real cup last night.
Astralis backs CS:GO coach with new contract as rebuild continues
After more than two months with Peter “casle” Ardenskjold as the interim head coach of Astralis’ CS:GO team, the Dane was named a permanent coach today. Casle is a talented coach with experience in building teams from the ground up, according to a press release from Astralis. “Peter, who, in addition to being an excellent coaching talent, is extremely strong in building the structure of a team,” Kasper Hvidt, Astralis’ director of sports said.
How to play Miss Fortune in TFT Set 8
After missing out on Set Seven, Miss Fortune has finally returned to Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters Attack! as one of the most powerful units in the game. Promoted from a tier-three to a tier-four unit, she has become the late game carry that will annihilate the enemies with one spell. Her new ability, called Bullet Time, is based on her ultimate on Summoner’s Rift: Miss Fortune will fire eight waves of bullets in her target’s direction within channels for two seconds.
XSET exits Siege but reloads with Rocket League and more ‘new esports teams’ in 2023
XSET is officially stepping back from Rainbow Six Siege as a whole, the organization announced today. But the org is in the midst of preparing for 2023 with potentially a new Rocket League team, its freshly signed Apex Legends roster, and three “new esports teams.”. The organization will officially...
VALORANT’s viewership blew away CS:GO, other FPS games on Twitch
Riot Games’ first-person shooter, VALORANT, was the most successful shooting game on the streaming platform Twitch this year, according to data accumulated by Stream Charts. The tactical FPS boasted a massive 1.126 billion total hours watched from the start of January to Dec. 18. This figure is almost double the second-place shooting game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, developed by Valve. The title had almost 685 million total hours watched.
C9 White VALORANT dynasty disbands ahead of 2023 Game Changers season
After almost two years of near unquestionable dominance of the VCT Game Changers scene, one of the great VALORANT dynasties is officially disbanding with Cloud9 White splitting up. The C9 VALORANT channel officially posted a goodbye video today, thanking the C9 White players for the impact they’ve left on the...
