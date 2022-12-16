Read full article on original website
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
NOLA.com
Falcons defensive coordinator carted off field after colliding with Saints player in warm-ups
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was carted off the field on a back board shortly before Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints after suffering an undisclosed injury during pregame warmups. The injury occurred during pregame warmups, when Saints receiver Rashid Shaheed inadvertently ran into Pees while he...
NOLA.com
Three things we learned in the New Orleans Saints' narrow victory over the Atlanta Falcons
It came down to the wire once again, but the Saints' season marches forward after a 21-18 victory over the Falcons on Sunday in New Orleans. Well, the Saints haven’t quit yet. They easily could have thrown in the towel on this season after blowing what seemed like a comfortable lead against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13 days ago, a loss that put Dennis Allen’s team on the brink of elimination. Instead, the Saints came out and scored on their first two drives of the game against the Falcons, setting the tone early. As a result, the Saints’ razor thin playoff hopes remain alive with three games remaining: back-to-back road trips to Cleveland and Philadelphia, followed by the regular-season finale in the Caesars Superdome against Carolina.
NOLA.com
NFL Week 16 early betting lines: Saints a slight dog in Cleveland; Cowboys favored vs. Eagles
It’s coming down to the final three weeks, and there are teams fighting for division titles and playoff berths. The early betting lines tell us there could be some low-scoring games this Christmas weekend with some frigid temperatures being forecast for many NFL cities around the nation. That includes the Saints playing in Cleveland, where it is expected to be in the teens with possible snow showers and NINE games with over/unders below 40.
NOLA.com
2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl, Marshall vs. UConn: TV, time and Bayou Bets staff picks
In case you missed it, the Bayou Bets crew is holding their second annual College Bowl Pick ‘Em, and we’re hoping you’re the big benefactor from our predictions. Like we did last year, we started with $1,000 Bowl Bucks, and we’re making a play on each of the 42 bowl games this season. And when it’s over, we’ll take whatever money we have left and make a “Final Jeopardy” type pick in the National Championship Game in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9.
NOLA.com
LSU junior defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy has declared for the NFL draft
After emerging as a starter in his third season, junior defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy declared Tuesday for the 2023 NFL Draft. Roy became the fifth eligible LSU player to turn pro early, and now the Tigers have to find more options at a position without much proven depth. He did...
NOLA.com
Late defensive heroics prevent the Saints from 2nd straight 4th quarter collapse
There they were, on the brink of their second complete and total collapse in as many games, but that is the moment the New Orleans Saints chose to make the type of game-changing play that has eluded them all season. A forced turnover — something the Saints have been trying...
NOLA.com
Frigid, windy conditions for Saints-Browns might mean lowest betting over/under in years
The forecast for Saturday's New Orleans Saints game at the Cleveland Browns is bleak. Add in two mediocre offenses, and you've got the recipe for the lowest projected score in an NFL games in nearly 15 years. The weather Saturday afternoon in Cleveland is expected to include temperatures peaking at...
NOLA.com
Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt, center Sincere Haynesworth say they will return in 2023
Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt and center Sincere Haynesworth said on a podcast Tuesday night they were returning to the team in 2023, ending recent speculation regarding Pratt and reversing a senior night decision in Haynesworth’s case. Pratt, a third-year player who was named second-team All-American Athletic Conference, never said...
NOLA.com
The Saints should feel good about the Falcons win, but where is their killer instinct?
There was some undeniable truth to coach Dennis Allen’s postgame speech to his New Orleans Saints team after it beat the Atlanta Falcons 21-18 in the Caesars Superdome on Sunday: Never apologize for how you get a win, because they’re hard to come by in the NFL. The...
NOLA.com
Fantasy football playoffs on to the semifinals: See top waiver wire pickups for Week 16
It’s semifinals week for those still alive in the fantasy football playoffs, and it’s tougher than ever to know who to start as a result of some key injuries in Week 15 and crazy weather forecasts for the upcoming Week 16. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor’s season-ending ankle...
NOLA.com
The Saints return one star on defense for the Falcons, but another will sit out Sunday's game
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore will miss his 10th game this season with Sunday’s rematch against the Atlanta Falcons in the Caesars Superdome. On a more positive note for the Saints, though, linebacker Pete Werner was not among the six names on the inactive list Sunday. He has missed the last four games with an ankle injury and was dubbed questionable on Friday's injury report.
NOLA.com
Holy Cross keeps unblemished season going with win over Bonnabel
The pursuit of a perfect season continues for the Holy Cross boys basketball team. Spurred by guard Devin Harris’ 21 points and double-digit scoring from three other players, the Tigers recorded their 11th consecutive victory with a 70-63 nondistrict win over the Bonnabel Bruins on Tuesday night at the Bonnabel gym.
