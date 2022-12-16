ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: Positional Overview, Guide and Advice

Week 16 is the fantasy football semifinals in most leagues, and the best strategy at this point is to not get too clever. Fantasy managers are always looking for the best sleeper throughout the year to get an edge on their opponents, but at this point, stick with what you know. The waiver wire can be good to replace an injured player like Jonathan Taylor, but don't bench a regular starter for a risky bet.
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 16 Waiver Wire: Royce Freeman and More Surprising Pickups

The first week of the 2022 fantasy football playoffs is in the books, and managers fortunate enough to still have something to play for must continue their vigilance on the waiver wire. While there isn't a ton of startable talent to be found in the free-agency pool right now, injuries...
Bleacher Report

Bijan Robinson's Ideal Landing Spots After Declaring for 2023 NFL Draft

The positional value of running backs in the NFL draft may have fallen in recent years, but that's unlikely to stop Texas star Bijan Robinson from being a Day 1 selection. Robinson announced Monday he's entering the 2023 NFL draft and skipping the Longhorns' Alamo Bowl matchup against No. 12 Washington on Dec. 29.
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Official AFC, NFC Clinching Scenarios for Week 16 Released

Playoff spots will be on the line during Week 16 of the NFL season. The league released the various playoff-clinching scenarios for the upcoming slate Monday:. Buffalo Bills: Clinch AFC East with win over Chicago Bears OR Miami Dolphins loss (to Green Bay Packers) Cincinnati Bengals: Clinch playoff berth with...
Bleacher Report

Report: NFL Insiders 'Convinced' Colts' Jim Irsay Will Pursue Jim Harbaugh to Be HC

The Indianapolis Colts may target Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to be their next head coach. Zak Keefer of The Athletic reported multiple league sources are "convinced" Colts owner Jim Irsay has Harbaugh at the top of his wishlist. It looks likely that Jeff Saturday, Irsay's unconventional midseason hire, will not get the job on a full-time basis after the Colts blew a 33-point lead to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15.
Bleacher Report

Twitter Hypes Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux for Dominant Showing in Win over Commanders

The New York Giants have the inside track on a playoff spot thanks in large part to their rookie defensive end. Despite an inconsistent offensive performance, the New York Giants escaped Sunday's NFC East showdown with a 20-12 victory over the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. The teams tied two weeks ago and had identical 7-5-1 records entering the game, but the Giants moved ahead with a critical head-to-head win.
Bleacher Report

Former Patriots LB Willie McGinest Arrested for Alleged Assault over Nightclub Fight

Former New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns linebacker Willie McGinest was arrested in Los Angeles on Monday morning. TMZ Sports obtained a video that showed McGinest approaching a man who was sitting at a table at a lounge in West Hollywood, California. They exchanged words with each other before the former linebacker punched the man in the face.
Bleacher Report

Bears' Teven Jenkins Stretchered Off vs. Eagles with Neck Injury

The Chicago Bears have ruled out offensive lineman Teven Jenkins for the remainder of Sunday's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles with a neck injury. Jenkins suffered the injury in the first quarter and was carted off the field:. Michael Schofield replaced Jenkins at right guard. The 24-year-old Jenkins is in...
Bleacher Report

Baker Mayfield, Rams Offense Called Out by Twitter for Struggles in Loss to Packers

It was fun while it lasted, but the magic of Baker Mayfield ran out after just over a week for the Los Angeles Rams. Mayfield and the rest of the offense put forth a lackluster effort in a 24-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Monday Night Football. The 27-year-old finished with 111 yards and a touchdown against one interception. He was sacked five times.
