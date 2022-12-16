Read full article on original website
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Starbucks Workers Go on Strike: The Biggest Strike in Starbucks History Will Last 3 Days and Include 100 StoresTy D.Seattle, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Rams' Matthew Stafford Says He's Not Retiring from NFL amid Recovery from Neck Injury
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said on his wife Kelly Stafford's podcast The Morning After that he is not retiring from the NFL. The Rams placed Stafford on injured reserve Dec. 3 because of a neck injury, and his status going forward was uncertain. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Nov....
Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: Positional Overview, Guide and Advice
Week 16 is the fantasy football semifinals in most leagues, and the best strategy at this point is to not get too clever. Fantasy managers are always looking for the best sleeper throughout the year to get an edge on their opponents, but at this point, stick with what you know. The waiver wire can be good to replace an injured player like Jonathan Taylor, but don't bench a regular starter for a risky bet.
Fantasy Football Week 16 Waiver Wire: Royce Freeman and More Surprising Pickups
The first week of the 2022 fantasy football playoffs is in the books, and managers fortunate enough to still have something to play for must continue their vigilance on the waiver wire. While there isn't a ton of startable talent to be found in the free-agency pool right now, injuries...
2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games Scoring, Rules Revealed for Skills Competition, Flag Football
The NFL announced the rules and regulations for the revamp of the 2023 Pro Bowl on Tuesday, which will be highlighted by a series of skill competitions and three flag football games. Renamed the Pro Bowl Games, the new format will see the NFC and AFC battle for supremacy over...
Bijan Robinson's Ideal Landing Spots After Declaring for 2023 NFL Draft
The positional value of running backs in the NFL draft may have fallen in recent years, but that's unlikely to stop Texas star Bijan Robinson from being a Day 1 selection. Robinson announced Monday he's entering the 2023 NFL draft and skipping the Longhorns' Alamo Bowl matchup against No. 12 Washington on Dec. 29.
Report: Jalen Hurts' Status TBD for Eagles vs. Cowboys Because of Shoulder Injury
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is dealing with a sprained shoulder that could jeopardize his status for a Week 16 clash against the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter added the team doesn't expect this to be a long-term issue for its starting signal-caller, though Jeff McLane of...
NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Official AFC, NFC Clinching Scenarios for Week 16 Released
Playoff spots will be on the line during Week 16 of the NFL season. The league released the various playoff-clinching scenarios for the upcoming slate Monday:. Buffalo Bills: Clinch AFC East with win over Chicago Bears OR Miami Dolphins loss (to Green Bay Packers) Cincinnati Bengals: Clinch playoff berth with...
Packers Rumors: Sammy Watkins Released Before Week 15 vs. Rams; Will Go on Waivers
The Green Bay Packers face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, but they reportedly made a move ahead of the contest at Lambeau Field. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the NFC North team released wide receiver Sammy Watkins. The Clemson product will go on waivers as a result.
Aaron Rodgers Doesn't Have to Be Great for the Packers to Be Good
The Green Bay Packers were healthier coming out of their bye, and they got a big win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. The Packers team we saw—led by an aggressive defense and a strong running game—was the squad we expected to see in 2022.
Report: NFL Insiders 'Convinced' Colts' Jim Irsay Will Pursue Jim Harbaugh to Be HC
The Indianapolis Colts may target Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to be their next head coach. Zak Keefer of The Athletic reported multiple league sources are "convinced" Colts owner Jim Irsay has Harbaugh at the top of his wishlist. It looks likely that Jeff Saturday, Irsay's unconventional midseason hire, will not get the job on a full-time basis after the Colts blew a 33-point lead to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15.
Twitter Hypes Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux for Dominant Showing in Win over Commanders
The New York Giants have the inside track on a playoff spot thanks in large part to their rookie defensive end. Despite an inconsistent offensive performance, the New York Giants escaped Sunday's NFC East showdown with a 20-12 victory over the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. The teams tied two weeks ago and had identical 7-5-1 records entering the game, but the Giants moved ahead with a critical head-to-head win.
Former Patriots LB Willie McGinest Arrested for Alleged Assault over Nightclub Fight
Former New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns linebacker Willie McGinest was arrested in Los Angeles on Monday morning. TMZ Sports obtained a video that showed McGinest approaching a man who was sitting at a table at a lounge in West Hollywood, California. They exchanged words with each other before the former linebacker punched the man in the face.
Cowboys Mocked by Twitter After Collapse vs. Jaguars, Dak Prescott's Pick-6 in OT
The Dallas Cowboys squandered the opportunity to clinch a playoff berth on Sunday with a 40-34 overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, blowing a 21-7 halftime lead to drop to 10-4 on the season. Quarterback Dak Prescott completed 23 of 30 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns against two...
Bijan Robinson Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; Texas RB Ranked No. 4 on B/R Big Board
Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson will forgo his senior season and declare for the 2023 NFL draft, he announced Monday:. Robinson will not participate in the Alamo Bowl against the Washington Huskies. Robinson is projected to be the top running back in the 2023 class, topping Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs...
Bears' Teven Jenkins Stretchered Off vs. Eagles with Neck Injury
The Chicago Bears have ruled out offensive lineman Teven Jenkins for the remainder of Sunday's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles with a neck injury. Jenkins suffered the injury in the first quarter and was carted off the field:. Michael Schofield replaced Jenkins at right guard. The 24-year-old Jenkins is in...
Bill Belichick: Patriots 'Made a Mistake' on Lateral Play in Walk-Off Loss to Raiders
The New England Patriots lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in the most unlikely way when Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones returned a lateral from Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers 48 yards for a touchdown with no time left on the clock. After the bizarre finish to the...
NFL Twitter Praises Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs for 7th Straight AFC West Title
The Kansas City Chiefs are AFC West champions for the seventh season in a row. They clinched the division crown Sunday with a 30-24 overtime win over the Houston Texans in a game that was much closer than many expected. The home team actually took a 21-16 lead into the...
New York Giants Have Far More to Play for Than Postseason over Final Three Games
A collective sigh emanated from the New York Giants organization and its fanbase after escaping Sunday Night Football with a dubious 20-12 victory over the rival Washington Commanders. Aside from Washington committing a massive mental error with an illegal formation on what could have been the game-tying touchdown run with...
Cowboys Clinch 2nd Consecutive Playoff Berth with Commanders' Loss to Giants
The Dallas Cowboys are headed to the playoffs for the second year in a row. Dallas lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday but still clinched its spot in the postseason thanks to the Washington Commanders' loss to the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. While the Cowboys are...
Baker Mayfield, Rams Offense Called Out by Twitter for Struggles in Loss to Packers
It was fun while it lasted, but the magic of Baker Mayfield ran out after just over a week for the Los Angeles Rams. Mayfield and the rest of the offense put forth a lackluster effort in a 24-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Monday Night Football. The 27-year-old finished with 111 yards and a touchdown against one interception. He was sacked five times.
