Bleacher Report

2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 16?

After 15 weeks of the 2022 season, the playoff picture is taking shape in the NFL. Three divisions are already decided. The San Francisco 49ers kicked off the action by taking care of the rival Seattle Seahawks to capture the NFC West. The Minnesota Vikings are the champions of the NFC North after the biggest comeback in NFL history. Despite getting a scare from the Houston Texans, the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC West for the seventh straight season.
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 16 Waiver Wire: Royce Freeman and More Surprising Pickups

The first week of the 2022 fantasy football playoffs is in the books, and managers fortunate enough to still have something to play for must continue their vigilance on the waiver wire. While there isn't a ton of startable talent to be found in the free-agency pool right now, injuries...
Bleacher Report

Fringe NFL Playoff Contenders That Would Be Better Off Missing the Postseason

The NFL playoff bracket is starting to materialize after five teams clinched a spot this past weekend, but there are still eight berths up for grabs heading into the final three weeks of the 2022 regular season. With only five teams officially eliminated at this juncture, there are plenty of...
Bleacher Report

Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: Positional Overview, Guide and Advice

Week 16 is the fantasy football semifinals in most leagues, and the best strategy at this point is to not get too clever. Fantasy managers are always looking for the best sleeper throughout the year to get an edge on their opponents, but at this point, stick with what you know. The waiver wire can be good to replace an injured player like Jonathan Taylor, but don't bench a regular starter for a risky bet.
Bleacher Report

Bijan Robinson's Ideal Landing Spots After Declaring for 2023 NFL Draft

The positional value of running backs in the NFL draft may have fallen in recent years, but that's unlikely to stop Texas star Bijan Robinson from being a Day 1 selection. Robinson announced Monday he's entering the 2023 NFL draft and skipping the Longhorns' Alamo Bowl matchup against No. 12 Washington on Dec. 29.
AUSTIN, TX
Bleacher Report

Ravens Rumors: Sammy Watkins Claimed on Waivers After Packers Release

After his release by the Green Bay Packers on Monday, veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins has quickly found a new home, albeit a familiar one. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Watkins was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Ravens, whom he played for during the 2021 season. Watkins...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Official AFC, NFC Clinching Scenarios for Week 16 Released

Playoff spots will be on the line during Week 16 of the NFL season. The league released the various playoff-clinching scenarios for the upcoming slate Monday:. Buffalo Bills: Clinch AFC East with win over Chicago Bears OR Miami Dolphins loss (to Green Bay Packers) Cincinnati Bengals: Clinch playoff berth with...
Bleacher Report

Twitter Hypes Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux for Dominant Showing in Win over Commanders

The New York Giants have the inside track on a playoff spot thanks in large part to their rookie defensive end. Despite an inconsistent offensive performance, the New York Giants escaped Sunday's NFC East showdown with a 20-12 victory over the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. The teams tied two weeks ago and had identical 7-5-1 records entering the game, but the Giants moved ahead with a critical head-to-head win.
OREGON STATE
Bleacher Report

Report: NFL Insiders 'Convinced' Colts' Jim Irsay Will Pursue Jim Harbaugh to Be HC

The Indianapolis Colts may target Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to be their next head coach. Zak Keefer of The Athletic reported multiple league sources are "convinced" Colts owner Jim Irsay has Harbaugh at the top of his wishlist. It looks likely that Jeff Saturday, Irsay's unconventional midseason hire, will not get the job on a full-time basis after the Colts blew a 33-point lead to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

Aaron Rodgers Says He's Best Packers QB of All Time: Who Wouldn't Say Themselves?

Aaron Rodgers appeared on Serge Ibaka's show How Hungry Are You? and was asked who the best quarterback was in Green Bay Packers history, himself or Brett Favre. Rodgers initially said Bart Starr but was pressed by Ibaka to answer the original question. After thinking it over, Rodgers said, "Me. Who's not going to say yourself?" (3:00 mark)
GREEN BAY, WI

