Measure would regulate dietary supplements for people under 18

Critics of the bill say it's too broad, and would stop people under 18 from buying Vitamin C or iron pills at their local pharmacy.

Lawmakers advanced a bill Thursday that would ban the sale of some dietary pills to minors, with Republicans suggesting that more amendments are needed as it continues to move forward.

The bill ( S2387 ) aims to protect minors who may be susceptible to eating disorders or substance abuse, and even some of the bill’s critics agree it does — but some pointed out that it might be too broad and ban minors from buying daily vitamins or supplements like iron.

Under the bill, selling or offering minors over-the-counter diet pills or dietary supplements for muscle building would be prohibited, and anyone who does would be fined up to $750. It would not apply to minors with prescriptions.

Jessica Hickman, who said she has recovered from a life-threatening eating disorder, told lawmakers on the Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee that she purchased her first set of diet pills at 15 years old, setting her down a “really dangerous path.”

“It’s clear that the current regulation of pills is woefully inadequate,” said Hickman, who works at treatment facility Equip Health.

Cassie Polk, speaking for the Council for Responsible Nutrition, a trade group for the supplements industry, called the legislation “well-intentioned” but said it inadvertently captures numerous products that are safe, like vitamins and probiotics. Many food supplements are helpful to people who could be recovering from eating disorders, she said.

Additionally, the bill wouldn’t cover online sales, which she said are the most common and least scrutinized source of supplements and diet pills.

Kyle Turk of the Natural Products Association, the oldest and largest trade organization for the supplements industry, said the Food and Drug Administration and Federal Trade Commission have increased standards in the last 25 years for appropriate marketing and random product testing.

The FDA requires dietary supplement manufacturers to notify the agency about their ingredients and include them on their labels, along with safety warnings.

“The FDA and FTC both regulate the dietary supplements rather well. At the end of the day, this bill would restrict access to well-researched popular products, including creatine, amino acids, taurine, thiamine, ashwagandha, and a host of others,” he said.

He noted California’s governor vetoed a similar bill because it was overly broad.

Sen. Bob Singer (R-Ocean) asked the witnesses whether, under the bill, his minor college student daughter would be able to buy vitamin C at a local pharmacy. They suggested he could buy it for her and ship it.

“It’s a vitamin, she can’t buy it, but I can ship it to her? That makes a lot of sense,” he said.

Singer voted against the bill, as did Sen. Ed Durr (R-Gloucester). All five Democrats voted yes, advancing the bill to the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee.

