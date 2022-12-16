In photos: Katie Holmes turns 44: a look back

Actress Katie Holmes, known for her roles in "Dawson's Creek," "Batman Begins," "The Kennedys" and more, turns 44 on Sunday. Holmes will next star in "The Wanderers" on Broadway in 2023. Here's a look back at her career through the years.

Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

Katie Holmes arrives at the "Boys and Girls" premiere in New York City on June 13, 2000. File

Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

Holmes arrives at the premiere of "X-Men" on Ellis Island, New York City on July 12, 2000. File

Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

James Van Der Beek (L) and Holmes arrive at the Celebration for the 100th episode of "Dawson's Creek" in New York City on February 19, 2002. Holmes plays Joey Potter and Van Der Beek plays Dawson Leery in the series. File

Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Holmes (L) and then boyfriend Chris Klein showed up at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "21 Grams" in Toronto on September 8, 2003. File

Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

Actor Robert Downey Jr. (R) and co-star actress Holmes clown for the media while attending the premiere of their film "The Singing Detective" in New York City on October 9, 2003. Holmes plays Nurse Mills in the film. File

Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

Holmes poses at the European {link:premiere: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2004/05/27/Day-After-Tomorrow-premieres-in-Britain/79331085680897/?sl=8"} of "The Day After Tomorrow" in London on May 26, 2004. File

Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

From left to right, Amerie, Marc Blucas and Holmes pose for pictures at the premiere of "First Daughter" in New York City on September 22, 2004. Holmes plays Samantha Mackenzie in the film. File

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Holmes arrives for the premiere of "Batman Begins," in Los Angeles on June 6, 2005. Holmes portrays Rachel Dawes in the film. File

Photo by Robin Platzer/UPI

Actor Tom Cruise (R) and his {link:fiance: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2005/06/17/Cruise-Holmes-engaged/74321119013536/?sl=9"} Holmes attend the premiere for Cruise's new film "War of the Worlds" on June 23, 2005 in New York City. File

Photo by Larry Marano/UPI

Will Smith (L) brings out, from left to right, his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, Cruise and Holmes during his performance in concert at the 2005 Y-100 Jingle Ball show, in Sunrise, Fla., on December 17, 2005. File Pool

Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI

Cruise (L) and {link:wife: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2006/11/18/Tom-Cruise-ties-knot-in-Italy/21901163883616/?sl=9"} Holmes arrive at the Vanity Fair post-79th Academy Awards party in West Hollywood, Calif., on February 25, 2007. File

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

From left to right, Cruise, Holmes, Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, Pinkett Smith and Smith pose for photographers at a private party held in honor of the Beckhams in Los Angeles on July 22, 2007. Cruise, Holmes, Pinkett Smith and Smith co-hosted the party. File

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Cruise (L), a cast member in "Lions for Lambs" arrives with his wife, Holmes, for a screening of the film at the opening of the AFI Fest 2007 film festival in Los Angeles on November 1, 2007. File

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Holmes (R) a cast member in "Mad Money" attends the premiere of the film with Cruise in Los Angeles on January 9, 2008. Holmes plays Jackie Truman in the film. File

Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

Holmes takes part in the opening bell ceremonies at the NASDAQ in New York in support of their new movie "Mad Money" on January 16, 2008. File

Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

Cruise (R) and Holmes arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala in New York City on May 5, 2008. File

Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

Holmes (L) makes her New York Broadway {link:debut: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2008/10/18/Holmes-was-excited-for-Broadway-debut/66771224353058/?sl=8"} in the Arthur Miller play "All My Sons" with co-star Dianne Wiest (R) on October 16, 2008. Holmes plays Annie Deever in the production. File

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Holmes arrives at the premiere of "The Extra Man" in New York City on July 19, 2010. Holmes plays Mary Powell in the film. File

Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

Holmes arrives for the "Don't Be Afraid of the Dark" premiere in New York City on August 8, 2011. Holmes plays Kim in the film. File

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Holmes (L) and actor Bryan Cranston present an award during the 63rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 18, 2011. File

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Holmes, a cast member in "Jack and Jill," attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on November 6, 2011. Holmes plays Erin in the film. File

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Holmes arrives on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2013. File

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Holmes (R) and James Dolan watch the New York Knicks play the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden in New York City on January 9, 2014. File

Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI

Holmes and designer Zac Posen arrive on the red carpet at the "Miss Meadows" premiere during 2014 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on April 21, 2014. Holmes plays Miss Meadows in the film. File

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Helen Mirren (L) and Holmes arrive on the red carpet at the premiere of "Woman In Gold" in New York City on March 30, 2015. Holmes plays Pam Schoenberg in the film. File

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Holmes {link:arrives: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2015/05/05/Katie-Holmes-shocks-with-blunt-bob-at-2015-Met-Gala/7401430845583/?sl="} on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass" in New York City on May 4, 2015. File

Photo by John AngelilloUPI

Holmes {link:speaks: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2017/02/10/Katie-Holmes-hosts-Red-Dress-fashion-show-in-New-York/1201486735113/?sl=13"} at The American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 fashion show on February 9, 2017 in New York City. File

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Holmes (L) and Matthew Perry attend the screening of Reelz's "The Kennedys: After Camelot" in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 15, 2017. Holmes plays Jackie Kennedy. File

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Holmes arrives on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" in New York City on May 1, 2017. File

Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI

Holmes {link:arrives: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2018/01/26/Katie-Holmes-Dave-Chappelle-confirmed-as-Grammys-presenters/4391516962625/?sl=10"} on the red carpet at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony in New York City on January 28, 2018. File

Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Holmes, cast member from "The Boy 2," arrives for CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 2, 2019.

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Holmes arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2019.

Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI

Holmes arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "The Tragedy of Macbeth" at the opening night of New York Film Festival in New York City on September 24, 2021.

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Bridget Moynahan (L) and Holmes speak at Global Citizen Live in New York City on September 25, 2021.

Photo by Lev Radin/UPI

Holmes speaks at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park in New York City on September 24, 2022.