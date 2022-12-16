In Photos: Billie Eilish turns 21: a look back

Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Billie Eilish, known for her songs "Bad Guy," "Everything I Wanted," and "All the Good Girls Go to Hell," turns 21 on Sunday. Eilish discusses the beginnings of her career in Audible's newly released "Origins" series. Here's a look back at her career so far.

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Billie Eilish performs at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 19, 2019. Her album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" {link:topped the album charts: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2019/04/13/Billie-Eilishs-When-We-All-Fall-Asleep-tops-US-album-chart/3711555157213/"} earlier in the year.

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Eilish performs at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 19, 2019. Earlier that year, she spoke out about people being open to {link:asking for help: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2019/05/23/Billie-Eilish-on-mental-health-Its-not-weak-to-ask-for-help/5661558619454/"} with mental health issues.

Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Eilish performs on stage during the iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Concerts in Las Vegas on September 21, 2019. Earlier that summer, Eilish {link:released a remix: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2019/07/12/Billie-Eilish-releases-Bad-Guy-remix-with-Justin-Bieber/4831562935680/"} of her hit song "Bad Guy" with Justin Bieber and {link:won Best New Artist: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2019/08/26/Taylor-Swift-wins-big-at-2019-MTV-VMAs/7701566865245/"} at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Eilish attends the LACMA Art+Film gala honoring Betye Saar and Alfonso Cuaron at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles on November 2, 2019. A couple weeks later, she spoke on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" about {link:trying to maintain present: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/TV/2019/11/22/Billie-Eilish-talks-fame-being-as-present-as-possible-on-Kimmel/1441574422519/"} in the limelight.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Eilish appears backstage with {link:her awards: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2019/11/24/Taylor-Swift-wins-big-at-the-2019-American-Music-Awards/4301574643645/"} for New Artist of the Year and Alternative Artist, during the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 24, 2019. The following week, Eilish {link:was named: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2019/12/03/Billie-Eilish-named-Apple-Musics-Artist-of-the-Year/3811575387378/"} Apple Music's Artist of the Year.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

{link:Honoree: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2019/12/03/Alicia-Keys-Megan-Thee-Stallion-Rosalia-to-be-honored-at-Billboard-event/5231575398502/"} Eilish (L) and her brother, {link:music producer Finneas: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/TV/2020/02/04/Finneas-identifies-everyday-sounds-he-used-in-Bad-Guy-on-Tonight-Show/5621580823912/"}, arrive for the 14th annual Billboard Women in Music event in Los Angeles on December 12, 2019.

Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Eilish appears backstage with {link:her awards: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2020/01/26/Billie-Eilish-Lizzo-win-big-at-Grammy-Awards/1961580086652/"} for Record of the Year for "Bad Guy," Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?," Song of the Year for "Bad Guy" and Best New Artist during the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

{link:Performer: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2020/01/30/Billie-Eilish-set-to-perform-at-the-Oscars/8591580398680/"} Eilish arrives for the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 9, 2020.

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Eilish arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 9, 2020. A few days later, she {link:released the title track: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2020/02/14/Billie-Eilish-releases-new-James-Bond-theme-No-Time-To-Die/5611581682871/"} for the James Bond film, "No Time to Die." The next month, Eilish {link:performed during Elton John's living room concert: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2020/03/30/Billie-Eilish-Mariah-Carey-perform-during-Elton-Johns-living-room-concert/1151585565055/"} dedicated to healthcare workers.

Eilish {link:performs: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2020/08/14/John-Legend-Billie-Eilish-The-Chicks-to-perform-at-Democratic-National-Convention/3901597409819/"} on the third night of the virtual Democratic National Convention on August 19, 2020. In 2020, Eilish also {link:called out body shamers: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2020/05/27/Billie-Eilish-calls-out-body-shamers-in-short-film/2441590590696/"} in a short film and {link:released a documentary: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Movies/2020/12/15/Billie-Eilish-lives-in-the-moment-in-trailer-for-Apple-TV-documentary/7571608052439/"} with Apple TV+. UPI File Photo

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

{link:Presenter: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2021/09/12/MTV-VMAs-Madonna-Justin-Bieber/1771631490464/"} Eilish arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in New York City on September 12, 2021. Earlier in the year, Eilish {link:won Record of the Year: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2021/03/14/Grammys-Harry-Styles-Billie-Eilish-Haim/8961615765789/"} at the Grammy's for her song "Everything I Wanted."

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Eilish arrives at the Met Gala {link:in Oscar de le Renta: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2021/09/13/met-gala/3511631572778/"} at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" in New York City on September 13, 2021.

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Eilish performs at Global Citizen Live in New York City on September 25, 2021. A few days earlier, Time Magazine named Eilish in {link:their Top 100 list: "https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2021/09/15/TIME-100-list/8801631726446/"}.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Eilish attends LACMA's Art+Film gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles on November 6, 2021. That month, {link:Disney+ released: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2021/11/08/Disney-Day-price-Marvel/6251636376073/"} "The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles" that will be go behind-the-scenes of Eilish's {link:cinematic concert experience.: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2021/08/18/Billie-Eilish-Happier-Than-Ever-poster/8021629303936/"}

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Eilish attends the Oscars nominees luncheon at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 7, 2022.

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Eilish, winner of Best Original Song for "No Time To Die" from the James Bond film of the same name, appears backstage with her Oscar during the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Eilish arrives for the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022.

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Eilish arrives on the red carpet for The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 2, 2022.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Eilish (L) makes her red carpet debut with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford from rock band The Neighbourhood as they attend the LACMA Art+Film gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 5, 2022.