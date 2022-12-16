ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

In Photos: Billie Eilish turns 21: a look back

UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Billie Eilish, known for her songs "Bad Guy," "Everything I Wanted," and "All the Good Girls Go to Hell," turns 21 on Sunday. Eilish discusses the beginnings of her career in Audible's newly released "Origins" series. Here's a look back at her career so far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aXv8P_0jknCZ1c00
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Billie Eilish performs at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 19, 2019. Her album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" {link:topped the album charts: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2019/04/13/Billie-Eilishs-When-We-All-Fall-Asleep-tops-US-album-chart/3711555157213/"} earlier in the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A9NNz_0jknCZ1c00
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Eilish performs at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 19, 2019. Earlier that year, she spoke out about people being open to {link:asking for help: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2019/05/23/Billie-Eilish-on-mental-health-Its-not-weak-to-ask-for-help/5661558619454/"} with mental health issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xnPEN_0jknCZ1c00
Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Eilish performs on stage during the iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Concerts in Las Vegas on September 21, 2019. Earlier that summer, Eilish {link:released a remix: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2019/07/12/Billie-Eilish-releases-Bad-Guy-remix-with-Justin-Bieber/4831562935680/"} of her hit song "Bad Guy" with Justin Bieber and {link:won Best New Artist: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2019/08/26/Taylor-Swift-wins-big-at-2019-MTV-VMAs/7701566865245/"} at the MTV Video Music Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GmP1C_0jknCZ1c00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Eilish attends the LACMA Art+Film gala honoring Betye Saar and Alfonso Cuaron at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles on November 2, 2019. A couple weeks later, she spoke on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" about {link:trying to maintain present: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/TV/2019/11/22/Billie-Eilish-talks-fame-being-as-present-as-possible-on-Kimmel/1441574422519/"} in the limelight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v9Odt_0jknCZ1c00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Eilish appears backstage with {link:her awards: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2019/11/24/Taylor-Swift-wins-big-at-the-2019-American-Music-Awards/4301574643645/"} for New Artist of the Year and Alternative Artist, during the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 24, 2019. The following week, Eilish {link:was named: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2019/12/03/Billie-Eilish-named-Apple-Musics-Artist-of-the-Year/3811575387378/"} Apple Music's Artist of the Year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OXsbu_0jknCZ1c00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

{link:Honoree: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2019/12/03/Alicia-Keys-Megan-Thee-Stallion-Rosalia-to-be-honored-at-Billboard-event/5231575398502/"} Eilish (L) and her brother, {link:music producer Finneas: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/TV/2020/02/04/Finneas-identifies-everyday-sounds-he-used-in-Bad-Guy-on-Tonight-Show/5621580823912/"}, arrive for the 14th annual Billboard Women in Music event in Los Angeles on December 12, 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U9vVt_0jknCZ1c00
Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Eilish appears backstage with {link:her awards: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2020/01/26/Billie-Eilish-Lizzo-win-big-at-Grammy-Awards/1961580086652/"} for Record of the Year for "Bad Guy," Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?," Song of the Year for "Bad Guy" and Best New Artist during the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Xs9O_0jknCZ1c00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

{link:Performer: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2020/01/30/Billie-Eilish-set-to-perform-at-the-Oscars/8591580398680/"} Eilish arrives for the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 9, 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PDp9J_0jknCZ1c00
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Eilish arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 9, 2020. A few days later, she {link:released the title track: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2020/02/14/Billie-Eilish-releases-new-James-Bond-theme-No-Time-To-Die/5611581682871/"} for the James Bond film, "No Time to Die." The next month, Eilish {link:performed during Elton John's living room concert: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2020/03/30/Billie-Eilish-Mariah-Carey-perform-during-Elton-Johns-living-room-concert/1151585565055/"} dedicated to healthcare workers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rqNXP_0jknCZ1c00
Eilish {link:performs: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2020/08/14/John-Legend-Billie-Eilish-The-Chicks-to-perform-at-Democratic-National-Convention/3901597409819/"} on the third night of the virtual Democratic National Convention on August 19, 2020. In 2020, Eilish also {link:called out body shamers: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2020/05/27/Billie-Eilish-calls-out-body-shamers-in-short-film/2441590590696/"} in a short film and {link:released a documentary: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Movies/2020/12/15/Billie-Eilish-lives-in-the-moment-in-trailer-for-Apple-TV-documentary/7571608052439/"} with Apple TV+. UPI File Photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tDziS_0jknCZ1c00
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

{link:Presenter: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2021/09/12/MTV-VMAs-Madonna-Justin-Bieber/1771631490464/"} Eilish arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in New York City on September 12, 2021. Earlier in the year, Eilish {link:won Record of the Year: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2021/03/14/Grammys-Harry-Styles-Billie-Eilish-Haim/8961615765789/"} at the Grammy's for her song "Everything I Wanted."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iblpQ_0jknCZ1c00
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Eilish arrives at the Met Gala {link:in Oscar de le Renta: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2021/09/13/met-gala/3511631572778/"} at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" in New York City on September 13, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22C5Xe_0jknCZ1c00
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Eilish performs at Global Citizen Live in New York City on September 25, 2021. A few days earlier, Time Magazine named Eilish in {link:their Top 100 list: "https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2021/09/15/TIME-100-list/8801631726446/"}.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41BJ99_0jknCZ1c00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Eilish attends LACMA's Art+Film gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles on November 6, 2021. That month, {link:Disney+ released: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2021/11/08/Disney-Day-price-Marvel/6251636376073/"} "The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles" that will be go behind-the-scenes of Eilish's {link:cinematic concert experience.: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2021/08/18/Billie-Eilish-Happier-Than-Ever-poster/8021629303936/"}

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TU247_0jknCZ1c00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Eilish attends the Oscars nominees luncheon at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 7, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rb1WD_0jknCZ1c00
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Eilish, winner of Best Original Song for "No Time To Die" from the James Bond film of the same name, appears backstage with her Oscar during the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jI0kS_0jknCZ1c00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Eilish arrives for the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MpedS_0jknCZ1c00
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Eilish arrives on the red carpet for The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 2, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s2GFA_0jknCZ1c00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Eilish (L) makes her red carpet debut with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford from rock band The Neighbourhood as they attend the LACMA Art+Film gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 5, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
People

Amal Clooney Says Twins Think Dad George Clooney Is the 'Funniest Person They Ever Met'

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are parents to 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella George Clooney is soaking up the time in his life when his kids think he's cool. Speaking with Extra on Saturday night as one of the honorees of the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, talked about what he and wife Amal Clooney's 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, think of his latest accolade. "They're 5, so right now, I am golden," he said with a laugh. "They say, 'Papa can fix everything but...
RadarOnline

Keith Urban Left Feeling 'Deflated' As His Vegas Residency Is Eclipsed By 'Blockbuster' Success Of Garth Brooks' Sin City Show

Keith Urban's residency in the bustling Las Vegas is already being overshadowed by the success of Garth Brooks' Sin City show, RadarOnline.com has learned, as insiders claim it has left Urban feeling "deflated." The 13-time CMA winner recently announced he will be rocking the stage at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood for 16 nights with his Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency show come spring 2023.Urban will launch the shows on March 3 with the first gigs running through March 18. He will return to the venue between June 16 and July 1 to put on more performances. "Keith thought...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Distractify

Is Steven Tyler OK? Aerosmith Cancels Tour Due to His Health

Content warning: This article addresses substance abuse. There’s no doubt that Aerosmith is one of the greatest rock bands of all time. Formed in 1970, the band is still performing over five decades later. But as of late, lead vocalist Steven Tyler, 74, hasn’t been doing so well. On Dec. 8, 2022, the band announced that it would be canceling the remainder of its 2022 Las Vegas residency due to orders from Steven's doctor.
Robb Report

This Rare 1981 John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Will Be Auctioned Off for Charity

On December 8, 1980—just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building—John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into his home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a clothed Ono on their bed appeared on the January 22,...
NEW YORK STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
StyleCaster

Amy Robach Is Reportedly ‘Blaming’ Lara Spencer For ‘GMA’ Taking Her & TJ Holmes Off Air—’Something Happened’

With their scandal taking over the internet, fans are wondering what Lara Spencer’s response to Amy Robach and TJ Holmes’ affair has been and where the couple stand with their other Good Morning America co-stars. Well, it sounds like the drama between the anchors dates farther back than GMA‘s current scandal. Spencer, Robach and Holmes are three of several on-air personalities on ABC’s Good Morning America. Robach and Holmes, specifically, co-anchor Good Morning America‘s late-morning program, GMA3: What You Need To Know, along with Jennifer Ashton. News broke of Robach and Holmes’ relationship in November 2022 after Page Six reported that...
iheart.com

Miley Cyrus Stuns In New Photo From 30th Birthday Party

Miley Cyrus looked stunning at her 30th birthday party. The singer turned three decades old on November 23rd and she took to social media on Sunday, November 27th, to share a sweet photo from the celebration. The photo shows Miley giving the camera a big smile while a cake with frosting, rainbow sprinkles, and chocolate bars sticking out of the top is also pictured right below her.
FLORIDA STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
501K+
Followers
70K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy